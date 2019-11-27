Kelley Kronenberg Hosts Grand Opening for New Corporate Headquarters

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

35,000-square-foot, two-story office building in Broward County supports the firm’s continued growth.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 27, 2019 --(



“It brings me great joy to celebrate this significant milestone,” said Heath Eskalyo, CFO and principal partner who spearheaded the project for the firm. “Our new headquarters gives us the capacity to continue growing while enabling our team to better serve clients.”



Eskalyo continued: “We have created a modern workspace that supports the firm’s efforts to promote and cultivate an inclusive environment where we celebrate diversity, families, and work-life balance.”



The new structure emphasizes an inspiring workspace thoughtfully curated to foster collaboration and client convenience. The facility features private office suites, as well as collaborative workstations, in a space with distinctive architecture and progressive design elements.



The lobby boasts an architectural staircase that leads to a glass-panel balcony. There are two large conference areas that can transform into one great room for events, significant co-working common spaces, or smaller spaces to gather for informal brainstorming sessions in a relaxed atmosphere, as well as a dedicated education center for employee training. The first floor also includes a mock courtroom, equipped with cameras and monitors that enable clients to participate in trial preparation remotely if they are not available to visit in person.



Perhaps most impressive, the building features a rooftop terrace that incorporates landscaping, canopy-covered kitchen, and bathrooms. The rooftop provides an open-air venue for Kelley Kronenberg employees to gather, eat and conduct meetings, as well as host client and firm events.



Another popular addition for the firm’s staff includes an employee café, complete with large TVs and modern, casual seating to serve as a common area for employees to take a break and share lunch with their co-workers.



Cabrera Ramos Architects of Doral designed the new headquarters. Alvarez Studios in Miami designed the interiors. The general contractor was Miller Construction based in Fort Lauderdale. Michael and Tyler Harrison of Equistone Partners served as development advisors, and SunTrust provided the construction loan.



As Kelley Kronenberg celebrates the opening of this new space, it also marks another milestone. In October 2019, the firm reached the 300 employee mark. This includes more than 140 lawyers practicing throughout Florida and Illinois.



About Kelley Kronenberg

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers over 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg has been named one of America's Top Corporate Law Firms in 2019 by Forbes, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women's Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

954-370-9970



www.kelleykronenberg.com



