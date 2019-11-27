Basket Brigade Returns to Martial Arts Family Fitness

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Martial Arts Family Fitness Press Release

School celebrates Thanksgiving by feeding over 180 less fortunate families for tenth year.

Santa Barbara, CA, November 27, 2019 --(



"Thanksgiving is a very important time of the year for many of us," said Master Melodee Meyer, co-owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness and a nationally recognized speaker. "Our ‘family’ of martial artists, instructors, fitness students and staff have fed close to 1,500 Santa Barbara families since we started in 2010. This year is our tenth year doing this and we continue our tradition of providing complete Thanksgiving meals to local families that otherwise might not be able to celebrate and enjoy the holiday. As a martial arts school, we believe that it is our responsibility to help others and make our community a better place to live for everyone. This is one simple way for us to express gratitude for the blessings of this past year.”



The Adopt-a-Family program encourages fitness and martial arts students, staff and their families to donate money that is used to purchase food, which in turn is included in food baskets. Students and staff assembled and distributed the baskets to families identified as requiring assistance. Donations started at $30, and a $60 donation filled a basket with a complete dinner for the adopted family. Each basket includes all the makings of a delicious Thanksgiving dinner, including a turkey, stuffing, vegetables, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, butter and pie. Baskets were assembled on Saturday, November 23 at Martial Arts Family Fitness, located at 122 E. Gutierrez Street, and delivered to families throughout Santa Barbara immediately after.



“The annual Basket Brigade provides us an opportunity to become unified to accomplish good in our community,” added Grandmaster Dave Wheaton, co-owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. “It is a time to come together and share the love for others and pass that example to our children and youth in the community. We partnered with Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara, Transition House of Santa Barbara and St. Vincent's Garden of Santa Barbara and appreciate their assistance in identifying families that may not otherwise celebrate Thanksgiving in the same manner that most of us do. As a school, and a business, we have a lot to be grateful for and part of who we are is to give thanks and share in this gratitude.”



“This is by far my favorite event, and the most important event, that our school is involved in,” added MAFF’s Operations Manager, Master Austin Curtis. “Our incredible volunteers assembled and delivered over 180 baskets with cards created by our youth students to pre-selected families. It is always amazing to see the reaction of the families that receive these baskets. We are so proud of our students for all their hard work in making this a successful community event where we do our part in taking care of each other and our neighbors.”



About Martial Arts Family Fitness

Celebrating its 18th year in business, Martial Arts Family Fitness is an award-winning school that opened its doors in Santa Barbara in 2002. The Chief Instructor, Grandmaster Dave Wheaton, has trained in martial arts for over 50 years and is a ninth dan in Hapkido, a seventh dan in Taekwondo and the founder of Hapkido International, an organization that teaches his unique martial arts curriculum of Dynamic Circle Hapkido to many schools across the United States. Martial Arts Family Fitness teaches martial arts and fitness classes to adults and children, specializing in children’s life skills, youth leadership and family fitness, and is consistently voted “Best Martial Arts School” in Santa Barbara. For information on Martial Arts Family Fitness visit www.kickboxers.com or call 805.963.6233.



Alex Rodriguez

805-308-0005



dcgpublicaffairs.com



