SocksLane Extends Sale for Cotton Compression Socks Because of Overproduction SocksLane announces today the extension of their sale on their Amazon compression socks because of over production. This special discount is available now and for a limited time only on Amazon.com which means until supplies last. The company's cotton compression socks are specifically designed for individuals... - December 20, 2019 - SocksLane

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Launches Breakthrough Technology at Their 2020 CoolTone Event Secret Body's clients fly in from around the world, from New York, Singapore, London, Silicon Valley, to Beverly Hills, for private Coolsculpting treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from Summerlin, Henderson, and all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience. - December 11, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

New Book Release Titled, "WTF is Menopause" A new author, Mrs. Lorraine M. Burgess is proud to announce the launching of her first book titled, “WTF is Menopause,” which is available at www.lmbbooks.com or on Amazon. She wrote this book to bring awareness and to inform women they are not alone and they are not crazy; these symptoms are real. She believes this topic is not being addressed publicly, and women are suffering in silence; they are also being misdiagnosed and mislabeled. - December 09, 2019 - Lorraine Burgess Books

Fitness on the Go Thrives in an “Amazon Prime Culture” Canadian fitness company embraces the convenience and ease-of-use that today’s culture expects and appreciates. - December 08, 2019 - Fitness on the Go

HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Empowerment Event for La Roca FC Female Coaches and Players PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Costa Rica Yoga+Surf Retreat Adds Karaoke to “Sing Your Practice” “Sing Your Practice” is a unique yoga retreat with karaoke and surfing announced by Rebecca Kovacs (Lila Shakti-Follow Your Dharma) Feb. 15-22, 2020, in Nosara, Costa Rica. - December 04, 2019 - Follow Your Dharma

LifeGift® HERE4U – Mental Health & Loneliness Support for Loved Ones LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule. Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic Introduces Trio Coolsculpting Fat was dealt another blow recently when, the revolutionary body contouring Clinic Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, introduced a third Coolsculpting machine. Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, a known leader in fat freezing treatments, just introduced Trio Coolsculpting. As the name... - November 29, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Announcing Coolsculpting Las Vegas for Men; Goodbye Crunches, Hello Ripped Abs Without the Gym The leading contender in nonsurgical body contouring in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas. - November 27, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Basket Brigade Returns to Martial Arts Family Fitness School celebrates Thanksgiving by feeding over 180 less fortunate families for tenth year. - November 27, 2019 - Martial Arts Family Fitness

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

BrainCo Partners with World Class Athletes on Neuroscience Training BrainCo is proud to announce its partnerships with world-class athletes Jessica Lucero and Christian Lucero. Jessica is a two time Pan American Champion and a 3x American Record Holder, 4x National Champion and a member of the United States Weightlifting Team. Christian is a CrossFit Game regional athlete,... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

Varicose Veins Doctors Provide Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures for Varicose Veins Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program — 30 Years and Running Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020. Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open. Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS

Stay Introduces Get A Grip, a Game-Changing Grip Spray for the Power Yoga Industry Stay is proud to announce both its launch and the arrival of its brand new aromatherapeutic yoga grip spray, Get A Grip, which solves the problem of slipping on your mat during power and hot yoga practices. This revolutionary grip spray effectively adds a tackiness to the palms of your hands and the... - November 18, 2019 - Stay, LLC

Rosann Cunningham LLC Announces the Release of Health & Wellness Book, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life Rosann Cunningham, INHC, NASM-CPT, devoted to helping others find renewed health and happiness through quality nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle practices is proud to offer her latest work, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life, available on amazon.com November 15th, 2019. Fuel Your... - November 15, 2019 - Rosann Cunningham LLC

Local Houston Chiropractic Doctor Providing Special Care for Veterans with “Helping Heroes” Program Dr. Ennis of Ennis Chiropractic is Welcoming Veterans to Show His Office's Appreciation for Their Service While Acknowledging Their Continuing Care Needs - November 12, 2019 - Ennis Chiropractic

Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

Blue Shark Vodka Joins Wilmington Sharks' Santa Jaws Event Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Posh Cycling and Fitness Named College Park 2019 Business of the Year Posh Cycling and Fitness, a minority woman-owned business, is named College Park's 2019 Business of the Year. A special award ceremony will be held at Posh's First Birthday Celebration on Nov. 2nd at noon, where Mayor Wojahn and several City Councilmembers are expected to present the award. The celebration will also support the Susan G. Komen Foundation’s efforts to end breast cancer. - October 30, 2019 - Posh Cycling and Fitness

Kelowna is Home to Canada’s Only Johnny G Spin Studio Local Kelowna studio leads the industry in indoor cycling with innovative new bike. - October 30, 2019 - B Indoor Cycle & Strength

Corpus Christi, TX Personal Trainer Donates to Charity, Shares Halloween Fitness Tips Local fitness expert and owner of Pinnacle Performance and Fitness Adam Farrell, loves to piggyback on current events to invigorate his team transformation training programs. - October 25, 2019 - Pinnacle Performance and Fitness

Rocket City Adventure Race to Raise Money for Girls on the Run of North Alabama The Rocket City Adventure Race is Downtown Huntsville’s first adventure event and is coming back for a third year on November 3rd. Partners team up to take on 18 activity stations challenging not only physical pursuits but also mental puzzles. Best of all, this event is free and family friendly. The race also serves as a fundraiser for Girls on the Run of North Alabama, a mentoring program for girls 3rd-8th grade. - October 24, 2019 - Joe Martin Fitness LLC

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

Gear Up for Power-Packed Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh Uttrakhand, India is set to witness a power-packed 200 hour yoga course in Rishikesh that will unveil beneficial prospects. This training session strikes a balance between life and meditation practices to exercise positive energies. Taking a 200 hour course is meant to combine internal energies for the... - October 23, 2019 - Rishikesh Yoga Club

MSI Press: "Girl You Got This" Receives Midwest Book Review Recommendation MSI Press' new release, "Girl You Got This: A Fitness Trainer’s Personal Strategies for Success Transitioning to Motherhood" is recommended reading by Midwest Book Review. The organization calls this book: "A perfect gift book for expectant mothers... unreservedly endorsed and recommended for personal and community library collections." - October 22, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

6AM Run Aims to Close 2019 Strong Come meet 6AM Run CEO and Founder Hami. Say hello to Rob who creates the content, and lastly meet new VP of Business Development Tim. The 6AM Run team will make its 1st ever stop at the Marine Corps Marathon Expo in DC on 10/25-10/26, Booth #113. Next up on 10/31-11/2 is the TCS NYC Marathon Expo, Booth #415. 6AM Run closes Marathon season on November 22 and 23 at the Philadelphia Marathon Expo, booth #200. - October 21, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

Fan Health Network Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Fan Health Network to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. - October 18, 2019 - Fan Health Network

POWER Magazine for Professional Women Features Celebrities Jaclyn Smith and Suzanne Somers in Their Fall 2019 Issue Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month POWER Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized features celebrities, A-listers and everyday hardworking women. Their fall 2019 issue highlights cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Celebrity and A-lister Cancer Survivors Highlighted in POWER Magazine-Professional... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Lithia, FL Ryan is a 14 year old who enjoys playing basketball. Ryan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Ryan's service dog, Keesee,will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes affects Ryan's independence. He often doesn't... - October 16, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

DreamCloud Psychiatry Receives 2019 Best of Miami Beach Award Miami Beach award program honors DreamCloud Psychiatry with its highest achievement. - October 16, 2019 - DreamCloud Psychiatry

National Institute for Fitness and Sport to Host 6th Annual Non-Sanctioned Powerlifting Competition The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will be hosting its 6th annual, non-sanctioned, Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The competition will be comprised of 3 different lifts including Squat, Bench and Dead Lift. Competition begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and is limited... - October 12, 2019 - NIFS

New You Cell Renew Offers NMN. The Same Product Being Researched by NASA for Use in Manned Missions to Mars. Two leading scientists won NASA's iTech competition with a proposal for using NMN to treat DNA that has been damaged by radiation exposure, repair of DNA and RNA along with slowing of the aging process. This finding has caught the attention of NASA. The pair of scientists' biological solution beat out the creations of 300 others in the competition.1. New You Cell Renew is the only company that offers NMN in doses taken and suggested by leading scientist. - October 12, 2019 - New You Cell Renew

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics (Chiropractor) Cater to Millennials P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP

World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Rights to Internationally Acclaimed Feature Documentary, Dancers (Danzantes) World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the full length feature documentary and film festival favorite Dancers (Danzantes) from Spain’s Estrategias Para el Arte y la Cultura S.L. Dancers takes the... - October 11, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

Sky Zone Launches Membership Program Nationwide Trampoline Park Offers Multi-Tiered Membership Program for Jumpers to Play and Replay - October 09, 2019 - Sky Zone

Dubai’s Most Expensive Gym Just Got a Serious Upgrade How the Super Rich workout in Dubai; “New Program packs a proper punch,” says Founder - October 08, 2019 - Alston & Clayden

Motus Active Introduces Itself to the CBD World with Its New Hemp Derived CBD Fitness Products Motus Active has launched its newest line of CBD fitness products throughout the United States. Motus Actives strives to offer the highest quality CBD focusing on the needs of the everyday athlete. Sourced exclusively from American grown hemp and crafted organically with zero THC, Motus Active CBD products offer a perfect blend of natural and essential body supplements. - October 04, 2019 - Motus Active

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

Fitness Trainer in Wilmslow Reveals Reasons Why People Opt to do Personal Training Alchemy PT are the UK's number one personal trainers, with clients coming in from Alderley Edge, Wilmslow and even as far as Manchester. Alchemy PT has over 2000 square feet of space which contains their Personal Training Studio – Cutting edge cardio equipment, state of the art resistance machines, Power Plate and TRX training, Boxing and Cross Fit area – everything you need to conduct an extensive and varied workout. https://alchemypersonaltraining.com/ - October 04, 2019 - Alchemy Personal Trainers

Kersey Kickbox Workout Goes High Tech Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club becomes the first and largest SMART Kickboxing gym in Canada, with an exclusive partnership with Impact Wrap. This technology platform will level up the members workout with data proven results. - September 30, 2019 - Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club