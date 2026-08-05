Fitness News
Track news on fitness trainers, trends, equipment, apps, technology, events, companies, experts and resources. Find information on weight loss; training programs; and nutrition, products and services designed for fitness buffs and those who work in the fitness industry.
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II of Marrero, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of nutrition/wellness. Dr. Andrus... - July 29, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
So Cool Brands® Partners with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch to Celebrate the Human Stories Behind Thoroughbred Racing
"Redefining Cool®" meets the people who define excellence behind the scenes. So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible. - July 23, 2026 - So Cool Brands Inc.
Hugger Mugger x Yoga Design Lab Launch Pink Series Supporting Susan G. Komen®
Yoga Design Lab Inc. and its subsidiary Hugger Mugger, are proud to announce the launch of the Pink Series, a thoughtfully designed collection of yoga and meditation accessories created to inspire movement, connection, and purpose. This special collaboration supports Susan G. Komen® Breast Cancer Foundation, one of the world’s leading organizations dedicated to the fight against breast cancer. - July 02, 2026 - Hugger Mugger
Worldwide Fitness Supplements Launches Premium Sports Nutrition Line to Help Athletes and Everyday Fitness Enthusiasts Reach Their Goals
Worldwide Fitness Supplements announces a growing selection of high-quality sports nutrition products designed to support strength, recovery, performance, and overall wellness. Worldwide Fitness Supplements, a division of Worldwide Fitness LLC, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its... - June 30, 2026 - Worldwide Fitness
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Launches Comprehensive Longevity Coaching Program Designed to Help Men Over 40 Slow — and Even Reverse — the Biological Markers of Aging
Dr. John Spencer Ellis has launched a comprehensive Men's Health and Longevity Coaching program designed to help men over 40 measurably slow and reverse biological markers of aging through integrated work across hormones, sleep, inflammation, body composition, skin, and hair. - June 29, 2026 - Reputation Return
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Launches Escape the Rat Race Coaching Program to Address the Growing Burnout Crisis Among Professional Men
Dr. John Spencer Ellis has launched his Escape the Rat Race Coaching program to help professional men over 40 break free from the burnout affecting roughly four in ten American men. The personalized program guides accomplished men through monetizing their expertise, building location-independent income, and redesigning their lives around freedom, simplicity, restored health, and mental clarity. - June 29, 2026 - Reputation Return
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
GOALS by Splurjj Officially Launches — The Discipline-First Goal Tracking Platform Built for People Who Are Serious About Change — Independent Tech Startup Splurjj, LLC
Splurjj announced the public launch of GOALS, a discipline-first goal tracking and accountability platform available at goalsapp.store. The application features AI-powered coaching, structured goal tracking, community accountability, and integrated merchandise, offering a system focused on measurable progress and long-term behavioral change. - June 19, 2026 - SPLURJJ, LLC
Give Dad the Gift of More Life This Father’s Day with Man Flow Yoga
How to help dad age slower, feel better, and add more high-quality, pain-free years to his life. - June 16, 2026 - Man Flow Yoga
ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations. - June 13, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
The Missing Link Between Rehab and Fitness? OITOO Has Been Using it for Over 20 Years
OITOO Continues Its Pioneering Approach Bridging the Gap Between Rehabilitation and Fitness with Muscle Activation Techniques Too many people are left in limbo between physio and fitness. Their pain may have improved, but they’re not yet ready to train confidently. OITOO spent more than 20... - June 13, 2026 - OITOO
PADL Launches New Adventure Passport for Visitors Traveling to Florida During the FIFA World Cup 2026™
New adventure passport combines unlimited kayaking and paddleboarding with premium sailing, wing foiling, windsurfing, and biking experiences across Florida. - June 10, 2026 - PADL LLC
Tree City Plunge & Sauna to Participate in Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party
Tree City Plunge & Sauna is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party taking place on June 18 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic in Meridian, Idaho. - June 03, 2026 - Tree City Plunge and Sauna
LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June
20+ Leading Scientists, Physicians, Coaches, and Fitness Experts Headline 90+ Free Live Sessions on Peptides, Hormones, Recovery, Breathwork, Genomics, and Cycle-Aligned Performance - May 31, 2026 - LongevityPlan.AI
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships. - May 28, 2026 - World Long Drive
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes - A Celebration of Heart Health and Awareness
“Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes” is calling on LVAD patients, heart patients, caregivers, families, nurses, supporters, and community partners to take part in a growing movement for heart health awareness, celebration of life, and community connection ahead of its August 15 event at Lamar... - May 26, 2026 - Comfort Carrier LLC
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
E20 Training Announces the Formation of Its Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board
E20 appoints four distinguished experts — spanning interventional cardiology, clinical exercise physiology, science communication, and elite fitness operations — to guide the company’s next phase of growth. - May 20, 2026 - E20 Training
O∆K Names Olivia Danos 2026 National Leader of the Year for Athletics
Olivia Danos Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Athletics - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
New Orleans Physician Offers Non-Surgical Alternative for Hand Arthritis Sufferers as Demand for Regenerative Medicine Surges
Trip Goolsby, MD of Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center is helping patients across Louisiana avoid hand surgery through advanced regenerative medicine — giving patients their hands, and their lives, back. - May 06, 2026 - Infinite Health IMC
PersonalHour Launches AI-Powered Pilates App and Connected Home Fitness Ecosystem
PersonalHour has launched an AI-powered Pilates training app and a connected home fitness ecosystem, combining reformer equipment, artificial intelligence, and on-demand training. The launch reflects a broader industry shift toward home-based fitness and positions the company within a growing category of technology-driven wellness solutions. - May 02, 2026 - PersonalHour
Ares Physical Therapy Redefines Performance and Longevity with New Elm Grove Center of Excellence
Ares Physical Therapy was founded by a doctor of physical therapy who is also a former elite gymnastics coach, bringing a rare combination of clinical skill and competitive understanding to every case. That foundation shapes the way the team approaches complex injuries, movement dysfunction, and performance optimization across Elm Grove and the surrounding Waukesha area. - April 09, 2026 - Ares Physical Therapy
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast Expands Global Reach Through Authentic Combat Sports Media and Brand Partnerships
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast grows its global audience, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through authentic content, industry insight, and brand collaborations. - April 08, 2026 - Pu'u Muay Thai
Glp-1 is Changing How America Eats, Not Just How Much - New Research from Upland Shows
New research from Upland finds that GLP-1’s real disruption isn’t caloric, it’s the behavioral shifts. Occasions collapse, what’s in grocery baskets shifts, and a fragile lapsed-user population is already reshaping food and beverage demand in ways most manufacturers have yet... - April 01, 2026 - Upland
TriMkt Launches “Your Next Arena” Campaign Focused on Athlete to Career Transition
TriMkt, a marketing and sales consulting firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has launched a new thought leadership campaign focused on the successful transition of collegiate athletes into the corporate world. The initiative, titled “Your Next Arena: From College Athletics to the Corporate... - March 29, 2026 - TriMkt
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026
Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016. - March 23, 2026 - Purple Lotus Productions
Longevity Rx Partners with Equinox Hotels to Bring Clinical-Grade Cellular Health Supplements to Luxury Hospitality
Dr. Will Cole's functional medicine-backed supplement brand joins Equinox Hotels' curated high-performance offering at the flagship Hudson Yards location. - March 17, 2026 - Longevity Rx
Ravi Kaiut Reveals How "The Kaiut Yoga Method" Helps Readers Reclaim Mobility, Reduce Chronic Pain, and Move Better at Any Age
The Kaiut Yoga Method: Restore Joint Function. Reduce Chronic Pain. Move Better at Every Age, by Ravi Kaiut, introduces a science-informed approach to mobility, chronic pain, and healthy aging. Shortly after its launch, the book reached #1 New Release in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Chronic pain and appeared in several Amazon Hot New Releases categories. - March 16, 2026 - Ravi Kaiut
Industry Legend Bodybuilding.com Launches Bodybuilding Health Plus, Expanding into Personalized Metabolic, Wellness, and Quality-of-Life Support
Bodybuilding.com, a trusted leader in fitness and performance for over two decades, today announced the launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus, a new service designed to expand access to personalized health and wellness solutions. The platform introduces innovative offerings in metabolic health,... - March 16, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Bodybuilding.com Announces Bodybuilding Health Plus Partnership
Bodybuilding.com today announced its new health services partnership. The launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus will officially go live on March 16, marking a significant expansion into personalized metabolic, wellness, and sexual health support. Bodybuilding Health Plus broadens the company’s... - March 14, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Karate Walk Launches Innovative Walking Fitness Program Combining Martial Arts Movement and Music
Karate Walk introduces a unique walking fitness program that combines continuous walking with simple martial arts-inspired upper-body techniques. Designed for beginners and everyday fitness enthusiasts, the program promotes physical health, mental wellness, and motivation through movement and music. - March 11, 2026 - Karate Walk
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
POM Health Announces Agreement with GRAIL to Offer Its Galleri® MCED Test
POM Health Systems, a cancer screening service offering oncologist-led subscription cancer screening plans, today announced that it has reached an agreement with GRAIL, Inc., to offer its Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. Under the terms of the agreement, POM will deploy the... - March 05, 2026 - POM Health Systems
YogaFaith Launches the World's First Christian, Bible-Based Sound Therapy Certification Program
YOGAFAITH Breaks New Ground with a Comprehensive, Jesus-Focused Sound Healing Curriculum - February 27, 2026 - YogaFaith
Zarova Vodka Consolidates an Ultra-Premium Platform Through Strategic Expansion
Zarova Vodka is consolidating an ultra-premium spirits platform through structured expansion and selective acquisitions. Founded by Misael Plasencia and Neydis Rojas, the Palm Beach–based company is positioning itself beyond a single product launch, pursuing scalable growth within the high-end beverage market through disciplined strategy and portfolio development. - February 23, 2026 - Zarova Vodka
Evolver Fitness Welcomes New Trainer Justin Wright to Its Coaching Team in Norwalk, Connecticut
As Evolver Fitness continues to expand its impact in Fairfield County, the addition of Justin Wright reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to raising the standard of personal training in the region. - February 15, 2026 - Evolver Fitness
Oxylon Wellness Announces Grand Opening Event & Partnership with RennerVation Foundation
Oxylon Wellness will officially launch on March 24, 2026, celebrating its mission to advance oxygen-based wellness while announcing a philanthropic partnership with Jeremy Renner’s RennerVation Foundation to support and empower youth. - February 12, 2026 - Oxylon Wellness, LLC
Dherbs Joins Exciting Partnership with Body By Ted for New Weight Loss Series: Ted’s House
Dherbs joins forces with plus size celebrity trainer, @bodybyted, for a brand new weight loss series called Ted’s House. The series offers viewers the chance to witness an incredible weight loss transformation over a two-month period. - February 05, 2026 - Dherbs Inc.
Surrey Night Rides by Wheel Fun Rentals Return to the Embarcadero
Wheel Fun Rentals is thrilled to announce the return of its LED-Illuminated Surrey Night Rides at their Wyndham San Diego Bayside location in the heart of San Diego’s Embarcadero. Just in time for the Valentine’s Day holiday, this enchanting nighttime adventure is perfect for families,... - February 05, 2026 - Wheel Fun Rentals
Infinite Labs Solves Supplement Industry's Biggest Problem: Poor Absorption with Clinically-Proven Liposomal Technology
Infinite Labs launches clinically-proven liposomal supplement line with 10X better absorption than traditional supplements. Backed by six peer-reviewed studies, the technology achieves 67% faster cellular delivery and 90%+ encapsulation efficiency. Four formulas now available: Vitamin C+, Glutathione+, Magnesium+, and Vitamin D3 & K2+. - January 31, 2026 - Infinite Labs
Cal Coast Credit Union Awarded Platinum Well Workplace® Award
California Coast Credit Union is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Platinum Well Workplace Award by the Wellness Alliance, recognizing the credit union as one of the nation’s healthiest workplaces. The award certifies that Cal Coast has met the highest standards of wellness... - January 27, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Nomad Fit Lab Mobile DEXA Scan Service Launches Accountability Duo Offer
Nomad Fit Lab is offering an Accountability Duo DEXA scan limited time offer. Get two full-body DEXA scans for one low price. Bring a friend, get your body composition data, and stay on track together. - January 21, 2026 - Nomad Fit Lab
Why January Fitness Resolutions Fail and How Alpha Coach Actually Helps People Stay Consistent
January fitness resolutions often fail because they rely on unrealistic goals, sudden lifestyle changes, and short-term motivation rather than sustainable habits. What truly helps people stay consistent is setting achievable goals. - January 17, 2026 - Alpha Coach