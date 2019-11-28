SATO and AeroLion Technologies Demonstrate Proof of Concept for Tracking Inventory Using RFID and Drones

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SATO Global Business Services Press Release

SATO and AeroLion Technologies have unveiled a proof of concept (PoC) for tracking inventory using RFID technology and drones.

Singapore, Singapore, November 28, 2019



SATO and AeroLion Technologies collaborated to design an advanced RFID inventory tracking solution that promises optimal scan results by pioneering the use of a high-powered RFID antenna mounted on an autonomous drone, taking advantage of SATO's extensive RFID expertise. With this solution, stock-taking of items placed on high shelves that were previously unreadable using RFID handheld-readers at ground level can now be performed efficiently to drastically increase labor savings.



The drone RFID inventory tracking solution seeks to enhance the safety of warehouse staff by eliminating the need for manual reading of items placed in hard-to-reach places, reduce the time needed to perform stock-taking as well as maximise the productivity of human resources in warehouses.



Hayato Shindo, President of SATO International Co., Ltd. said, “SATO is happy to have had the opportunity to contribute our rich experience and knowledge in RFID which is based on our understanding of frontline operations. This PoC exemplifies our growth strategy to develop more sophisticated and valuable auto-ID solutions through technology alliances with business partners. This PoC has successfully demonstrated how RFID-tagged items stored in locations that are difficult to reach can be read safely and efficiently. With this success, we look to enhance this solution in the future to provide added value not only to Logistics users but also Retail, Manufacturing, Food and Healthcare users that are looking to improve inventory management in large warehouse environments.”



“AeroLion Technologies is already a leader in providing fully autonomous drone solutions for inventory management in warehouses. Following its successes in barcode and 2D code scanning, the PoC pushes the boundaries and helps us to offer greater value in this sector. This PoC has enabled us to obtain valuable insights of auto identification technology by working with one of the leading incumbents in the industry. Together with SATO, Yamato Group Research Institute and other research partners, we aim to provide solutions that can tackle even the most challenging warehousing problems,” said Wang Fei, CEO of AeroLion Technologies Pte. Ltd.



