G-Cube Mentioned in the "Global Corporate E-Learning Content Development Market Report" 2019- 2025

G-Cube features in the "Global Corporate E-learning Content Development Market Report" 2019-2025 by Report Consultant – a leading research and advisory firm.

Top e-learning trends including game-based learning, instructor-led training, microlearning, video-based learning, and others play a significant role in gauging training effectiveness. Different industries such as Automobile, BFSI, Telecom, Consumer Goods, and others are eventually shifting towards delivery technology-aided and ROI-led e-learning solutions. With almost two decades of experience, G-Cube has created some of the world-class gamified learning solutions, AR-enabled mobile apps, and simulations to name a few.



Celebrating the achievement, Manish Gupta, the CEO at G-Cube said, “G-Cube outshines in delivering bespoke solutions including game-based learning, m learning, blended learning, and more. Our winning spree continues, and this inclusion further strengthens our position as a market innovator - providing innovative e-learning solutions for modern corporates. This is a testament to our sustained efforts to innovate and create solutions that not only teach – but empower."



