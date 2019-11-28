Berkshire Hills Capital is Opening Latin American Office in Bogota, Colombia

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Berkshire Hills Capital Group Press Release

New York, NY, November 28, 2019 --(



Berkshire Hills Capital (BHC) has a new office in Bogota. The Managing Director Simon Sandoval and his partner and CEO of Berkshire Finance, Jose Luis Huayhua launched the office with their local associates last September and has planned another one in December. BHC group will also hold a private investor roadshow for emerging European hedge fund managers in December as a way of promoting new talent in the space and diversifying client portfolios for local investors.



"We have been looking forward to this for a long time, and finally we are here. With demands for our services increasing in Latin America, opening an office in Bogota is going to strengthen our capabilities even further. There is a lot of demand for investment abroad by local investors and potential, conversely, for private equity deals in this region also from some of our family office clients abroad," said Jose Luis Huayhua during the September launch.



The managing director also expressed his delight following the partnerships.



“We are growing and expanding our wings. We are always happy to collaborate with like-minded companies, and it is a great opportunity to work with wonderful and strong local partners such as Juan Carlos Rodriguez and Roman Cruz Olivera. With a new office and new events coming up, we have an opportunity to really make an impact here for our local clients and those back home with an interest in this remarkable and as yet not fully realized giant of an economy,” Sandoval expressed.



Berkshire Hills Capital Partners and its subsidiaries have also entered into a strategic partnership with The Roman Group in Bogota, Colombia. The strategic partnership aims to provide project finance and investment management advisory to institutional investors and private family offices looking to diversify assets in the US, Europe, and other parts of Latin America.



BHC is also partnering with Livento Fund, one of the hedge funds who will come to Bogota in December and with whom it will open a subsidiary fund focused on real estate in the US and Latin America.



About Roman Group

The Roman Group is a company offering advice and consultation services on matters of investment. They provide guidance and operational assistance on strategic and organizational planning to different businesses and organizations. Its principals have worked on the Colombian Stock Exchange and advised or directly managed in excess of 100MM USD of assets under management.



About Berkshire Hills Capital Group

Contact Information Berkshire Hills Capital Group

Huge Foster

661-452-6040



www.bhcrossborder.com



