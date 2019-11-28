Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: EMKA Raises Quality with Gaskets Made of 100% EPDM

Coventry, United Kingdom, November 28, 2019 --(



Without the need to join differing materials, more of the profile height is able to be compressed so that closure pressure may be reduced by up to 40% dependent on the actual section concerned, and latch operation is eased.



The new mono moulding sections feature more significant functional travel with hollow seals and lower compression force, while retaining the same equivalent insertion and retention force. They have better temperature ranges, now spanning from -40°C to +100°C, and short-term up to +130°C, with better UV resistance – they offer the possibility to produce vulcanised rings and frames for quicker assembly, improved sealing and reduced costs as well as the option to manufacture profiles according to UL, EN 45545-2 orVDI6022 standards with appropriate tooling.



Following from continuous investment and development in its extrusion technology, EMKA is able to make this conversion from EPDM + PVC to just EPDM as a cost-neutral change so the high-quality gaskets, which EMKA manufactures at its plants in Spain and England, can be offered at unchanged list prices.



EMKA offers a wide range of EPDM gaskets for enclosures and control cabinet design as well as for railway, air-conditioning and hygiene applications. Since the material has a high-pressure elasticity and excellent resilience, it is very well suited for sealing switch cabinets. After stretching or compression, the elastomer returns approximately to its original state. Cellular rubber profiles are soft, offer excellent contact surface with the housing at light pressure and thus provide an ideal seal. Many tolerances on the control cabinet door can therefore be accommodated. EMKA sealing profiles are particularly high quality and safe, and are covered by certificates according to DIN, VDI, UL and relevant fire protection standards.



Further information on EMKA EPDM gaskets can be found at https://shop.emka.com/de_en/sealing-profiles-and-edge-protection/clip-on-profiles.html. Readers can find the latest information and news on the EMKA blog – www.emkablog.co.uk or follow them on Twitter - http://twitter.com/emkauk. Coventry, United Kingdom, November 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding has a broader thermal application range with higher resistance to weathering, UV radiation and acids, making the new sections particularly durable.Without the need to join differing materials, more of the profile height is able to be compressed so that closure pressure may be reduced by up to 40% dependent on the actual section concerned, and latch operation is eased.The new mono moulding sections feature more significant functional travel with hollow seals and lower compression force, while retaining the same equivalent insertion and retention force. They have better temperature ranges, now spanning from -40°C to +100°C, and short-term up to +130°C, with better UV resistance – they offer the possibility to produce vulcanised rings and frames for quicker assembly, improved sealing and reduced costs as well as the option to manufacture profiles according to UL, EN 45545-2 orVDI6022 standards with appropriate tooling.Following from continuous investment and development in its extrusion technology, EMKA is able to make this conversion from EPDM + PVC to just EPDM as a cost-neutral change so the high-quality gaskets, which EMKA manufactures at its plants in Spain and England, can be offered at unchanged list prices.EMKA offers a wide range of EPDM gaskets for enclosures and control cabinet design as well as for railway, air-conditioning and hygiene applications. Since the material has a high-pressure elasticity and excellent resilience, it is very well suited for sealing switch cabinets. After stretching or compression, the elastomer returns approximately to its original state. Cellular rubber profiles are soft, offer excellent contact surface with the housing at light pressure and thus provide an ideal seal. Many tolerances on the control cabinet door can therefore be accommodated. EMKA sealing profiles are particularly high quality and safe, and are covered by certificates according to DIN, VDI, UL and relevant fire protection standards.Further information on EMKA EPDM gaskets can be found at https://shop.emka.com/de_en/sealing-profiles-and-edge-protection/clip-on-profiles.html. Readers can find the latest information and news on the EMKA blog – www.emkablog.co.uk or follow them on Twitter - http://twitter.com/emkauk. Contact Information EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Andy Billingham

024 7661 6505



https://shop.emka.com/de_en/sealing-profiles-and-edge-protection/clip-on-profiles.html



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.