RAMPF: High-Quality Alternative Polyols for URBANREC Project

Chemical recycling know-how improves valorization of bulky waste / Presentation at FSK Specialist Conference

Pirmasens, Germany, November 28, 2019



Just three years ago, the European project URBANREC was initiated with the goal of improving the logistics and treatment of bulky waste. Entities from seven different countries took part, including public institutions in Belgium, Poland, Spain, and Turkey.



The focus of URBANREC was the development and implementation of an eco-innovative and integral bulky waste management system for promoting prevention and reuse, improving logistics, and allowing new waste treatments to obtain high-quality recycled products such as adhesives, foams, fiber/felt-reinforced composites, and solvents.



Together with partner companies and institutions, RAMPF Eco Solutions had the task of developing chemical solutions for obtaining high-quality recycled polyols from plastic waste such as mattresses and upholstery. This way, the proportion of fossil-based polyols used in the production of new plastic products was to be reduced and the burden on landfills and incinerators lessened.



FSK discusses URBANREC findings

The URBANREC project was also a focus topic of this year’s annual conference of the Specialist Association Foamed Plastics and Polyurethanes (FSK) in Reutlingen, Germany. At the event, Dr. Frank Dürsen, Head of Future & Sustainability at the RAMPF Group, explained in detail how the recycled polyols were obtained from bulky waste using glycolysis and acidolysis. “These alternative polyols have already been successfully used for the manufacture of high-quality adhesives, foams, insulation materials, and solvents.”



