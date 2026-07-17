Chemicals & Plastics News
Improve your reaction time with insights into the world of chemicals and plastics. This section features news on innovations, technology and companies engaged in the processing and refinement of chemicals, adhesives, sealants, coatings, plastic resin materials, dyes, beverage ingredients, flavors and fragrances.
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Wendi Seichter Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Wendi Seichter of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of manufacturing. - July 10, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
SMARTFormulator Debuting Unified SMART QMS-DMS-TMS Suite
New solution bridges the gap between R&D and compliance, offering chemical and CPG companies a seamless, audit-ready "Concept-to-Launch" ecosystem. - July 06, 2026 - Data-Biz: SMARTFormulator Division
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide. - June 18, 2026 - Vesfil
Advanced Sealing Foams and Elastomer Gaskets for High-Speed Industrial Manufacturing Processes
RAMPF presents polyurethane and silicone systems for automotive and electric mobility, electrical and electronics, household appliances, and packaging at Foam Expo in Novi, MI – Booth 2314 - June 14, 2026 - RAMPF
HOO CHEMTEC Exports 15 Metric Tons of Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to Turkish Municipal Water Authority
HOO CHEMTEC, a leading global supplier of water treatment chemicals, has completed a significant shipment of 15 metric tons of high-performance Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to a major municipal water authority in Turkey. This delivery underscores the company’s robust supply chain capabilities and commitment to supporting critical water infrastructure projects in the Eurasian region. - June 02, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
Battery and Electronics Manufacturing: Maximum Process Reliability, Minimal Cycle Times, Consistently High Quality
Battery Show Europe: Potting, sealing, foaming, bonding, and thermal management with polymer systems and dispensing technology from RAMPF – Hall 3, Booth D30 - May 23, 2026 - RAMPF
Tangent® Materials Announces Industry First: Tangent PolySheet™ CB Earns Certification to NSF 537, Becoming the First PFAS-Free NSF Standard 51 Food Equipment Material
New food-grade synthetic cutting-board sheet, engineered from the ground up without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), establishes a new materialsafety benchmark for food-contact and food-equipment applications. - May 19, 2026 - Tangent Materials
Feon Energy and Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Sign MOU to Enable U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Next-Gen Lithium Battery Electrolytes for Aerospace and Defense
Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen U.S. supply chain, and support rapidly growing markets including aerospace and defense. - May 18, 2026 - Feon Energy, Inc.
The Shepherd Chemical Company Announces 2026 Senior Leadership Team
The Shepherd Chemical Company has announced its 2026 Senior Leadership Team, aligning expertise across R&D, operations, supply chain, and commercial strategy to support innovation and long-term value creation. The updated team reinforces Shepherd’s commitment to collaboration, sustainability, and solving complex challenges across global industries. - April 22, 2026 - The Shepherd Chemical Company
EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
RAMPF Enhances Climbing Hold Production at CWA Summit
Polyurethane resins, silicones, tooling boards, and contract manufacturing services – Booth 556 - April 03, 2026 - RAMPF
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
HOO CHEMTEC Supplies Glutaraldehyde 50% to European Hospitals for High-Level Disinfection
HOO CHEMTEC announces a new shipment of premium Glutaraldehyde 50% solution to healthcare clients in Germany and France. This high-level disinfectant is critical for sterilizing surgical instruments and non-thermostable medical equipment, supporting stringent hospital infection control protocols. - March 19, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries
High‑Performance Foam-in-Place Gasket Solutions by RAMPF
Plastics Technology Expo 2026: Customized polyurethane and silicone systems / Fast, cost‑efficient contract manufacturing – Booth 1324 - March 05, 2026 - RAMPF
HOO CHEMTEC Ships 25.2 Tons of TCCA Tablets for Pool Water Treatment to Saudi Arabia
HOO CHEMTEC announces the successful delivery of 25.2 metric tons of Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA) tablets to Saudi Arabia. This shipment, designated for swimming pool water treatment, underscores the company's commitment to supplying high-quality disinfectants for recreational water safety and hygiene in international markets. - February 15, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
Finishing Lab Expands to Include Type 3 Anodizing
Finishing Lab becomes the first and only Montana company to offer Type 3 anodizing as a dedicated service to customers - February 08, 2026 - Finishing Lab
Tuff Coat® Introduces Its Next Generation Formula
Tuff Coat® has launched its next-generation textured non-skid coating, offering enhanced durability, improved UV stability, and increased chemical resistance while retaining its trusted soft, slip-resistant finish. Designed from real world feedback, the updated formula simplifies product selection and inventory management and performs in both above and below waterline applications. Available in 17 intermixable colors. - February 02, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Kapoor Plastics Grows Its Polycarbonate Sheet Range with More Thickness and Colour Options
Kapoor Plastics supplies polycarbonate sheets in multiple thicknesses and colours, including black polycarbonate sheets, helping buyers choose the right material with clear specs and steady supply. - January 15, 2026 - Kapoor Plastics
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
RAMPF Accelerates Growth in China with €8 Million Investment in New Tianjin Facility
State-of-the-art production plant increases capacity for high-performance resin systems in automotive and electronics applications. - November 27, 2025 - RAMPF
PureLine Strengthens Partnerships with Leading Food Processors Through Advanced Fumigation Solutions
PureLine partners with leading food processors nationwide to deliver advanced chlorine dioxide fumigation programs that enhance food safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency across large-scale production facilities. - November 12, 2025 - PureLine
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Flexaust® Streamlines Growth and Reduces Costs with PIM-Plus™ Data Management Platform
15% Reduction in Data Management Costs and 30% Increase in Product Visibility Achieved Within Months - November 10, 2025 - PIM-Plus
Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks. - November 03, 2025 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
PureLine Offers Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Meet Oil & Gas Industry Challenges
PureLine expands chlorine dioxide solutions for oil & gas, delivering corrosion control, produced water reuse, and SRB mitigation with custom on-site systems designed for remote field operations. - October 31, 2025 - PureLine
Easiway Systems Achieves ISO 14001 & 9001 - Raising the Bar for Quality, Sustainability, and Customer Confidence
After a lengthy application and audit, Easiway Systems has achieved ISO 14001 & 9001. - October 26, 2025 - Easiway
Macnaught USA Showcases Australian-Made Lubrication Innovation at AAPEX 2025
Macnaught USA will showcase its Australian-made lubrication and fluid handling products at AAPEX 2025, November 4–6 at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Highlighting the innovative BOP (Battery Operated Oil Pump), Macnaught demonstrates how its solutions deliver efficiency, safety, and reliability in dispensing ATF, DEF, coolants, and oils from 5, 16, and 55-gallon containers. - October 25, 2025 - Macnaught USA
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated DNA-to-GMP CDMO Platform in Québec
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated Microbial CDMO Platform from DNA Design to GMP Release Aquaterra Biotech announced an integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) platform that advances microbial and recombinant programs from DNA design to GMP release and logistics. Headquartered... - September 30, 2025 - Aquaterra Biotech
Driving the Future of Electric Mobility: RAMPF’s Turnkey Solutions for Automotive Innovation
Reactive polymer systems and dispensing machinery for sealing, potting, and bonding at Battery Show North America – Booth 5422. - September 19, 2025 - RAMPF
High-Performance Epoxy Tooling Materials for Pioneering Composites – RAMPF at MECAM Expo in Dubai
Tooling boards, infusion and RTM systems, and Close Contour Pastes for cost-efficient composite manufacturing in construction, automotive, and aerospace – Booth M110. - September 11, 2025 - RAMPF
Potting, Sealing, Bonding – RAMPF Materials Power India’s Electronics Future
High-performance resin systems for maximum performance and protection of electronic components at productronica India – Hall H4 / Booth C91 - September 04, 2025 - RAMPF
Asia Supply Chain Faces Rising Uncertainty, Fueling Demand for AI Live Trade Insight Report Amid US-Initiated Geopolitical Tensions, Notes TradeInt™
Amid U.S.-initiated geopolitical conflicts disrupting key Asian trade corridors, supply chains face growing uncertainty. Rising risks from conflicts and policy shifts are driving strong demand for TradeInt™’s AI-powered Live Trade Insight Report. - August 19, 2025 - Trade Intelligence Global
Brother Filtration Ships 200+ Stainless Steel Filter Housings for Industrial Use
Brother Filtration, a global leader in industrial filtration solutions, has successfully completed the delivery of more than 200 stainless steel filter housings to a prominent water management technology provider in Brazil. - August 11, 2025 - Brother Filtration
Pooyan Sajjadi Launches Sajjadi.me: A Digital Academic Identity Bridging Polymer Science and Industry
Dr. Pooyan Sajjadi, a polymer scientist with over 15 years of academic and industrial experience, has launched sajjadi.me — a streamlined personal site that consolidates his research background, ORCID profile, and real-world applications in resin technologies. The platform is built for academic outreach, citation clarity, and professional discovery. - July 30, 2025 - Sajjadi
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW)
Expanding our capabilities in the process & reciprocating compressor market. - July 11, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Locus FS Announces Executive Appointments and Strategic Market Focus
Biotechnology company strengthens market position with new board and sharper commercial focus in oil & gas, mining, agriculture and industrial/CPG. - June 26, 2025 - Locus Fermentation Solutions
SVI BREMCO Announces Industry-First BAR Silencer Technology for Gas Turbine Exhaust Systems
SVI BREMCO has introduced a new industrial silencer design for gas turbine exhaust systems, marking the first bar-array silencer (BAR Silencer) deployment in this application. The design departs from traditional baffle-type silencers and is engineered to address performance, acoustic, and durability limitations common to existing OEM solutions. - June 24, 2025 - SVI BREMCO
SourceBoard ™ Officially Launches to Empower U.S. Small Business Growth While Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base
SourceBoard, a unified platform where Government and Defense Contractors share procurement needs exclusively for American Small Business Suppliers to bid on, officially launched on June 2, 2025. Founded by Meghan Dougherty, the platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers. Both Suppliers and Buyers can register accounts for free. - June 02, 2025 - SourceBoard
SMARTFormulator to Debut SMART-QMS Quality Management System at NYSCC Supplier’s Day 2025
Introducing the SMART-QMS part of the SMART Suite of products for the Chemical Industry. A cost effective, comprehensive Quality Management solution designed for formulation intensive firms. - May 28, 2025 - Data-Biz: SMARTFormulator Division
From Pet Waste Bags to Green Tech: beyondGREEN Evolves into a Full-Spectrum Sustainable Solutions Company
beyondGREEN Biotech, Inc. is a U.S.-based compostable product manufacturer evolving into a green tech innovator, offering full-service solutions from custom design to delivery for sustainable brands of all sizes. - May 23, 2025 - beyondGREEN biotech, Inc.
DuxxBak Composite Decking Now Available Nationwide Through Lowe’s Online, Offering Water-Shedding Technology for Elevated Outdoor Spaces
DuxxBak Composite Decking has announced nationwide availability through Lowes.com. Known for its patented water-shedding technology, DuxxBak creates dry, usable space beneath elevated decks. This milestone marks the culmination of a strategic partnership with AmeriLux International and brings the full product line—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, Optima, and Commercial Dekk—to homeowners and contractors across the U.S. - May 20, 2025 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
From Grit to Greatness: Hartung Salt Lake City Facility Undergo Major Transformation in 2025
Hartung Glass Industries is proud to announce the 2025 transformation of its Salt Lake City facilities, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric service. This ambitious overhaul reinforces Hartung’s commitment to delivering the highest quality glass products while... - April 29, 2025 - Hartung
Materials & Processing Technology for Cost-Efficient Climbing Hold Manufacturing
Climbing Wall Summit: RAMPF presents polyurethane resin, silicones, tooling boards, and dispensing technology – Booth 305 - April 12, 2025 - RAMPF
RAMPF: Boosting Efficiency with Outsourced Sealing, Casting & Bonding Solutions
Assembly Show South: Contract manufacturing services for the automotive, electronics, energy, appliance, lighting, and healthcare sectors – Booth 1351. - April 10, 2025 - RAMPF