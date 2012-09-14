PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rio Flooring Systems Announces Latest Innovation Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability. - December 07, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Brand New from RAMPF - Microwave Curing Technology for Ultra-Fast Curing and Processing Times Patented process for the thermal activation of sealing systems, adhesives, and casting resins via microwave radiation. - December 06, 2019 - RAMPF

RAMPF: High-Quality Alternative Polyols for URBANREC Project Chemical recycling know-how improves valorization of bulky waste / Presentation at FSK Specialist Conference - November 28, 2019 - RAMPF

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.

Introducing ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment uses revolutionary nanotechnology to dramatically reduce engine friction and heat in order to significantly increase horsepower and fuel economy while significantly reducing engine wear and emissions. - November 07, 2019 - ELEV8 Performance Products

Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity

RAMPF – Solid Growth in a Difficult Market Environment Fiscal year 2018/19: Consolidated sales up 3.5 percent to € 190 million / Headcount up 8.9 percent to 907. - November 01, 2019 - RAMPF

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent 10,461,269 for Crosslinkable/Polymerizable Charge-Transporting and Luminescent Molecular Glass Mixtures The new patent filings cover the preparation of crosslinkable and non-crystallizable hole-transporting, electron-transporting, ambipolar, and luminescent compositions of matter, including procedures to ensure their purity. Also covered is a process of printing dopant image-wise on the surface of a host material plasticized with a very low-glass-transition-temperature (Tg) crosslinkable multifunctional material. - October 31, 2019 - Molecular Glasses

MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Famesmile.com Launches FameSmile Removable Veneers Online FameSmile.com announced the release of their removable silicone veneers. The product is already available online at discounted price. FameSmile distributor announced that the special price will be valid till the end of 2019. Removable veneers are a new alternative to permanent dental veneers, but quite... - October 06, 2019 - FameSmile

AB Specialty Silicones Announces Tariff Exclusion Request Granted for Silicones in Primary Forms AB Specialty Silicones LLC, a U.S. manufacturer and global distributor of specialty silicone products, announced today that the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has granted an exclusion for silicones in primary forms, HTSUS 3910.00.0000, subject to Section 301 tariffs. Silicone is sourced from China for use in U.S. production facilities and sold worldwide. - October 06, 2019 - AB Specialty Silicones

RAMPF Optimizes Bonding Processes with Dispensing Technology & Automation Concepts RAMPF Production Systems at Bondexpo 2019 – Hall 6 / Booth 6403. - September 28, 2019 - RAMPF

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Awarded DOE Grant to Develop Improved Materials for Solid State Batteries Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

NewAge(R) Industries Announces 100% Employee Ownership; Rewards Long-Term Employees and Secures a Succession Plan Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is now 100% owned by its employees through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan). The ESOP is a retirement benefit that gives employee-owners a true stake in their futures. Ken Baker, CEO, sold portions of the business to the ESOP in three stages over the past thirteen years. September 2019 saw the completion of a decades-long plan to help ensure the continued success of the company and avoid a competitive buyout. - September 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

RAMPF – Cure-on-Demand Technology for Automotive Bonding Processes Assembly Show 2019, October 22 - 24, Rosemont, IL – Booth 2017 - September 06, 2019 - RAMPF

Bison Life’s Everyday Series for Ages 8+ is Available in Walmart Across 2,090 Stores Bison Life is presenting their new groundbreaking tactical safety glasses for kids, a remarkably comfortable and protective design constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. Available in Walmart across 2,090 stores. - September 04, 2019 - Bison Production Company

INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation process... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview

Keene Family of Companies: Acquisition of Barrett Company After serving more than 10 decades in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing industry, Barrett Company has now become part of the Keene Family of Companies. - August 23, 2019 - Keene Building Products

Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. Showcasing at PRINTING United 2019 Versatile. Vibrant. Value. Tekra shows how films fit the bill and more at PRINTING United in Dallas this October 23-25. - August 22, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

A Strategic Alliance Between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies Set to Revolutionize Electro-Mobility in Europe In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Process Technology Announces New Regional Sales Manager Process Technology announced New Regional Sales Manager for Western US. - July 25, 2019 - Process Technology

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Nova USA’s Apitong Oil Enhances the Durability & Luster of Automotive Wood Product Applications Nova USA’s Apitong Oil was specifically-designed to enhance the durability and beauty of nearly all exterior wood products used in heavy duty automotive and industrial applications. Developed with a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, Apitong Oil’s... - July 17, 2019 - Nova USA

Polylast Systems Reduces Prices and Offers Product to the General Public for First Time Polylast reduces prices and offers product DIY. - July 14, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Rio Flooring Systems Announces a New Research & Development Center Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce the opening of its new research & development center located in Chicago, Illinois. President and CEO, Byron Smith says, “We are excited that with this facility we will be able to increase our ability... - July 09, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.

ComplianceSigns.com Develops SDS-Based Chemical Sign Selection Tool ComplianceSigns.com has created an online tool that uses Safety Data Sheet information to help identify correct signs for common industrial chemicals. Users can enter UN or CAS numbers, chemical names or select chemicals from a list to see appropriate signs in seconds. Signage can include NFPA hazard diamonds, GHS labels, hazmat warnings, PPE notices and more. - June 29, 2019 - Compliance Signs, Inc.

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Receives Second Patent for Silicon Anode Electrolytes Wildcat’s successful US Department of Energy project yields a second patent for electrolytes that outperform fluoroethylene carbonate-based solutions on silicon anodes. - June 25, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

RAMPF Dispensing Technology Captures Iberian Peninsula Sellados Industriales Uses DR-CNC Dispensing Robot for Gasket Contract Manufacturing - June 19, 2019 - RAMPF

High-Performance Plastics for Pattern and Mold Making GIFA 2019 – RAMPF is showcasing its encompassing epoxy and polyurethane portfolio for the casting industry. - June 13, 2019 - RAMPF

P.O.R. Products, Inc. Announces New President Chemist, car builder, innovator... the perfect fit to take the lead at P.O.R. Products. P.O.R. Products, Inc. names Jason Anagnostis, Ph.D. as the new President and Chief Technical Officer of the automotive coating company well known for the POR-15 Brand of products. - June 12, 2019 - POR Products

New Video from NewAge(R) Industries Highlights the Pride of Employee Ownership; Seeks to Attract New Team Members Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is hiring, thanks to recent growth, and decided to engage a different strategy: video. The company hired a production crew to interview and film current and retired NewAge team members talking about the benefits of their ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), job satisfaction and other advantages such as wellness programs, volunteerism days and being part of a green company. The video offers a good sense of NewAge’s culture and teamwork approach to business. - June 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Plastic-Block™: Hard Core Recycling Manufacturing operations often generate some amount of plastic waste. Companies often collect this waste and try to use it by putting a small percentage of waste in with the virgin plastic. The problem is that the rate of generated scrap exceeds the ability to reuse it. Other companies simply write it... - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Plastic-Block™: The Power of Small® Omachron Plastics may be small, the equipment they use is small, they use very little energy, but the response to their innovations is “large!” - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block

BPOG Extractables Testing of AdvantaPure(R)’s Key Silicone and TPE Tubing Products is Complete; Test Results Help Drug Manufacturers Compare Tubing BioPhorum Operations Group extractables testing was recently completed on several of AdvantaPure’s tubing and hose products. The fluid transfer products are typically used in biopharm and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The Group’s standardized extractables test protocol was followed and performed by an independent lab and involved testing to four different exposure times as long as 70 days. The comprehensive testing was undertaken by AdvantaPure to meet customer requests. - May 31, 2019 - AdvantaPure

RAMPF – Customized Polyurethanes Boost Performance of Tooling and Modeling Products Cutting-edge Liquid Materials for Models, Prototypes, and Production Parts. - May 23, 2019 - RAMPF

Apellix to Enter Into Joint Development Agreement with AkzoNobel Paints for the Apellix Computer Controlled Spray-Painting Drone The Joint Development Agreement will enable Apellix to access the deep domain knowledge and experience of AkzoNobel and provide AkzoNobel input to the development of the Apellix spray painting drone systems - May 23, 2019 - Apellix

MDT Software Releases the “Next Generation” of AutoSave with a Decision Support Portal AutoSave version 7.0 features innovative new tools including a portal enabling users to view all activity in the plant through a web interface. The AutoSave Decision Support Portal enable users to view automation device data on workstations, laptops and mobile devices. - May 17, 2019 - MDT Software

Continental Products & Rio Flooring Systems Welcomes New President: Byron Smith Keene Family of Companies is proud and excited to welcome Byron Smith as President of Continental Products and Rio Flooring Systems. - May 09, 2019 - Keene Building Products

BASF & Trimac Invest in BULKY to Revolutionize Bulk Freight Logistics Bulky, the first bulk freight matching consortium, will improve on-time deliveries, fleet utilization and driver retention. - April 22, 2019 - Bulky

Larry H. Jacobs Commemorated as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Larry H. Jacobs of Locust Valley, New York has been commemorated as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for 65 years in the button manufacturing field. About... - April 19, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide