British Military Officials to Present Four Briefings at Defence Aviation Safety 2020

SMi reports: The Royal Air Force and UK MoD are set to present at the Defence Aviation Safety conference, which will convene in London next April.

London, United Kingdom, November 28, 2019 --(



Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 13th December 2019: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom3



The conference agenda features presentations from both UK and international military speakers, including four presentations from senior British Military officials from The Royal Air Force and UK Ministry of Defence:

­

“DE&S Aviation Safety Priorities for a Varied and Complex Portfolio of Air Platforms and Systems”

• DE&S’s commitment to safety across the enterprise

• Enhancing capability of UK Aviation Platforms through increased safety systems

• Creating a safety culture driven leadership

• Examples and case studies of safety best practice

Simon Bollom, Chief Executive, DE&S



“Delivering Combat Air Power Whilst Ensuring Safety”

• Optimising front line operations for the RAF: why safety remains key for mission success

• The rise in complex delivery of aviation assets both at home and abroad and how this challenges safety of air platforms and systems

• Generating safety culture and leadership across No.1 Group

Air Vice Marshal Harvey Smyth, Air Officer Commanding, No. 1 Group, Royal Air Force



“AOC 22 Group: Maximising Safety Through Enhanced Training of Royal Air Force Personnel”

• Keeping safety front of mind when training across No. 22 Group

• Creating a safety-first culture across all training

• Lessons from incidents and outsourcing

Air Vice Marshal Warren James, Air Officer Commanding, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force



“The Royal Air Force Safety Centre: Improving Safety and Preventing Loss of Life”

• Delivering safety across all air assets

• RAF Safety Management Systems-using data to drive future safety efficiencies

• Reducing risks and preserving life: examples of safety cases from recent operations

Air Commodore Mark Jeffery, Head of RAF Safety Centre, Royal Air Force



As the only event which focuses specifically on safety within defence aviation, this conference is a must-attend for military aviators, as well as defence experts from government and industry.



The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom3



Defence Aviation Safety Conference

23rd – 24th April 2020

London, UK



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom3



