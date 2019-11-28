Levin Furniture Partners with WISH-FM , Salvation Army to Grant Local Wishes

Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign.

The 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign fulfills basic needs such as heat, flooring, furniture and a bed to sleep on at night. The partnership’s goal is to grant these families’ wishes, so they can embrace the holiday season with a more comfortable and positive outlook.



“We were happy to jump into action to fulfill these wishes when we learned of the set back this great program experienced. We were honored that WISH 99.7 FM thought of us and reached out to see if we could help,” said Levin’s executive vice president and general manager Chris Pelcher.



After hearing about their involvement, Levin’s long-time bedding partner Serta Restokraft graciously volunteered to donate all of the mattresses, frames, box springs and pillows needed for the families.



“We’ve seen over and over how something as simple as a mattress can benefit a family. It’s not just the effects of sleeping better. It boosts confidence and provides a sense of security. It’s more than just piece of furniture to these families. It’s a sense of pride and fulfillment. We shouldn’t forget that,” Pelcher added.



The Salvation Army is holding a luncheon on Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Salvation Army’s Pittsburgh Temple during which families’ wishes will be announced and donors honored. Media is welcome.



The Salvation Army has been supporting those in need since 1865 in the United States. For 130 years, the organization has provided assistance to nearly 30 million Americans through an array of social services, so no person is without aide.



For more information about the 12 Wishes, the Salvation Army or to volunteer your support, please go to www.salvationarmywpa.org/12



For more information about Levin’s commitment to community involvement, visit https://www.levinfurniture.com/community-giving



