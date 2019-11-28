Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Employment Screening Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Employment Screening Services: By Email RSS Feeds: Birmingham Background Screening Firm Earns Spot on National List

Birmingham, AL, November 28, 2019 --(



The 2019 rating is based on client surveys from 60 national background screening companies and uses predetermined algorithms to score three categories and determine an overall ranking. This year, ESS earned a spot in every category, including capturing the #2 designation in both the Overall Provider and Quality of Service rankings.



“It is so rewarding to receive this recognition, especially since it is based on the responses of our valued customers,” said Sheila Benson, ESS founder and CEO. “Our team is devoted to providing excellent service and earning a top spot on this prestigious list affirms the value of this dedication.”



ESS was founded by Benson in 1994, when the concept of pre-employment background checks first began to gain momentum. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama ESS has achieved consistent growth to become one of the leading providers for both background checks and drug testing programs -- serving clients in virtually all industries and in all 50 states. ESS employs a number of service professionals in Birmingham and in key markets across the country.



“Earning a place on the Baker’s Dozen list for the fourth year in a row is an honor, especially when this year also marks our company’s 25th anniversary,” said Jason Kimbrell, the Company’s chief operating officer. “Our success is attributed to the loyalty of our clients and employees – from the beginning, they have motivated us to grow, innovate, and achieve.”



About HRO Today



HRO Today (hrotoday.com) offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry, with magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reaching over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers that rely heavily on the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.



About Employment Screening Services



ESS (es2.com) helps companies hire and retain safe and productive workforces by providing a broad range of background screening and drug testing solutions – from standard criminal searches and drug testing to more sophisticated intelligence solutions that validate credentials, monitor ongoing compliance, or analyze social media activity. The Company’s 25-year history and compliance focus have earned a solid reputation for helping organizations efficiently implement, manage, and control their background screening programs.



For more information contact:

Megan Campbell

Director of Marketing

205.879.0143

mcampbell@es2.com Birmingham, AL, November 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Birmingham-based Employment Screening Services (ESS), was recently recognized for its customer service and industry leadership by HRO Today (HRO), a major media company for the human resources industry. This is the fourth consecutive year ESS has earned a coveted spot on the publication’s “Baker’s Dozen” list of the nation’s top background screening providers.The 2019 rating is based on client surveys from 60 national background screening companies and uses predetermined algorithms to score three categories and determine an overall ranking. This year, ESS earned a spot in every category, including capturing the #2 designation in both the Overall Provider and Quality of Service rankings.“It is so rewarding to receive this recognition, especially since it is based on the responses of our valued customers,” said Sheila Benson, ESS founder and CEO. “Our team is devoted to providing excellent service and earning a top spot on this prestigious list affirms the value of this dedication.”ESS was founded by Benson in 1994, when the concept of pre-employment background checks first began to gain momentum. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama ESS has achieved consistent growth to become one of the leading providers for both background checks and drug testing programs -- serving clients in virtually all industries and in all 50 states. ESS employs a number of service professionals in Birmingham and in key markets across the country.“Earning a place on the Baker’s Dozen list for the fourth year in a row is an honor, especially when this year also marks our company’s 25th anniversary,” said Jason Kimbrell, the Company’s chief operating officer. “Our success is attributed to the loyalty of our clients and employees – from the beginning, they have motivated us to grow, innovate, and achieve.”About HRO TodayHRO Today (hrotoday.com) offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry, with magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reaching over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers that rely heavily on the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.About Employment Screening ServicesESS (es2.com) helps companies hire and retain safe and productive workforces by providing a broad range of background screening and drug testing solutions – from standard criminal searches and drug testing to more sophisticated intelligence solutions that validate credentials, monitor ongoing compliance, or analyze social media activity. The Company’s 25-year history and compliance focus have earned a solid reputation for helping organizations efficiently implement, manage, and control their background screening programs.For more information contact:Megan CampbellDirector of Marketing205.879.0143mcampbell@es2.com Contact Information Employment Screening Services

Megan Campbell

205-879-0143



es2.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Employment Screening Services Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend