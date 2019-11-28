Giving Back for the Holidays: Ezzey Digital Marketing to Participate in the Annual Toys for Tots Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ezzey Press Release

Scottsdale, AZ, November 28, 2019 --(



“During my enlistment in the United States Marine Corps, I had the unique opportunity to witness the impact that the Toys For Tots program had on underprivileged kids. During the holiday season of 1993, I stood in the mall in Boca Raton, Fl for several days and collected toys. The generosity of strangers that donated toys made my heart swell but it was when I collected all the toys and drove to the 4th Anglico unit in West Palm Beach, FL that I knew this was a program I wanted to support for the rest of my life. I saw the parents drive up and get toys for their kids,” shared Ezzey founder Michael Hamburger. “I am proud to say that this is the second year in a row that Ezzey is an official Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots drop-off location. Whether you are local to the Phoenix area or not, we are ready to receive your generous donation. Please drop off a new, unwrapped toy at our office or call us and we can assist in going to buy a toy with your donation. Let’s make this year’s Toys For Tots program a raving success!”



The program was started in 1947 as the brainchild of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane, who had handcrafted a few dolls which she asked to be delivered to an agency which supported less fortunate children. The couple soon found that such an agency didn’t exist at the time, so Mrs. Hendricks instructed her husband to “start one!” Maj Hendricks and his Marine Reserve unit in L.A. were able to collect and distribute 5,000 toys that year, but that was only the beginning. Seeing such successful community engagement in 1947, the Commandant directed all Marine Reserve Sites to implement a Toys For Tots campaign transforming it into a national community action program in 1948.



The program is simple. Donate a new, unwrapped toy to a Toys For Tots drop-off location, and then those toys are collected and distributed to those in need. Still overseen to this day by the Marine Reserve Commander, the program is run annually in over 800 communities covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. With the help of local businesses who are often owned by Marine Veterans, toy collection locations, storage facilities and even delivery vehicles are provided to the program. Presently, the Marine Toys for Tots program distributes an average of 18 Million toys to 7 Million less fortunate children each year.



To donate to the 2019 Marine Toys for Tots Program, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy to the Ezzey Digital Marketing offices and help spread a little holiday cheer. The Ezzey offices are located at 8160 E. Butherus Drive, Suite #10, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.



Todd Burnes

877-793-9939



ezzey.com



