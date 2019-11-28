Kelley Kronenberg Receives 1st Place Honor at Legal Marketing Association’s Southeast Regional Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

Business law firm once again recognized for its innovative marketing programs.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 28, 2019 --(



The Your Honor Awards is an annual international award program that recognizes excellence in legal marketing by promoting projects and programs that showcase innovation, creative strategy and return on marketing dollar investment. Over recent years, Kelley Kronenberg has been honored with 17 Your Honor Awards, 14 of which are first place recognition. These awards span a wide range of categories including Brand Identity, Events, Community Relations, Technology Management, Website Rebrand/Overhaul, Social Media and Engagement, as well as three consecutive first-place wins for Practice Development.



“Our firm is experiencing significant growth, having just recently hit the 300th employee mark. With more than 140 lawyers practicing throughout Florida and Illinois, it’s crucial for our marketing team to have cutting-edge programs to effectively manage the influx of emails, pending projects, and ‘to-do’ lists,” said Michael Fichtel, Kelley Kronenberg CEO and Principal Partner.



The marketing department’s response to this challenge was the conceptualization and development of the Marketing Requests Portal to assist in the intake process of requests and increase efficiency. Only three months after its debut, the portal has been adopted firmwide and the team has seen improved efficiency by eliminating informal, last-minute requests that required follow-up meetings and phone calls to clarify details.



“The portal’s design is custom, the technology is user-friendly and the results were immediate. We are proud of our marketing department for rising to the challenge and receiving this prestigious award for their innovative new program,” Fichtel said.



The Legal Marketing Association's Southeastern Chapter, established in 1985, is one of the largest chapters within the Legal Marketing Association’s international organization.



About Kelley Kronenberg

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers over 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg has been named one of America's Top Corporate Law Firms in 2019 by Forbes, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women's Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

