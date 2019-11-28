SeeLevel HX Announces Support for The Global Good Fund

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SeeLevel HX Press Release

Leading mystery shopping company kicks off giving season with mission-aligned nonprofit social enterprise partnership.

Atlanta, GA, November 28, 2019 --(



For the last three years, GGF has run a Giving Tuesday campaign, coined #DonateSmall, to showcase how a little bit of money has the power to go a long way. Donations are invested among hundreds of social entrepreneurs solving all of society’s most pressing issues.



Female-owned and mission-aligned entrepreneurs Lisa van Kesteren of SeeLevel HX and Carrie Rich of GGF joined forces this year to augment giving during the 2019 holiday season.



“As an entrepreneur myself, I am pleased to partner with a woman-led organization that supports other entrepreneurs,” said SeeLevel HX CEO Lisa van Kesteren. “The Global Good Fund supports many different lines of work, so there is no limit to the causes to which we are giving back. Carrie and her team help spread the ‘win’ across many categories – entrepreneurs, females, veterans, and social causes alike.”



SeeLevel HX is comprised of hundreds of thousands of mystery shopping entrepreneurs, many of which have expressed interest in supporting other entrepreneurs helping various societal causes, from healthcare and poverty, to equality and education.



“It’s really neat to see SeeLevel HX engaging its team to deliver social impact globally,” said GGF CEO and Co-Founder Carrie Rich. “This is a new model of partnership for GGF, and I’m thrilled to join forces with a company dedicated to our shared values.”



With SeeLevel HX’s vast network and entrepreneurial mindset, van Kesteren and Rich wholeheartedly believe this partnership will help GGF reach its campaign-wide goal of $20,000 by December 3, 2019 with $0.50, $1 and $5 individual donations. For more information, or to support the #DonateSmall campaign, visit https://tinyurl.com/uo58m7m.



About SeeLevel HX

Founded in 2008 by a mystery shopping pioneer Lisa van Kesteren, SeeLevel HX supports the improvement of customer experience, brand reputation and brand loyalty through competitive intelligence, market research and secret shopping services. With over 55 years of combined industry experience, 792,000 secret shoppers and employees in every time zone across the nation, SeeLevel HX continues to be a leader in mystery shopping for the QSR and fast casual, retail, financial services and automotive industries. For more information or to see your business at the level of your customers, visit www.seelevelhx.com.



About The Global Good Fund

The Global Good Fund is a nonprofit that identifies high-potential social innovators and accelerates their success through a year-long, virtual Fellowship focused on leadership development. They support global entrepreneurs with proven methods such as executive coaching, business mentorship and targeted funding to elevate growth and impact. Their vision to change the world starts by empowering its most inspiring leaders.

Chelsea Peterson

404-351-7888 ext. 3103



https://www.seelevelhx.com



