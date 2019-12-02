Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pragmatics Press Release

Receive press releases from Pragmatics: By Email RSS Feeds: The Kimmy Duong Foundation Announces Opening of the 2020-2021 Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program for Vietnamese American Students

Reston, VA, December 02, 2019 --(



The Kimmy Duong Foundation established the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program in 2017, as a way for Ms. Kimmy to support her adopted country, the United States of America. The program has supported 30 students so far in pursuing higher education, while continuously seeking new opportunities to extend its scope to encourage young professionals.



This year, in addition to rewarding Vietnamese-American students (United States Citizens and Permanent Residents), three Gold Scholarships will be reserved for Vietnamese students from Vietnam, who have been accepted to U.S. universities. Meanwhile, two institutions - Virginia Polytechnic Institute and the University of Virginia - are newly added to expand the opportunities to more outstanding Vietnamese students in the larger Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area.



The scholarships will be available to students who demonstrate:

· Outstanding academic achievement,

· Strong leadership potential,

· A track record of service to the Vietnamese and American communities,

· Pride in their Vietnamese culture and heritage; and,

· A passion for applying their academic background to create a better world, both in the United States and in Vietnam.



This program is for students enrolled in six following Washington, D.C., area institutions:

· The University of Maryland

· George Mason University

· Northern Virginia Community College

· Montgomery College

· Virginia Polytechnic Institute

· University of Virginia



Each scholarship will be $2,000 annually as a Gold Prize, or $1,000 as a Silver Prize. The scholarships are renewable annually for up to four years for students who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree. The online portal registration will be open to receive applications from January 1, 2020, through February 15, 2020. Scholarship winners will be announced in May 2020.



For details regarding qualifications and applications, please visit TheKimmyDuongFoundation.org.



About the Kimmy Duong Foundation



Education and Health are the cornerstones of a productive and fulfilling life. The Kimmy Duong Foundation provides scholarship support to students and humanitarian support to others in need to allow them to achieve their goals in Vietnam and the United States.



About PragmaticSERVES



Committed to serving communities across the United States and around the world, Ms. Duong and Dr. Long Nguyen, Pragmatics’ CEO and Founder, lead Pragmatics’ Corporate Responsibility program known as PragmaticSERVES. Through this program of charitable giving, Pragmatics maintains a vibrant culture of generosity, responsibility, and social awareness. For more than three decades, Pragmatics and its employees have contributed to numerous organizations and causes, with a focus on improving the quality of life for people in need, providing relief in times of turmoil, and promoting education and economic development.



About Pragmatics, Inc.



Pragmatics is a leading provider for software and systems engineering, business intelligence and analytics, audiovisual and learning technologies, cybersecurity, independent verification and validation, information technology service management, program management, and transportation solutions. In addition to our ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, Pragmatics has been externally appraised and rated CMMI® Maturity Level 5. Our investment in both the ISO and CMMI programs demonstrates our organizational commitment to continuous process improvement and quality management. Our Pragmatic Agility® methodology has been recognized with awards from SmartCEO Magazine and the TechAmerica Foundation.



Pragmatics serves clients from its headquarters in Reston, Virginia, and other sites across the United States. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.pragmatics.com/ Reston, VA, December 02, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Ms. Kimmy Duong, Vice Chairman/Chief Financial Officer of Pragmatics, Inc., and President of The Kimmy Duong Foundation, announced the 2020-2021 opening of the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program.The Kimmy Duong Foundation established the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program in 2017, as a way for Ms. Kimmy to support her adopted country, the United States of America. The program has supported 30 students so far in pursuing higher education, while continuously seeking new opportunities to extend its scope to encourage young professionals.This year, in addition to rewarding Vietnamese-American students (United States Citizens and Permanent Residents), three Gold Scholarships will be reserved for Vietnamese students from Vietnam, who have been accepted to U.S. universities. Meanwhile, two institutions - Virginia Polytechnic Institute and the University of Virginia - are newly added to expand the opportunities to more outstanding Vietnamese students in the larger Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area.The scholarships will be available to students who demonstrate:· Outstanding academic achievement,· Strong leadership potential,· A track record of service to the Vietnamese and American communities,· Pride in their Vietnamese culture and heritage; and,· A passion for applying their academic background to create a better world, both in the United States and in Vietnam.This program is for students enrolled in six following Washington, D.C., area institutions:· The University of Maryland· George Mason University· Northern Virginia Community College· Montgomery College· Virginia Polytechnic Institute· University of VirginiaEach scholarship will be $2,000 annually as a Gold Prize, or $1,000 as a Silver Prize. The scholarships are renewable annually for up to four years for students who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree. The online portal registration will be open to receive applications from January 1, 2020, through February 15, 2020. Scholarship winners will be announced in May 2020.For details regarding qualifications and applications, please visit TheKimmyDuongFoundation.org.About the Kimmy Duong FoundationEducation and Health are the cornerstones of a productive and fulfilling life. The Kimmy Duong Foundation provides scholarship support to students and humanitarian support to others in need to allow them to achieve their goals in Vietnam and the United States.About PragmaticSERVESCommitted to serving communities across the United States and around the world, Ms. Duong and Dr. Long Nguyen, Pragmatics’ CEO and Founder, lead Pragmatics’ Corporate Responsibility program known as PragmaticSERVES. Through this program of charitable giving, Pragmatics maintains a vibrant culture of generosity, responsibility, and social awareness. For more than three decades, Pragmatics and its employees have contributed to numerous organizations and causes, with a focus on improving the quality of life for people in need, providing relief in times of turmoil, and promoting education and economic development.About Pragmatics, Inc.Pragmatics is a leading provider for software and systems engineering, business intelligence and analytics, audiovisual and learning technologies, cybersecurity, independent verification and validation, information technology service management, program management, and transportation solutions. In addition to our ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, Pragmatics has been externally appraised and rated CMMI® Maturity Level 5. Our investment in both the ISO and CMMI programs demonstrates our organizational commitment to continuous process improvement and quality management. Our Pragmatic Agility® methodology has been recognized with awards from SmartCEO Magazine and the TechAmerica Foundation.Pragmatics serves clients from its headquarters in Reston, Virginia, and other sites across the United States. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.pragmatics.com/ Contact Information Pragmatics

Yiming Wu

703-890-8516



www.pragmatics.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pragmatics Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend