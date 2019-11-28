National Van Lines Presents Joe Bonnie & Son Moving & Storage Above and Beyond Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Broadview, IL, November 28, 2019 --(



Maybe it’s more than simply a single event - say, super sales for a specific year - but rather an inventory of star-studded achievements in several areas that make an organization suitable for receiving top honors.



This year, National Van Lines recognizes Delray Beach, FL-based Joe Bonnie & Son Moving & Storage for that level of recognition with the National Van Lines Above & Beyond Award.



“Many candidates were considered this year, but one organization was a true standout,” NVL President & COO Tim Helenthal told a ballroom packed with 2019 NVL Agent Convention attendees Nov. 16 in Chicago.



“Nominated by both our Operations Department and the Customer Experience team, the Executive Team saw them as a unanimous choice,” Helenthal said as he presented the award to the Bonnie clan. “From rescuing a driver having a health crisis, to dropping everything and racing to the other side of the state to protect a delivery, this organization never hesitated. They immediately went Above & Beyond!”



Sales & Marketing VP Theresa Bonnie testified to her company’s dedication to creating a corporate culture in which “balance” helps leaders and employees not only achieve their aims, but enjoy getting there.



“My dad, Joe Sr., has set the bar high for how he wants things done,” Bonnie said in a video presentation. “But it is a relaxed environment where people can feel comfortable and be able to perform.”



About Joe Bonnie & Son Moving & Storage



Al Bonnie Sr. started the company in Brooklyn during the early 1940s. His son, Joseph Bonnie Sr., and the “second generation” relocated to Florida in 1981. His son, Joe II, and sons-in-law, Jason and Lee, comprise the third generation. They took the helm in the early 21st century, and the fourth generation has started making its mark.



Joe Sr.’s oldest grandson, Jim, has been a mover since he was a young boy. Joey III, another grandson, works on weekends and school breaks. As the younger family members continue learning and growing, they’re mentored by their grandfather, Joe Sr., a mover since his preteens who continues working alongside crews.



But it’s not a “man’s world” at progressive Joe Bonnie & Son Moving & Storage. For every Joe, Joseph or Joe II on the staff, there’s a Theresa, Janis, Catherine or Melissa in a management or key role. So why the male-centric company name?



Deidra Pierson

708-450-2945



www.nationalvanlines.com



