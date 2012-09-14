PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced it produced its 400th bus at its Lancaster, Calif. manufacturing plant.
The 400th bus is a 60-foot articulated K11M model transit bus built for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), part of a 20-bus order. The buses will be used to provide transportation for guests traveling... - December 19, 2019 - BYD
The leader in yard management systems receives an award for enabling its customers to achieve their sustainability goals. - December 18, 2019 - PINC
San Francisco-area interstate mover, North Bay Moving & Storage is now an official agent for National Van Lines. - December 18, 2019 - National Van Lines
Family members brought an action under the Alien Tort Claim Act (“ATS”) and the Torture Victims Protection Act (“TVPA”) against National Iranian Tanker Company (“NITC”), Mr. Ali Rabiei and Mr. Alaedin Boroujerdi, alleging that defendants were engaged in a cover up and the report they provided to families, stating that all crew members were dead within minutes of the accident, is completely baseless. - December 17, 2019 - Herischi & Associates LLC
Who better to honor fallen servicemen - and safeguard their memorial wreaths - than a fellow veteran?
Enter National Van Lines top driver and Marine Corps veteran Jim Lanager.
Jim (and his wife Kimberly) are using his tractor-trailer to transport thousands of wreaths to three military gravesites in... - December 11, 2019 - National Van Lines
Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE
FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway
BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics
Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Detroit-based outdoor advertising firm, Brooklyn Outdoor, partners with the city to increase safety and revenue through bus shelter advertising. - December 02, 2019 - Brooklyn Outdoor
TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies
National Van Lines is proud of all their interstate-moving agents, but some go that extra mile to be deemed worthy of extra recognition.
Maybe it’s more than simply a single event - say, super sales for a specific year - but rather an inventory of star-studded achievements in several areas that... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines
Accredited Drug Testing has been voted one of the Top 10 recommended drug testing providers in the nation for pre-employment screening. - November 25, 2019 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc
SMi reports: A variety of exciting international presentations have been announced for the upcoming Defence Aviation Safety conference, which will convene in London next April. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi reports: Some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group
Local dealership offers new exclusive state-of-the-art car equipment and servicing for luxury brand owners. - November 20, 2019 - A&L Motor Sales
SMi Group Reports: The Border Security Conference taking place on February 11-12, 2020 in Rome will include six presentations on airport security. - November 20, 2019 - SMi Group
BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Wednesday at the California Transit Association’s Annual Fall Conference in Monterey that the Los Angeles Department of Transportation ordered 130 of its battery-electric K7M buses, the largest single order in U.S. history to date.
The order is a major milestone... - November 15, 2019 - BYD
For the fifth year running, BYD (Build Your Dreams) will serve as the headline sponsor for the West Coast’s most high-profile and influential transportation industry event. From November 13-15, the California Transit Association will be holding its 54th Annual Fall Conference & Expo, presented... - November 14, 2019 - BYD
Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America
BYD (Build Your Dreams) will offer its expertise in zero emission transportation technology at the 12th Annual “Airports Going Green” Conference, November 3-6, 2019, in Chicago, IL.
BYD, which is already working with three major airports on zero emission transportation, will have a booth... - November 06, 2019 - BYD
AppIt Ventures is proud to announce the public release of the myColorado™ app, the official digital ID and digital wallet application for the State of Colorado. myColorado™ provides residents with secure and convenient access to state services anytime, anywhere. The Colorado Digital ID, enables citizens to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver license or state identification (ID) card and display it on their smartphone for proof of identification, age, and address within CO. - October 31, 2019 - AppIt Ventures
BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Julene Paul, a post-graduate student at UCLA who hopes to shape policies to enable people to attain good jobs and achieve better economic outcomes, won the $5,000 Build Your Dream WTS (Women’s Transportation Seminar) – L.A. scholarship.
Paul is completing... - October 31, 2019 - BYD
Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours
Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics
BYD (Build Your Dreams) will promote zero emission technology at the Fresno Regional Transportation Innovations Summit, serving as a sponsor and displaying its K9S battery-electric bus at the event.
The event showcases the latest in advanced, clean transportation technology and brings together businesses... - October 25, 2019 - BYD
BYD (Build Your Dreams) will be sponsoring the Valley Industry and Commerce Association (VICA) Business Forecast Conference on Oct. 25 and moderating a panel on transportation.
Thomas Stone, BYD’s Strategic Advisor, SkyRail Technology, will moderate the panel “Transportation: See It Through.”... - October 23, 2019 - BYD
The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Former National Van Lines President Robert S. Seeler—and a key NVL adviser in later years, died Oct. 12. He was 84.
Mr. Seeler began serving on the NVL Board of Directors at current CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal’s request shortly after he retired from a competing van line in the mid-1990s. - October 19, 2019 - National Van Lines
Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom
Bradley A. Pistotnik is featured in Top 100 Registry's quarterly Top 100 Lawyers publication. Bradley is a practicing Attorney and Founder of Brad Pistotnik Law P.A., in Wichita, Kansas. His firm concentrates their practice in tractor-trailer litigation, commercial motor vehicle litigation, in fleet transportation injury cases, as well as in motor vehicle related litigation including automobiles, motorcycles, and pedestrian accidents with motor vehicles. - October 13, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Long-distance Mover No Landlubber - October 11, 2019 - National Van Lines
La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
Industrial Optimizers' new office in Miami will serve the entire Americas. It will bring advanced network planning and scheduling solutions to transport operators across the region. - October 09, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers
Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA
Blue Shark Vodka is ready to unveil its new, exclusive glass airport display at Wilmington International Airport this Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m.
The custom vitrine was handcrafted by Greensboro, NC, “Maker of Beautiful Things” Chris Horney, who has handcrafted custom, high-end furniture... - September 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her
national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom
Tri-Star semi Truck & Trailer Services to acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) to offer comprehensive truck, trailer and container repair, and logistic services to the transportation and intermodal container industry. - September 18, 2019 - Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services
National Van Lines proudly welcomes Fitton Moving & Storage, Inc. to their cross-country-moving family, adding to NVL’s New England presence.
In addition to covering key markets within its home state of Massachusetts, Fitton Moving & Storage’s reach extends to regions in neighboring... - September 18, 2019 - National Van Lines
Veronica A. Wright of Lawrenceville, Georgia is being celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for almost 35 years in the fields of transportation and wellness.
About Veronica... - September 17, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Papros, the company behind the popular supply chain offering MRPRO(TM), demonstrated verifiably that current risk evaluations in supply chain fall short when not configuring blockchain as a factor in supply chain risk evaluations. By mitigating risk dramatically, blockchain empowers the supply chain across all sizes of companies. Small companies are particularly empowered because of this risk mitigation. - September 12, 2019 - Papros Inc.
MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries
In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions.
“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,” said... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Industrial Optimizers, founded in 1989, has this week celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. Clients and industry colleagues gathered in Stockholm for a conference and party to mark the occasion. - September 08, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
When it comes to cruising the Galapagos Islands, one size does not necessarily fit all. While at first, a small, single-guided ship may seem the most appealing way to go, larger, multiple-guided ships actually offer distinct advantages for travelers looking to witness a myriad of natural wonders across one of the world’s most cherished wildlife destinations. Just ask the travel experts at Metropolitan Touring. - August 29, 2019 - Metropolitan Touring
DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has added another quality line of products to the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. DynaGrace Enterprises is the first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule.
“This... - August 28, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises