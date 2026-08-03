Transportation News
Transport your knowledge of the latest trends and developments in the transportation industry. Find news about companies and their products and services, involved in air transportation, logistics, long- and short-haul trucking, maritime transportation as well as railroad and travel.
New COMPASS™ Study Reveals Boat Buyers Remain Highly Impressionable Long After They Begin Shopping
COMPASS™ is a new syndicated national study examining what happens after consumers enter the boat market. The research identifies where buyers lose momentum, how manufacturers and dealers can influence purchase decisions, and provides companies of all sizes with affordable access to large-scale buyer insights that can strengthen sales, marketing, and customer experience. - August 03, 2026 - Unmuted Consumer Insights, LLC
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Adisun Corporation Surpasses Key Export Milestone & Announces Plans for Major Expansion
Adisun Corporation Surpasses $100 Million in Cumulative Export Sales, Announces Plans to Acquire and Modernize Logistics Hub Near Major East Coast Ports - July 23, 2026 - Adisun Corporation
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
Cross-Borough Deliveries Are Where NYC Couriers Fail: Xentra Transport Splits Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens Into Dedicated Driver Zones
Cross-borough runs are the weak point of same day delivery in New York. A driver finishing in Jamaica gets sent to Tribeca, and the customer eats the delay. Xentra Transport, a NYC-based courier and freight company, has scrapped the citywide driver pool and assigned dedicated drivers to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The company handles medical, legal, catering, freight and white glove work across the five boroughs and Tri-State area. - July 10, 2026 - XentraTransport - Same Day Delivery
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
BizAv Insider Launches as Independent Private Aviation Buyer Intelligence Platform — Analysis of 1,024 Buyer Profiles Reveals Industry's Hidden Transparency Problem
Independent scoring model finds boutique Mississippi operator beats NetJets, Flexjet, and Wheels Up for one in ten private aviation buyers. - June 25, 2026 - BizAv Insider
KNIGHTTEK to Support Live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Thermal Runaway Training Demonstration with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions. - June 17, 2026 - KNIGHTTEK
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
Global Affairs Lab: Canada's Urgent Submarine Needs Favor Proven South Korean Platform, Signaling a Growth Catalyst for Korea's Shipbuilding Industry
According to Global Affairs Lab, South Korea's KSS-III submarine is the most practical and low-risk replacement for Canada's aging fleet. Hanwha Ocean's proposal could strengthen Canada's undersea defense while deepening strategic ties between the two countries. - June 03, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville. - May 29, 2026 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Trostar Launches in Ghana to Advance Smart Mobility and Transport System Integration
Trostar, an all-in-one transport application developed by MC Multimedia, launches in Ghana to provide route navigation, fare estimation, and integrated mobility services for commuters and transport stakeholders. - May 27, 2026 - MC MULTIMEDIA
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Feon Energy and Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Sign MOU to Enable U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Next-Gen Lithium Battery Electrolytes for Aerospace and Defense
Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen U.S. supply chain, and support rapidly growing markets including aerospace and defense. - May 18, 2026 - Feon Energy, Inc.
American Safety Was Falling Behind Science. One Coalition Just Fixed That.
Federal Drug Testing is About to Change Forever – and it Started with One Coalition’s Fight for Public Safety - May 05, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Langham Logistics Opens Largest Pharmaceutical Cooler in the US
Central Indiana is now home to the largest pharma-grade 2°–8°C cooler environment in the United States. - May 04, 2026 - Langham Logistics
Blue Lion Pedicabs Announces Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., Expanding Brand Opportunities Across Downtown Phoenix
Blue Lion Pedicabs announced an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., naming the national OOH leader as its sole ad sales representative. The collaboration expands street-level advertising opportunities across downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale using eco-friendly pedicabs, offering brands mobile, high-impact exposure during major events, nightlife, and high-traffic destinations. - May 03, 2026 - Ad Focus
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association Calls for Immediate Federal Action to Protect Transportation Safety
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is calling on the Administration and Congress to take immediate action to protect public safety following a recent Department of Justice order rescheduling certain marijuana products to a lower federal drug classification. NDASA warns... - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Willamette Valley Moving Highlights Ongoing Concerns About Uncertified Household Goods Movers in Oregon
As Oregon updates enforcement rules for household goods movers, Willamette Valley Moving is encouraging consumers to verify mover certification and understand the protections that apply when hiring a licensed company. - April 16, 2026 - Willamette Valley Moving, Inc.
State of Vermont to Host Annual Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction in Berlin
The State of Vermont, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., will host its annual live surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the State of Vermont Central Garage. This long-standing event, held each year on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend,... - April 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Deetur LIVE Launches Mobile Speed Trap Cameras for HOA Communities
Deetur LIVE has announced the launch of its new mobile speed trap camera service, designed to help HOA communities reduce speeding and improve neighborhood safety through a flexible, technology-driven solution. - April 14, 2026 - Deetur LIVE
ChargeSmart EV Activates 10 Level 2 Charging Ports at La Quinta Lackawanna
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new charging station at La Quinta Lackawanna, 2500 Hamburg Turnpike, Lackawanna, NY 14218. The station adds 10 Level 2 ports to ChargeSmart EV's growing network. Guests and local drivers can locate the station, check port availability, and start a session through the... - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV Deploys 14-Port Charging Site at Miami Lakes Chevrolet
ChargeSmart EV has completed a 14-port charging deployment at Miami Lakes Chevrolet — six 180kW DC fast chargers and eight Level 2 ports — purpose-built to support the dealership's daily EV operations including inventory charging, service turnaround, and customer vehicle support. - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
WareGo Solidifies Its Position as a Leading 3PL Warehouse Management Solution to Optimize Complex Logistics Operations
WareGo, a global leader in cloud-native supply chain technology, continues to set the benchmark for operational excellence through its comprehensive 3PL Warehouse Management System (WMS). Designed to address the high-velocity demands of third-party logistics, the platform serves as the digital... - March 25, 2026 - WareGo
ChargeSmart EV Brings Level 2 Charging to Microtel Inn & Suites Binghamton
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new 6-port Level 2 charging station at Microtel Inn & Suites in Binghamton, NY, giving hotel guests and local EV drivers reliable overnight charging through the ChargeSmart EV network. - March 25, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Global LNG Crisis Underscores Case for Domestic Synthetic Natural Gas, Says Loa Carbon
Company's modular methanation systems enable any nation to produce synthetic natural gas domestically, eliminating dependence on foreign LNG imports. - March 17, 2026 - Loa Carbon
iBuyFlowers Outlines Marketplace 2.0 as Infrastructure for Scalable Cross-Border B2B Floral Trade Serving the US Market
iBuyFlowers is outlining Marketplace 2.0, the next phase of its B2B floral marketplace, focused on execution, data-driven planning, and cross-border scalability for US buyers. Built on seven years of operational data and more than $50M in transactions, the initiative expands the platform’s use of data and AI to improve demand forecasting, planning, and logistics integration with FedEx, enabling more predictable international floral procurement. - March 09, 2026 - iBuyFlowers
ChargeSmart EV Opens New EV Charging Station in Amherst, NY
ChargeSmart EV today announced the opening of a new electric vehicle charging station at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara in Amherst, NY. The new station expands ChargeSmart EV’s Network, giving EV drivers in Amherst a reliable, convenient place to charge. The station offers 26 charging ports — 18 Level 2 (J1772) and 8 DC fast chargers capable of up to 240kW (CCS/CHAdeMO). - March 06, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
The 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (Kendrick GSCI) invites you to the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 & 14, 2026, in Long Beach, California. This year’s theme, "Beyond Borders: Designing the Future of Global... - February 17, 2026 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer: Founder Ed Smith Retires After 25 Years and Will Continue as Advisor Agile Fleet, Inc. today announced that Don Dymont has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder and longtime CEO Ed Smith has... - February 13, 2026 - Agile Fleet, Inc.
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training Cohorts for Individuals and Employers Across the Sierra Foothills The Keep Sierra Green Program, presented by the Cal Asian Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, is now enrolling participants for... - February 04, 2026 - Keep Sierra Green
Airport Transportation Launches New Shuttle Service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
AirportTransportation.com a leading Airport Transfers company is starting operations in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. - February 03, 2026 - Airport Transportation
National Van Lines Achieves FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification
National Van Lines has successfully achieved FIDI-FAIM Quality Certification and is now a FIDI Affiliate, following the completion of a rigorous, yearlong compliance and audit process. Developed by the FIDI Global Alliance, FAIM (FIDI Accredited International Mover) certification is one of the... - January 24, 2026 - National Van Lines
SS Support Network Sets New Standards in Call Center & BPO Services for NEMT Companies Across the United States
Leading U.S.-Focused Call Center and BPO Company Delivers Specialized NEMT Support, 24/7 Customer Service, Billing, Credentialing, and Growth-Driven Marketing Solutions - January 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
ChargeSmart EV Opens New DC Fast Charging Site at Bill Gray’s in Greece with Free Charging on January 15
ChargeSmart EV is opening a new DC fast charging site at Bill Gray’s in Greece, NY, with free charging on January 15 from 12–4 PM. Located just off the freeway, the site offers up to 320 kW speeds and 8 plugs (4 CCS, 4 NACS). New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney will attend the event. - January 08, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Fleet Star Truck and Trailer Announces a Significant Opportunity for the Nation to Own a 9.15 Acres of Land Through a Charitable Sweepstakes in Ham Lake Minnesota
Fleet Star is a Minnesota transportation and logistics company, has launched a charitable sweepstakes offering 9.15 acres of commercial land in Ham Lake, MN. Hosted on BetterWorld.org. Participants can enter through voluntary donations, though no purchase is required. The entry deadline is February 28, 2026, and the winner will be announced March 2, 2026. The aim is to provide a longterm opportunity for individual or business purposes. - January 03, 2026 - Fleet Star Truck and Trailer
Nine Years on, Still Incredible: Lightning Motorcycles Defies EV Obsolescence
From first-ride exhilaration to outperforming premium ICE motorcycles, customer feedback validates Lightning’s enduring performance as its next-generation Beyond-218 platform enters testing. - January 03, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
Falcon Storage Introduces a New Self-Storage Model Offering Twice the Space at Half the Price
Falcon Storage is reshaping the self-storage industry with a modern, container-based model that delivers larger storage units at more affordable prices. With a mission to give customers twice the space at half the price, Falcon Storage is rapidly scaling and plans to open 100 locations nationwide within the next 24 months. - December 29, 2025 - Falcon Storage
TriadicFrameworks Launches as an Open Educational Resource for Triadic Mathematical Modeling and Structural Analysis
TriadicFrameworks announces the public release of the Resonance‑Time Theory, a new structural model that unifies cycles, resonance, and nested dynamics across science, technology, and education. The project invites global collaboration to explore RTT’s potential for research, innovation, and real‑world applications. - December 28, 2025 - TriadicFrameworks
Spotlink Launches NYC App to Help Drivers Avoid Tickets and Cut Circling Traffic
Spotlink announced the launch of its New York City app designed to help drivers avoid unnecessary tickets and spend less time circling for parking. The app provides clear, location-specific information about curbside rules and allows drivers to share when parking spots are opening up, helping reduce congestion and improve everyday city driving. - December 23, 2025 - Spotlink LLC
Executive Order Signed to Reclassify Marijuana as Schedule III
Today President Trump’s Executive Order regarding rescheduling marijuana, includes a general provision for granted authority to executive departments and agencies, proving that NDASA's advocacy efforts have had a direct impact for preserving public safety. - December 19, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
National Van Lines Delivers Holiday Cheer with Aspire Partnership
Employees and agents “play Santa” by donating and delivering gifts to individuals with disabilities in Aspire’s Community Homes. - December 18, 2025 - National Van Lines
National Drug Testing Provider Opposes Rescheduling of Marijuana Without DOT Public Safety Protections
Accredited Drug Testing announces position on rescheduling of marijuana. - December 15, 2025 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc
NDASA Urges Congress to Protect Public Safety
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm as reports circulate that President Trump may issue an Executive Order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While rescheduling could have medical and research benefits, NDASA warns that without explicit safeguards, this move could dismantle critical workplace safety programs and endanger lives. - December 15, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
NDASA Opposes Schedule III of Marijuana by Executive Order
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s recent announcement to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While the move is being celebrated by some as a step toward marijuana reform, NDASA warns that this decision could have catastrophic consequences for the safety of the United States workforce and transportation sectors. - December 12, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Loa Carbon Announces Appointment of Adam Goldstein to Board of Directors
Cruise-industry icon will help scale Loa’s ultra-low-carbon e-LNG fuel across global maritime sector. - December 11, 2025 - Loa Carbon
A National Conversation Regarding the Rescheduling of Marijuana
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is hosting a “National Conversation on the Rescheduling of Marijuana” to discuss the public safety implications surrounding marijuana rescheduling. NDASA asserts that rescheduling marijuana could disrupt mandatory drug... - December 10, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association