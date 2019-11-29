Vac-Con Welcomes New Director

Press Releases Vac-Con, Inc. Press Release

Green Cove Springs, FL, November 29, 2019 --(



Floyd joins Vac-Con after more than a decade in the ballistics manufacturing industry. Floyd worked at The Safariland Group for 13 years - as a project manager for 6 years, and finally the International Marketing Development Manager for the past 7 years. Due to his tenured experience in export markets, Floyd has a vast network of contacts across the world, and will utilize these relationships to expand the reach of Vac-Con in those markets.



As the International Director of Business, Floyd will be responsible for supporting Vac-Con export markets and directing international logistics focused on improving services, reducing costs, and driving compliance. Floyd will oversee the operations of E.L. Industries and guide sales and marketing strategies for this Vac-Con subsidiary with a focus on exceeding customer expectations and attracting new business.



“The creation of the International Director of Business role was prompted by the growing and changing demands of our export markets,” said Todd Masley, President. “Floyd is a crucial asset to our team as we continue to build our brand and reputation around the world. We look forward to what Floyd will bring to the table.”



Floyd will be based out of Vac-Con headquarters in Green Cove Springs, Florida. Floyd can be reached at Fwilson@vac-con.com or by mobile at +1.904.431.2213.



About Vac-Con®

Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 8,000 custom-built truck-mounted machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our goal is to design and actualize the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry, taking care of our customers’ needs now. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world, ensuring More Power To You. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.



About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers, and developing innovative and cost effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.

Caroline Brown

904-284-4200



vac-con.com

Marketing Specialist



