HomeWorks Hosts Open House and Ribbon Cutting in Haddonfield, NJ

Haddonfield, NJ, November 29, 2019 --(



Cindy Jacques, vice president of housing and community initiatives, welcomed guests, and recognized UMC associates and local visitors. Deborah Walsh, HomeWorks executive director, and Larry Carlson, UMC president and CEO gave remarks. Rev. Chris Heckert, senior pastor of the Haddonfield United Methodist Church offered a blessing for the staff, clients, and families touched by HomeWorks’ services. Guests enjoyed meeting their new neighbor and refreshments.



The following day, an informal outdoor ribbon cutting included Haddonfield Mayor Neal Rochford; Haddonfield Retail Recruiter, Remi Fortunato; and Rev. Heckert.



Ms. Jacques, stated, “We feel fortunate to be a part of the fabric of Haddonfield, offering home care services to seniors who need a helping hand. With United Methodist Communities at Collingswood just a few miles away, we are quite familiar with the area. The Haddonfield United Methodist Church will be an important partner as they too navigate ways to support older adults in the community.”



United Methodist Communities has cared for older adults for over 112 years. In response to seniors’ desire to live at home the organization brings personal care, case management, and companion services into homes through HomeWorks. For people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, HomeWorks offer a unique specialized program, Tapestries at Home.



For information about HomeWorks or to schedule a free consultation call 856-300-2424 or visit UMCHomeWorks.org.



About HomeWorks



As an expert in care and services for older adults, United Methodist Communities established HomeWorks, a licensed Health Care Services Firm, in 2016. HomeWorks fills the gap in the continuum of care and supports older adults transitioning from or to hospitals, assisted living residences or nursing homes.



Its major components are personal care, live-in and case management. Caregivers are certified home health aides and hold certificates from the State of New Jersey. HomeWorks currently serves Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex, Sussex, and Camden counties. In addition to 24-hour live-in and telehealth monitoring, services may be short-term, long-term, or as infrequently as two hours per day.



For additional information about HomeWorks, visit UMCHomeWorks.org or call the Haddonfield office at 856-300-2424.



About United Methodist Communities



United Methodist Communities is a not-for-profit organization guided by a volunteer board of directors affiliated in ministry with the United Methodist Church of Greater New Jersey. The mission of the United Methodist Communities is compassionately serving in community so that all are free to choose abundant life.



Jan Carrato

732-922-9800, 800-352-6521



https://umcommunities.org/



