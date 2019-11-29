Construction Association of South Florida Names Kelley Kronenberg’s New Headquarters Project of the Year

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

Numerous Craftsmanship Awards also included in list of accolades for the firm.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 29, 2019 --(



“Numerous individuals at Kelley Kronenberg worked closely with the architects, designers, contractors and other construction professionals to make our new headquarters the contemporary and beautiful structure that it is,” said Heath Eskalyo, Kelley Kronenberg’s CFO and Principal Partner, who spearheaded the project for the firm. “Its modern style, elegance and superior functionality is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved, and we are thrilled that CASF has bestowed its highest honor on our home.”



Eskalyo noted that the new building is one of many changes at the firm, which has expanded to more than 140 attorneys and added several new practice areas in recent years. “A guiding principle of the firm has always been our dedication to clients, and in this new building we can provide even greater service with innovative technology in outstanding surroundings,” he added.



In addition to the recognition of the Kelley Kronenberg building, various individual Craftsmanship of the Year Awards were presented to the project’s construction team. These include top honors in:



Acoustical Ceiling Tile

BDA Installation

Doors – Wood

Electrical Conduit - Rigid

Fire Sprinkler

Glass & Glazing - Exterior

Glass & Glazing - Interior

Misc. Metals or Railings

Partitions - Interior

Signage - Exterior

Tile

Tile - Flooring

Wood - Casework

Awning - Fabric



The Craftsmanship Award judges who visited the Kelly Kronenberg project commented that it was exceptional in every way,” said CASF Executive Director Remy Mackowski. “The building, which was completed by Miller Construction Company, won 14 individual awards. It could have also qualified for nominations and placement in a handful of other categories. That’s a testament to the individual craftsmen, Miller Construction, and Kelley Kronenberg. The building was awarded the 2019 ‘Project of the Year’ because it exemplifies the exceptional standard of the Craftsmanship Awards.”



Each CASF Craftsmanship Award requires an extensive judging process where all nominations are individually vetted, and every eligible project is visited by a judges’ panel composed of a general contractor, architect and engineer. With six panels covering the entire South Florida region, CASF ensures that each project receives an on-site inspection.



“CASF has been honoring quality craftsmanship since the beginning of South Florida’s modern commercial construction industry,” said Jeff Slade, the Craftsmanship Committee Chair and Immediate Past President of the CASF Board of Directors. “The roll call of individual craftsman and their affiliated companies is a historic Who’s Who of South Florida’s top artisans, architects, engineers, subcontractors and GCs.”



About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers over 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg has been named one of America’s Top Corporate Law Firms in 2019 by Forbes, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. 954-370-9970



www.kelleykronenberg.com



