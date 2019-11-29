Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Receive press releases from Operation Food Search: By Email RSS Feeds: Operation Food Search Offers Winter Break Meals to Students

Nonprofit teams up with St. Louis Public and St. Louis County Libraries.

St. Louis, MO, November 29, 2019 --(



According to OFS, due to school being closed, children can go without 10 to 15 meals a week during winter break. This accounts for school breakfast and lunch plus an afternoon meal if students are involved in afterschool activities. “We recognize a child’s need to access nutritious food during breaks, and our mission is to address this gap that happens every time school is not in session,” said Brian Wieher, OFS’ Director of Child & Family Nutrition. “We partner with the library system throughout the year, so this continuation of a program that works well makes perfect sense.”



This will be the first year OFS’ nutrition education team will provide cooking demonstrations, as well as distribute recipe cards, for the students and families at St. Louis County Libraries. All nutrition education activities will occur on the dates listed below from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. except for the Weber Road branch, which will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Participating library branches include the following:



Mon., Dec. 16 at Prairie Commons branch located at 915 Utz Ln. in Hazelwood, Mo.

Tues., Dec. 17 at Lewis and Clark branch located at 9909 Lewis and Clark Blvd. in St. Louis, Mo.

Wed., Dec. 18 at Rock Road branch located at 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd. in St. Ann, Mo.

Thurs., Dec. 19 at Natural Bridge branch located at 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. in St. Louis, Mo.

Tues., Jan. 7 at Florissant Valley branch located at 195 New Florissant Rd. S. in Florissant, Mo.

Wed., Jan. 8 at Jamestown Bluffs branch located at 4153 N. Highway 67 in Florissant, Mo.

Thurs., Jan. 9 at Weber Road branch located at 4444 Weber Road in St. Louis, Mo.



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, November 29, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, will provide afterschool meals during winter break at select St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis County Library (SLCL) locations. The afterschool meals program is an Aug. through May continuous service available to those 18 years of age and younger.According to OFS, due to school being closed, children can go without 10 to 15 meals a week during winter break. This accounts for school breakfast and lunch plus an afternoon meal if students are involved in afterschool activities. “We recognize a child’s need to access nutritious food during breaks, and our mission is to address this gap that happens every time school is not in session,” said Brian Wieher, OFS’ Director of Child & Family Nutrition. “We partner with the library system throughout the year, so this continuation of a program that works well makes perfect sense.”This will be the first year OFS’ nutrition education team will provide cooking demonstrations, as well as distribute recipe cards, for the students and families at St. Louis County Libraries. All nutrition education activities will occur on the dates listed below from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. except for the Weber Road branch, which will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Participating library branches include the following:Mon., Dec. 16 at Prairie Commons branch located at 915 Utz Ln. in Hazelwood, Mo.Tues., Dec. 17 at Lewis and Clark branch located at 9909 Lewis and Clark Blvd. in St. Louis, Mo.Wed., Dec. 18 at Rock Road branch located at 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd. in St. Ann, Mo.Thurs., Dec. 19 at Natural Bridge branch located at 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. in St. Louis, Mo.Tues., Jan. 7 at Florissant Valley branch located at 195 New Florissant Rd. S. in Florissant, Mo.Wed., Jan. 8 at Jamestown Bluffs branch located at 4153 N. Highway 67 in Florissant, Mo.Thurs., Jan. 9 at Weber Road branch located at 4444 Weber Road in St. Louis, Mo.Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Operation Food Search