"Paw It Forward" for the Shelter Animals This Holiday Season

Animal Friends of the Valley offers local animal supporters several opportunities to raise funds for the lost, homeless and abandoned pets in Southwest Riverside.

Skate for the Animals

Saturday, December 21 – IceFEST at Galway Downs

Temecula IceFEST at Galway Downs (formerly “Xmas on the Ranch”) is back this year featuring an ice skating rink, live music, food & beverages, photos with Santa and more. IceFEST will “paw it forward” on Saturday, December 21 from 3-9pm by donating $1 from every ice skating ticket sold to Animal Friends of the Valleys. In addition, patrons bringing a can/bag of Purina cat or dog food November 22, 2019 thru January 6, 2020 will receive $1 off their skate admission.



Snap for the Animals

Saturday, December 7, 14 & 15 – Pet Photos with Santa at Petco

Get your pet’s picture snapped with Santa and “paw it forward” at Petco’s annual Christmas photo fundraiser on Saturday December 7, 14 and 15 from 1-4pm. For a donation of $9.95, pet parents will receive a commemorative digital photo of their fur baby while helping homeless animals find loving homes. 100% of the event proceeds at Petco’s Southwest Riverside locations in Temecula, Murrieta and Lake Elsinore will directly benefit Animal Friends of the Valleys.



Shop for the Animals

November 26 thru January 31 – Purchase a Weekly Planner, Animal Friends of the Valleys

2020 is almost here. Stay organized all year long while “pawing it forward” with the purchase of a Weekly Planner from Animal Friends of the Valleys. Planners sell for just $20 with 100% of the profits benefiting lost, homeless and abandoned animals in Southwest Riverside. Makes a great gift for the holidays, too. To purchase a planner, visit https://animalfriendsofthevalleys.com/AFV2020.



November 26 thru January 6 – Purchase a Plush Puppy, Raising Cane’s

Jingle Cane, Jingle Cane, Jingle all the way! Now through thru January 5, 2020, chicken finger lovers can “paw it forward” when they purchase a limited-edition Jingle Cane Plush Puppy at any Raising Cane’s Southwest Riverside location. Named after its founder’s beloved yellow lab, “Cane,” Raising Cane’s Jingle Cane puppy sells for $8.99, plus tax, with 100% of the profits benefitting Animal Friends of the Valleys.



Now thru Sunday, January 5 – Target Circle

Holiday shoppers can shop for a cause and “paw it forward” by participating in Target stores’ “Target Circle” Giving Program. Now through ​January 5, enrolled customers earn one vote every time they make a purchase at Target online or in-store. Every vote cast for Animal Friends of the Valleys helps the shelter receive a larger portion of the available Target funds to be donated to select non-profit giving partners. For program details, visit https://animalfriendsofthevalleys.com/give-online/.



