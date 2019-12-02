Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Organisers of Global MilSatCom Announce Space Week, Taking Place in London, 27-30 April 2020

SMi reports: Space Week has been launched and will comprise of two exciting conferences – Small Satellites and Military Space Situational Awareness.

London, United Kingdom, December 02, 2019 --(



With this in mind, SMi Group is delighted to announce the launch of Space Week, which will comprise of two conferences: Small Satellites (27-28 April) and Military Space Situational Awareness (29-30 April). The events will explore both the expansion of small, nano and cube satellite constellations and their implications for future terrestrial capabilities, as well as the growing importance of how we track and manage assets along with debris mitigation and developing deorbiting strategies to protect the domain for future.



The Small Satellites Conference will explore the future of commercial and military space in LEO and other orbits market. Key topics at this event will include the legal policy framework for operating in space, creating a regulatory structure to support the small satellite industry, how data networking across small satellite constellations is enabling new connectivity on the ground, innovation, mission insurance, manufacturing and national programme updates.



The Military Space Situational Awareness Conference will return for its 15th year, as the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space surveillance. Building on the successes of last year’s conference, it will bring together over 150 experts from across the UK, US, Europe and beyond to discuss and coordinate the future of SST and STM across the alliance.



Space Week is a key diary date for those in the industry, as the events aim to provide a holistic view of the new space environment. Not only this, delegates will have the opportunity to network with international representatives from leading organisations from across the globe.



For those interested in attending one or both of the Space Week conferences, there is an early bird discount of £400 available for bookings made before December 13, 2019.



Space Week

- Small Satellites Conference - 27-28 April, Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK – Register at http://www.small-satellites.com/SWprcom1



- Disruptive Approaches to Space: How to Work with JHub Workshop - 29 April, Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK - Register at http://www.small-satellites.com/SWprcom1



- Military Space Situational Awareness Conference - 29-30 April, Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK – Register at http://www.military-space.com/SWprcom1



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Shannon Cargan

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



www.small-satellites.com/SWprcom1



