Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RetentionForce Press Release

Receive press releases from RetentionForce: By Email RSS Feeds: A Smart, AI Powered Free Chatbot for Salons and Spas Launched by RetentionForce

The smart chatbot answers all the messages on salon and spa Facebook page instantly and is available free of charge. The chatbot called Lily was created to help busy salon owners to organize their salon Facebook page messaging, improve response time, attract and engage new clients.

Newark, DE, December 03, 2019 --(



With Lily Facebook page, admins now can stop manually answering the same questions again and again. It helps clients to explore services, prices and book appointments playfully and without a delay.



Thanks to the chatbot that works 24x7 response time will become immediate. This will motivate the users to message the salon, being sure their requests will not be ignored.



“The idea of creating a smart chatbot came to us when we were doing research on salon and spa Facebook pages response rate and time. It turned out that 92% of them had response time higher than 4 hours making messaging simply impractical,” explains Alexander Adamyan, CEO and co-founder of RetentionForce.



Most of the requests are left unseen, answered too late or with a single message which suggests calling the salon. The reason is that business owners have no time to answer the messages themselves and it’s too expensive to hire a dedicated person for that role.



Unlike other chatbots, Lily is powered with true AI. A technology called NLP (natural language processing) allows to understand human language, so clients can have an engaging conversation with it.



“The existing solutions have more than one problem. Mainly they require coding, marketing skills, or profound understanding of chatbots to create a flow of possible answers. Very often salon owners have to pay significant sums of money for the creation of a chatbot,” said Alexander.



Lily is completely free, hassle-free, easy to set up and easy to use solution for salon owners. Currently, Lily is available on Facebook Messenger, and soon on other platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram.



To get started salon owners need to sign up using their Facebook account and select the page of their salon, that’s it. Most of the data will be automatically synced with the Facebook page, so there is no need to enter the information again.



The chatbot is available here: https://www.retentionforce.com/lily-salon-bot



RetentionForce is an all-in-one marketing and customer care automation for salons and spas using conversational technologies and machine learning. Newark, DE, December 03, 2019 --( PR.com )-- RetentionForce today announced the launch of a new AI-powered chatbot service for salons and spas. The service called Lily, helps business owners to automatically answer incoming messages on social platforms and is available free of charge.With Lily Facebook page, admins now can stop manually answering the same questions again and again. It helps clients to explore services, prices and book appointments playfully and without a delay.Thanks to the chatbot that works 24x7 response time will become immediate. This will motivate the users to message the salon, being sure their requests will not be ignored.“The idea of creating a smart chatbot came to us when we were doing research on salon and spa Facebook pages response rate and time. It turned out that 92% of them had response time higher than 4 hours making messaging simply impractical,” explains Alexander Adamyan, CEO and co-founder of RetentionForce.Most of the requests are left unseen, answered too late or with a single message which suggests calling the salon. The reason is that business owners have no time to answer the messages themselves and it’s too expensive to hire a dedicated person for that role.Unlike other chatbots, Lily is powered with true AI. A technology called NLP (natural language processing) allows to understand human language, so clients can have an engaging conversation with it.“The existing solutions have more than one problem. Mainly they require coding, marketing skills, or profound understanding of chatbots to create a flow of possible answers. Very often salon owners have to pay significant sums of money for the creation of a chatbot,” said Alexander.Lily is completely free, hassle-free, easy to set up and easy to use solution for salon owners. Currently, Lily is available on Facebook Messenger, and soon on other platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram.To get started salon owners need to sign up using their Facebook account and select the page of their salon, that’s it. Most of the data will be automatically synced with the Facebook page, so there is no need to enter the information again.The chatbot is available here: https://www.retentionforce.com/lily-salon-botRetentionForce is an all-in-one marketing and customer care automation for salons and spas using conversational technologies and machine learning. Contact Information RetentionForce

Lilit Nersisyan

+37455252517



www.retentionforce.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RetentionForce Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend