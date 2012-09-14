PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DriveStrike Becomes Google EMM Partner DriveStrike becomes Google Android EMM partner provider offering Mobile Device Management and unified data and device protection for all major operating systems for enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike. - December 20, 2019 - Spearstone Management, LLC

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

AmericaTowne Announces Start of Partnership AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

Cubby Launches Its Services in Vegas in November 2019, Making Luggage Storage Easier for Travelers Cubby now offers its innovative and convenient luggage storage lockers for people traveling from the Las Vegas airport. - December 12, 2019 - Cubby

Selena J. Thiele Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Selena J. Thiele, of Lakewood, Colorado, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of virtual assistance services, bookkeeping and business services. - December 12, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Distinct Revenue-Based Financing Firm Meeting Great Need in Tech-Startup Market Novel Growth Partners Raises $12M for New Fund; KC-based but Expanding to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis. - December 10, 2019 - Novel Growth Partners

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Snack Launches to Provide Training as a Service to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Straight-forward, flat-rate training content in an easily digestible form. - December 08, 2019 - Snack Technologies Inc.

New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

Green Solutions Opens a New Company Department Green Solutions opens a new department - Due to high demand and growing focus on climate adaptation. - December 05, 2019 - Green Solutions

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

A Smart, AI Powered Free Chatbot for Salons and Spas Launched by RetentionForce The smart chatbot answers all the messages on salon and spa Facebook page instantly and is available free of charge. The chatbot called Lily was created to help busy salon owners to organize their salon Facebook page messaging, improve response time, attract and engage new clients. - December 03, 2019 - RetentionForce

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Restaurant Consulting Firm Access Point Hospitality Group Opens in Fort Lauderdale Tom Kelley and Access Point Hospitality Group offers services for restaurants, hotel operators and new ventures across South Florida. - November 20, 2019 - AccessPoint Group

K&S Sportswear: A Hole in One for Charity K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. - November 19, 2019 - K&S Sportswear

Fine Cardstock Makes It Easier for Customers to Send Holiday Cards, Just in Time for the Holiday Season Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire

New Consultancy iNewtrition Offers a Leaner Path to Produce Clean Label Products The Ireland-based food innovation consultancy launched this week, with the mission to offer agile consulting services to food businesses. - November 16, 2019 - iNewtrition

Linda Alpay Joins Counsellors Title Agency Linda Alpay is joining Counsellors Title Agency bringing a wide-range of experience including new business development, new agent training, caravan marketing and more. - November 13, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

Joshua Ramsey Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Speaking in Austin, TX Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020 Ways to Avoid Deceptive Strategies Pitched by SEO & Marketing Companies; Taught by a Google Partner and Fractional CMO; Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020. - November 12, 2019 - JRcmo.com

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected for 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers List The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Super Lawyers is a national rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree... - November 07, 2019 - Blackwell Law Firm

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

Marc Brailov Public Relations Addressing How to do Media Relations in Digital Age Informed by 20 years of experience, Marc Brailov Public Relations is offering specialized media relations training -- focusing on the evolution of the press in the digital/social media age, and how traditional journalists and non-traditional journalists alike now operate. Many organizations, to their... - November 05, 2019 - Marc Brailov Global Public Relations

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Financial Cures Program Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Topicks Media Ltd. VoIP Announces Daily Promotion Details from All Major VoIP Service Providers Topicks Media Ltd. keeps users updated regarding promotional deals from popular VoIP service providers. - November 04, 2019 - Topicks Media Ltd.

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

Skystra Offers Startups Free Access to Cloud Hosting Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra

American Business Brokers Named to MWCN Utah 100 American Business Brokers Named to MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Utah 100 List of State’s Fastest-Growing Companies. - October 31, 2019 - American Business Brokers

Veteran Owned Business Project Launches Member Verification Program New program transitions 1,000s of validated members who joined over the past 11 years to new “Verified Member” classification. - October 31, 2019 - eWareness (dba VeteranOwnedBusiness.com)

Diligence International Group Understands Mexico With offerings of on-the-ground investigations including physical security assessments, executive protection, due diligence, surveillance, and records retrieval, Diligence International Group has expanded resources throughout Mexico. From the high-risk border towns, the resort coastal towns, thriving... - October 30, 2019 - Diligence International Group, LLC

zarlun.com Introduces Beginners Web Design Course and Challenge with Cash Prizes Starting November 1, 2019 zarlun.com teaches low cost online advertising techniques to help small businesses grow their company. zarlun.com, a dynamic Internet Marketing and Training company established to help small business owners market their business online. Their services are cost effective and can give a business owner... - October 27, 2019 - zarlun.com

KaZee Turns to Small Tennessee Bank for Cash Infusion to Fuel Rapid Growth In just two weeks, Memphis-based Paragon approved a million-dollar line of credit. - October 24, 2019 - KaZee Inc.

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students Presents the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Kingston, Jamaica GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

Grand Opening of Content and Design Firm Content Callout Entrepreneurs, startups and thought-leaders looking for unique, targeted, and creative content, look no further. - October 21, 2019 - Negotiations Ninja

Atlanta Entrepreneur Summit to Feature Business Pitch Contest for Women Founders, December 16 Summit to bring together more than 500 business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with focus on business growth and access to capital. - October 18, 2019 - Thinkzilla Consulting Group LLC

Jackelyn Martinez, MSCJ, CLA Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Jackelyn Martinez, MSCJ, CLA of Brooklyn, New York has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. About Jackelyn Martinez, MSCJ, CLA Jackelyn Martinez is the owner... - October 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

DreamCloud Psychiatry Receives 2019 Best of Miami Beach Award Miami Beach award program honors DreamCloud Psychiatry with its highest achievement. - October 16, 2019 - DreamCloud Psychiatry

MCH Strategic Data Helps Small Businesses Drive More Value from Data While Spending Less Time on Maintenance Data is everywhere, and businesses rely on quality data to identify growth opportunities and potential risks. That said, breaking down data silos is a problem many businesses face. How do businesses know which data sources are the most reliable and accurate? MCH has simplified the ability to consolidate and validate data sources. Now, even small businesses with small or no IT departments can tap into MCH's expertise to improve data quality. - October 16, 2019 - MCH Strategic Data

Apptivo Teams Up with API Nation to Upgrade Integration Features New Partnership Positions Apptivo to be the Best CRM to Pair with Quickbooks. - October 16, 2019 - API Nation

Best B2B Lead Generation Company CIENCE Posts Record Growth in Q3 Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE. - October 15, 2019 - CIENCE