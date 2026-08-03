Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc