Small Business Services News
Branch out with the latest news on small business products, services, technology, insights, education, research and opportunities. Incorporate information from leading consultants, software companies and entrepreneurial organizations designed to help small business owners amplify their efforts.
Evolving Eve Consulting Services Announces Founder Racquel Maye-David as Featured Speaker at Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover
Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC, a media and business consulting firm specializing in helping entrepreneurs build authority through television, press, and strategic visibility, announced that Founder and CEO Racquel Maye-David has been selected as a featured speaker for Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover, taking place September 26–27 in Dallas, Texas. - August 03, 2026 - Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC
LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines. - August 03, 2026 - LSEO
NestWatch Launches AI-Powered Home Watch Software with GPS-Verified Visits, Automated Reports, and Built-In Billing for Home Watch Companies
NestWatch, a software platform built for professional home watch businesses, is now available at nestwatch.ai. Operators run GPS-verified inspections from their phone, send AI-drafted reports that homeowners read in a branded online portal, and get paid with built-in invoicing and card-on-file auto-pay. Every account begins with a free trial that requires no credit card. - August 03, 2026 - NestWatch
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Strategic Advisor Shreekant Patil Leads Indian MSME Delegation to Poland to Unlock EU Market Expansion
PICC's Shreekant Patil, founder PARENTNashik leads Indian MSME trade delegation to Poland, driving cross-border B2B ties and regional export hub initiatives. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Back-to-Back! San Diego County Maid Brigade Named Best Cleaning Service in North County for the Second Year in a Row
San Diego County Maid Brigade is proud to announce that it has been named the 2026 Best Cleaning Service in the North Coast News Best of North County Awards, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this community-voted recognition. - July 22, 2026 - San Diego County Maid Brigade
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
As Monsoon Season Peaks, Aaron's Custom Plumbing Issues Summer Plumbing Advisory for Santa Fe Homeowners
The Santa Fe plumbing and heating company urges local homeowners to inspect drains, main lines, and water heaters ahead of the season's heaviest storms — and marks 30 years of local service. - July 17, 2026 - Aaron's Custom Plumbing
AiBusinessTeam Introduces “Email That Works Back” with Intelligent Routing and AI Auto-Replies
AiBusinessTeam’s Team Inbox gives businesses a dedicated @aibusinessteam.ai address that can understand incoming emails, organize files and requests, create tasks, route information, and send intelligent replies based on the owner’s instructions. Messages outside those instructions remain available for review, giving owners automation without surrendering control. - July 17, 2026 - AiBusinessTeam
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
OrangeBag Now Serves All of Houston and Surrounding Areas with Commercial Laundry and Linen Service
OrangeBag has expanded its commercial laundry and linen service to cover all of Greater Houston. Businesses from Downtown and the Galleria to Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Katy, and Pearland can now schedule pickup and delivery for hotels, gyms, spas, medical offices, and short-term rentals. The program offers guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years. - July 09, 2026 - OrangeBag
Mr Pergola Cape Town Introduces Bosch GCL 2-160 Laser System for Improved Pergola Accuracy
Mr Pergola Cape Town has introduced the bosch gcl 2-160 professional self-levelling cross-line laser into its pergola installation workflow to improve setting out accuracy, alignment consistency, and installation efficiency across outdoor projects in Cape Town. - July 09, 2026 - Mr Pergola Cape Town
Star L. Charleston Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Star L. Charleston of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit work and e-commerce. About Star L. Charleston Star L. Charleston... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
S&W Kitchens Promotes Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager, Names Him Head of Builder Division
S&W Kitchens, Florida's trusted design-build remodeling company with seven showrooms and nearly 50 years of experience, announces the promotion of Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager. In addition to his continued leadership of the Winter Park showroom, Druschel will head the company's... - July 02, 2026 - S&W Kitchens, Inc.
New San Diego Marketing Firm Bets on Patience Over Hype and Has Early Results to Show for It
The Boring Digital Co., a new San Diego firm, works with small professional-service businesses — lawyers, chiropractors, physical therapists, accountants — on the durable, unglamorous side of search marketing. Its promise: skip the noise, do the patient work, and let the rankings speak. One early client reached the top three citywide for its core search term within a month, on a single backlink. - June 29, 2026 - The Boring Digital Co.
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Falcon Web Flows Launches Done-for-You AI Agents for Lead Capture, CRM, Follow-Ups, and Everyday Business Automation
No more do-it-yourself websites, no more juggling apps. Falcon Web Flows builds your branded lead-capturing website, connects it to your CRM, and deploys AI agents that handle all your daily business tasks so you can stay focused on customers and growth. - June 24, 2026 - QG Publishing LLC D.B.A Falcon Web Flows
Thrive Group Strength Training Launches New Website to Help Capital District Residents Find Personalized Fitness Support
Thrive Group Strength Training has launched a new website in collaboration with Prospect Genius, an Albany, NY-based online marketing company. The new site gives Capital District residents easier access to information about Thrive’s small group fitness classes, one-on-one personal training, and specialized Vital Strength Training program for adults over 50. - June 12, 2026 - Prospect Genius
Revel Road is Turning Ordinary Events Into Unforgettable Experiences
From Fine-Line Tattoos to Ear Styling, Revel Road Turns Events into Interactive Experiences Worth Sharing - June 11, 2026 - Revel Road
April Pad Online Adds 100 Directories to its SEO Platform
In an effort to promote its SEO for Business Growth program, April Pad Online has expanded its free directory listings on its SEO platform. The project will allow small businesses to improve their backlink profiles and increase their traffic. - June 11, 2026 - April Pad SEO Services
Ella Rivkin Featured as Expert Contributor in National Small Business Hiring and Compliance Article
ERPS Group Founder and CEO Ella Rivkin was featured as an expert source in a national business publication discussing employee background checks, hiring compliance, and risk management. Her insights help small business owners make informed hiring decisions while protecting their organizations and maintaining regulatory compliance. - June 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
New Website Helps San Jose Homeowners Find Remodeling and Repair Services
Kevin’s Handyman, a licensed, bonded, and insured handyman and home remodeling company serving San Jose and nearby communities, has launched a new website in partnership with Prospect Genius. The new site highlights the company’s remodeling and repair services while incorporating AI-focused optimizations designed to help modern search tools and chatbots better understand and recommend the business. - June 07, 2026 - Prospect Genius
BankBound Launches Three New Solutions to Help Community Banks Compete in the AI Search Era
A turnkey blogging platform, a premium Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework, and a managed website consent-compliance service give community banks new tools to build online authority, get found in AI-generated answers, and keep pace with a fast-changing privacy landscape. - June 05, 2026 - BankBound
Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs
Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
VP Asphalt Paving Brings Expert Driveway Paving to Homeowners Across Litchfield County, Connecticut - Free Estimates, Fully Insured
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with 37+ years of on-the-job expertise, serving Litchfield County, Connecticut. The company is expanding its driveway and asphalt paving services for homeowners and businesses in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris, offering residential and commercial paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. VP Asphalt Paving provides free estimates on every project. - June 04, 2026 - VP Asphalt Paving
The Program Elite Launches Backend Reset Program to Help South Florida Businesses Fix Administrative Chaos
The Program Elite (TPE), a South Florida-based operational consulting firm, has officially launched its Backend Reset Program, a service designed to remove the daily administrative delays that slow down expanding companies. For companies experiencing rapid growth, the early workplace habits that... - June 03, 2026 - The Program Elite
City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S. - May 30, 2026 - American High School
MaidCentral Announces Return of “Smart Business Moves” for Special Live Event on Protecting Profit in a Shifting Market
Industry leaders Tom Stewart and Liz Trotter reunite for a free virtual event focused on helping cleaning business owners prepare for economic uncertainty. - May 29, 2026 - MaidCentral
Promatics Technologies Strengthens Position as a Leading SaaS Application Development Company in 2026
A global digital product and software engineering company, continues to expand its footprint in SaaS application development by delivering scalable, cloud-native, and AI-powered SaaS platforms for startups, enterprises, and fast-growing businesses worldwide. - May 29, 2026 - Promatics Technologies
Interpreters Unlimited Debuts AI Assistants to Enhance Customer and Linguist Experience
Interpreters Unlimited has launched new AI-powered assistants for customers and linguists, delivering real-time support through a simple conversational interface. Users can quickly access appointment details, manage assignments, and get answers 24/7, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. The innovation reflects IU’s continued investment in technology to enhance language services. - May 24, 2026 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Bryce Pappas Named CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC
Bryce Pappas has been named the CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC. He has a proven track record of starting companies and we believe he will be a big difference maker at Prophaven. - May 23, 2026 - Prophaven Property Management
Exeter Cleaning Company Signature Cleans Grows Recurring Contracts and Plans for Further Expansion
Signature Cleans, a commercial cleaning provider serving Exeter and the surrounding area, has announced a new phase of growth after securing multiple recurring commercial cleaning contracts. The business has confirmed it currently supports 170 hours per week of contracted cleaning delivery, with... - May 23, 2026 - Signature Cleans
Rima AI Launches the First AI Accounting Agent That Automates the Work ERPs Won’t Touch
Rima AI, a Y Combinator-backed startup founded by Harvard classmates Gwanygha'a Gana and Cedric Foudjet, launches public access to the first AI accounting agent that automates the manual work ERPs won't touch. Over 50% of accountants still receive client documents as email attachments, scans, and paper. Rima interviews accountants to learn their edge cases, then builds custom document workflows that run automatically. Over 100 accountants already use Rima. - May 20, 2026 - Rima
Sonoma County Boudoir Photographer JG Boudoir Celebrates 11 Years of Helping Women See Themselves at Their Best
Sonoma County boudoir photographer Jason Guy helps everyday women see themselves at their best, delivering what many clients describe as a life-changing self-confidence boost. His sessions disrupt the unflattering self-image most women reinforce daily by showing them how they actually look when captured in beautiful light from their most flattering angles. - May 20, 2026 - JG Boudoir
New Book "Zero to $100M" Delivers an Operator Playbook for Founders and CEOs Scaling Past the Stall Point
www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZS3GX82 Coby Press has released Zero to $100M, a new business book written for the operators who run companies, not the consultants who advise them. The book targets the stretch most growth books skip. Plenty of titles cover the zero to one million startup story, and plenty... - May 18, 2026 - Zero to $100M
Free Service Pro Launches Free Job Management Platform for Field Service Businesses
Free Service Pro is a job management platform built for field service businesses. The software helps service professionals manage customers, schedule jobs, create estimates, and automate payments from one easy-to-use platform. Free Service Pro’s mission is to make modern business management tools accessible to service companies through a flexible model. - May 13, 2026 - Free Service Pro
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
Fine Art & Antiques Estate Auction
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions Announces Exceptional Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Sunday, May 17 Curated Collection Features Fine Art, Georgian Antiques, Monumental Furnishings, Crystal, Bronze Sculptures, and Rare Decorative Arts Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is... - May 08, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
TalentoHC Expands Into Medellín to Connect Latin America’s Innovation Hub with U.S. Organizations
TalentoHC announced the opening of its new strategic office in Medellín, Colombia, expanding its nearshore talent and executive search capabilities across the Americas. The office will serve as a regional hub connecting U.S. organizations with leadership talent across Latin America while supporting job creation, talent development, and long-term investment in Medellín’s growing innovation ecosystem. - May 07, 2026 - TalentoHC
TacticalPay Launches TacticalPay POS, a Purpose-Built Gun Store Point-of-Sale System for FFLs and Firearms Retailers
With pre-configured hardware, flat-fee pricing, built-in FFL compliance, and industry-leading onboarding, TacticalPay POS is purpose-built for the gun store counter. - May 07, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
Smyrna Pawn Wins Best of Cobb County 2026: What It Means, Why It Matters, and Why Customers Trust Them
Smyrna Pawn in Dallas, GA has been named Best of Cobb County 2026 winner in the pawn shop category, a community-voted honor recognizing trusted, customer-focused service. Known for fast, flexible pawn loans with no credit checks, they also buy and sell gold, jewelry, electronics, tools, and more. Their retail store offers quality, tested items at affordable prices. With honest, transparent service and a no-pressure environment, Smyrna Pawn continues to earn community trust. - May 06, 2026 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Forbes Names FPC One of America’s Top Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms for 2026
F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 50 franchised executive recruitment offices, has once again been recognized on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and Best Professional Recruiting Firms for 2026. FPC moved up to #15... - May 06, 2026 - FPC National
MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers - May 05, 2026 - MSPwiz
GCG – Gregorec Consulting Group Launches to Empower Small and Medium Businesses with Tailored Software Solutions
Gregorec Consulting Group, a new boutique software consulting firm, today announced its official launch, aiming to bridge the gap between complex software needs and practical, affordable solutions for small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). Founded by Jeffrey “Jeff” Gregorec, a veteran... - May 04, 2026 - GCG Gregorec Consulting Group
Alex Hemmat, Charge One Board Member, Introduces New Secure Customer Vault Feature
Charge One, a leading provider of payment processing solutions, has announced the rollout of its new Customer Vault feature, created to help businesses securely save customer payment information while making future transactions faster and more efficient. The new feature enables merchants to store... - May 01, 2026 - Charge 1
In The Moment Financial Services Partners with Philadelphia Tax Program
In The Moment Financial Services is proud to serve as an active partner in the City of Philadelphia’s Small Business Tax Program, an initiative under Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration designed to support and strengthen the city’s small business community. Through this... - April 30, 2026 - In The Moment Financial Services
Intelligent Voice AI Named to CIO Review's Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals. - April 28, 2026 - Intelligent Voice AI