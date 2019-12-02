Go Galavant Launches New Group Trip Platform for People Who Hate Group Travel

Press Releases Go Galavant Press Release

Startup travel platform provides forum for travelers to find and review group trips and providers.

New York, NY, December 02, 2019 --(



The phrase “group travel” can conjure images of tour guides herding around hordes of people with headsets from tourist trap to tourist trap. And for Millennials and Gen Zers who grew up with a DIY travel mentality (partly due to this negative imagery of group travel), there’s a desire to save time and eliminate stress with the vacation planning process. Deciding which company and trip would best suit their needs is a time-consuming process and can be hard to glean without first-hand accounts. Go-Galavant.com provides that insight with trip information and reviews that are easily displayed.



“Technology has made traveling more affordable at times, but not always easier. You have to find time to research and plan, and then find people to go with you. Go Galavant was created to solve both of those issues, allowing people to find exceptional group trips whether they’re traveling solo or with friends, hosted by companies “vetted” by fellow travelers.” – Kemi Adewumi, Founder



Founded by Kemi Adewumi, advertising exec turned travel consultant, Go Galavant features trips for more traveled countries in Europe, South America, and Asia, and includes newly popular locales in African countries, Southeast Asia, and more remote areas. Go Galavant seeks to create a forum where travelers can view and review trips suited to their changing needs, and travel companies can be exposed to new travelers.



Visit https://go-galavant.com/ to find your next trip

Email team@go-galavant.com with inquiries

Keep up with us on Instagram @GoGalavantTravel

and Facebook @GoGalavantTravel



About

Kemi Adewumi

+1-917-650-1737



go-galavant.com



