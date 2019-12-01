Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Panel Discussion on "Deep Dive Shortages: The Impact on Patient Safety" to be Held at Parallel Trade 2020

SMi reports: An exciting panel discussion on "deep dive shortages: the impact on patient safety" is to be held at the upcoming conference, Parallel Trade, which will convene in London this February.

London, United Kingdom, December 01, 2019 --(



There is an early bird saving of £100 for bookings made before 13/12/19 at www.parallel-trade.com/prcom5



The 2020 agenda will include a panel discussion on "deep dive shortages: the impact on patient safety," which will explore:

· Parallel trade management to ensure patient safety

· Continuing to deliver to patients in the UK

· The creation of shortages through the parallel export of medicines from states with lower costing medicines

· Would there be any way to change the market dynamic to reduce the level of shortages

· Discussing the hurdles surrounding competition law



The panel discussion will be hosted by key speakers:

· Richard Freudenberg, Secretary General, British Association of European Pharmaceutical Distributors

· Kasper Ernest, Secretary General, European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies

· Nick Kaye, Superintendent Pharmacist, Narrowcliff Pharmacy

· John Lisman, Attorney, Consultant, Trainer, Lisman Legal Life Sciences B.V.

· Elizabeth Pisani, Associate Professor, School of Health Policy and Management, Erasmus University



In addition to the panel, the conference will feature presentations from a variety of industry experts, as well as an interactive pre-conference workshop day. The workshop day will commence on 3 February and will feature two workshops titled "Parallel Trade and Brexit... Where Are We Now?" and "Understanding IP, Regulatory and Competition Law Issues in Pharmaceutical Parallel Trade."



The event brochure with the full conference agenda is available to download online at www.parallel-trade.com/prcom5



Parallel Trade 2020

Main Conference: 4-5 February 2020

Pre-Conference Workshops: 3 February 2020

Location: Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK



For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, December 01, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Parallel Trade is returning to London on 4-5 February 2020 for its 14th year to explore some of the most pivotal topics within the practice of parallel trade, including shortages of medicines, current and ongoing challenges posed by Parallel Trading, potential implications of Brexit and IP exhaustion rights. As the only B2B parallel trade conference in Europe, the two-day event will provide delegates with a unique opportunity to discuss perspectives on Parallel Trade and network with key industry experts.There is an early bird saving of £100 for bookings made before 13/12/19 at www.parallel-trade.com/prcom5The 2020 agenda will include a panel discussion on "deep dive shortages: the impact on patient safety," which will explore:· Parallel trade management to ensure patient safety· Continuing to deliver to patients in the UK· The creation of shortages through the parallel export of medicines from states with lower costing medicines· Would there be any way to change the market dynamic to reduce the level of shortages· Discussing the hurdles surrounding competition lawThe panel discussion will be hosted by key speakers:· Richard Freudenberg, Secretary General, British Association of European Pharmaceutical Distributors· Kasper Ernest, Secretary General, European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies· Nick Kaye, Superintendent Pharmacist, Narrowcliff Pharmacy· John Lisman, Attorney, Consultant, Trainer, Lisman Legal Life Sciences B.V.· Elizabeth Pisani, Associate Professor, School of Health Policy and Management, Erasmus UniversityIn addition to the panel, the conference will feature presentations from a variety of industry experts, as well as an interactive pre-conference workshop day. The workshop day will commence on 3 February and will feature two workshops titled "Parallel Trade and Brexit... Where Are We Now?" and "Understanding IP, Regulatory and Competition Law Issues in Pharmaceutical Parallel Trade."The event brochure with the full conference agenda is available to download online at www.parallel-trade.com/prcom5Parallel Trade 2020Main Conference: 4-5 February 2020Pre-Conference Workshops: 3 February 2020Location: Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UKFor all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



www.parallel-trade.com/prcom5



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group