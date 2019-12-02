ConnectReseller Shakes Hands with Donuts Inc. 

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ConnectReseller Press Release

ConnectReseller is excited to announce the launch of 241 new TLDs on their platform after officiating their partnership with Donuts Inc. registry. An ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar, ConnectReseller provides a domain management platform through their website.

Mumbai, India, December 02, 2019 --(



- Announcing the Partnership of ConnectReseller and Donuts Inc.

- ConnectReseller adds 241 new TLDs to its list



ConnectReseller is excited to announce the launch of 241 new TLDs on their platform after officiating their partnership with Donuts Inc. registry. An ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar, ConnectReseller provides a domain management platform through their website.



ConnectReseller now offers 348 TLDs to the customers after the alliance of nTLDs from Donuts Inc. Customers will be able to find TLDs from Business, Education, Entertainment, Financial, Food, Fun, Healthcare, Homes, Legal, Marketing, News, Photography, Politics, Realty, Retail, Fitness, Fashion, Technology, and Travel categories. The examples of new TLDs added are .cafe, .church, .family, .football, .gifts, .gold, .news, .today, etc.



“With our new association with Donuts Inc., we aim to help our customers render a precise, unique and self-expressive online identity to their brands,” said Hiren Shah, CEO of ConnectReseller. As mentioned by him, the federation will help grow both companies together and empower the customers with the resources they need to fuel their businesses. “We are extremely grateful to Donuts Inc. for their incredible support throughout the integration process,” he added.



“We are delighted to partner with ConnectReseller. As the major domain management player in India, this is a great business opportunity for both companies to offer the widest range of nTLDs to millions of Indian entrepreneurs and businesses," said Matt Bamonte, Director Business Development for Donuts Inc. “We look forward to a long-term, fruitful relationship and appreciate ConnectReseller’s cooperation leading up to this exciting moment.”



About ConnectReseller.com



ConnectReseller, India's leading ICANN accredited domain name registrar, is a reseller arm for OwnRegistrar Inc. Through their comprehensive brand extensions, ConnectReseller is transforming the process of domain management. Headquartered in India, they have a portfolio of 347 TLDs to offer to their clients, as of November 14, 2019. They sell domain names with competitive prices along with their proactive support and prudent services for effective reselling business advantage. To know more please visit www.connectreseller.com



About Donuts Inc.



Donuts Inc. is the world’s largest registry of new top-level domains (TLDs), providing registrars and resellers with innovative services for the discovery, registration, usage and monetization of high-quality domain names. The Donuts portfolio offers clear and meaningful names for use as business identifiers (.ltd, .company), navigation (.careers, .support), in vertical markets (.photography, .cafe, .builders) or in broad-based generics (.social, .world or .live). Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Donuts has offices in Denver, CO; Austin, TX; Dublin, Ireland and Beijing, China. To learn more please visit https://donuts.domains/



Name: Shraddha Vedak

Phone: 9819342186

Shraddha Vedak

09819342186



https://connectreseller.com/

shraddha.vedak@qualispace.com



