Morgan Continues to "Take Manhattan" as the HBCU Trained Carter Legacy Singers Opens the Holiday Show at Carnegie Hall

It’s not certain whether former Morgan State University Choral Director, Dr. Nathan M. Carter knew when he started as Chairperson of the Morgan State University Music Department in 1970, the impact he would have on students for years to come. After his untimely passing in 2003, a definite void was left and the many students who sat at the feet of his brilliance and observed his mastery of music and standard of excellence, couldn’t let it go. In 2018, with the blessing of Nathan’s widow Jean, The Carter Legacy Singers, (founded and directed by Carter student, Angelo Johnson) formed as a community-based performance ensemble, made up 100% of Morgan alumni and those who studied under Carter-era students, with a particular emphasis on preserving Carter arrangements and the traditional performance practices of the Negro Spiritual.



The core of the Carter Legacy Singer’s mission is to use the power of the Negro Spiritual and other genres to develop performance-based educational opportunities that strengthen organizations and communities across the country and abroad. The group boasts membership of 100+ singers throughout cities across the US with a traveling group of approximately 40. Sought after for its spirited interpretations of the melodies and rhythms of the past, CLS presents a first-class repertoire that includes classical music, gospel, jazz, and opera, finding comfort in each genre. They’ve performed throughout Maryland and Washington DC to include many church and community events, a concert version of Porgy and Bess with the Cosmic Symphony under the direction of Vladimir Lande with Metropolitan Opera bass-baritone Kevin Short (Morgan State alum) and soprano Marsha Thompson. The choir also joined the Washington Opera Society in its productions of Bizet’s Carmen and Die Csárdásfürstin (The Gypsy Princess) which was performed at the French Embassy and Embassy of Uzbekistan in Washington DC and conducted by Julien Benichou. The group opened the 60th Anniversary Gala of the historic Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington DC with a rousing rendition of Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing and were featured for the 2019 HBCU Sunday at Shiloh Baptist Church and during the Gospel Music Workshop of America over the summer.



It’s no huge wonder that they were invited as a late addition to open the “Christmas with Tim Janis and Special Guests” production at Carnegie Hall this coming Thursday, performing alongside such greats as Tori Kelly, Us the Duo, and Colbie Caillat. Most inspiring is that they will open this charity event (benefitting the Forever Young Foundation) with a masterful rendering of the Carter arrangement, If I Can Help Somebody led by Morgan State alum Kenneth D. Alston Jr.



Tickets are on sale now and you can support this important charity event and The Carter Legacy Singers by purchasing for yourself or by purchasing tickets that will be donated to NYC youth to attend this production. Visit www.carnegiehall.org and use CODE: CAS32910 for a special 20% discount.



