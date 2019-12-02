Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Green and Spiegel, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Green and Spiegel, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Green and Spiegel Secures Grenadian E-2 Visa for Chinese Client

Matthew Galati of Green and Spiegel, LLC has leveraged a creative solution allowing a Chinese businessman to obtain a Grenadian passport, E-2 Visa, and launch a company in the United States.

Philadelphia, PA, December 02, 2019 --(



“We were thrilled to receive the positive news from the Consulate,” said Philadelphia-based immigration attorney, Matthew Galati. “The E-2 visa is a win-win classification that results in the creation of American jobs. It’s a shame it is only open to certain nationalities. Fortunately, Grenada provides a relatively fast and straightforward immigration option. I couldn’t be happier for my client and his family in welcoming them to the U.S.”



For most foreign entrepreneurs, the E-2 non-immigrant investor visa is the easiest route to open a business in the United States. However, unlike most visa categories, the E-2 visa is only available to certain nationalities around the world. In order to be able to even apply for an E-2 visa, there must be a treaty in place between the U.S. and the country of the applicant’s passport. Unfortunately, the U.S. lacks treaties with some of the world’s most populous countries that are home to millions of prospective entrepreneurs, including P.R. China, India, Brazil, Vietnam, and Russia, to name a few. Moreover, long EB-5 backlogs for certain countries, especially P.R. China, make the immigrant investor route an impractical option.



There is no existing treaty between the U.S. and China, so ML utilized Grenada’s CBI program whereby he was able to secure a passport. Working with a professional network including business plan writers and accountants, Green and Spiegel was able to put together a comprehensive E-2 application package that was submitted for adjudication before the U.S. consulate in Guangzhou, China. Shortly after submission, ML received his E-2 visa, enabling him to actively manage his company and provide valuable educational opportunities to American children.



Green and Spiegel is an immigration law firm dedicated to representing investors and entrepreneurs from around the world. Their skilled attorneys, such as Matthew Galati, are able to craft creative solutions enabling immigrants to actualize their American Dream., especially when those options are not readily apparent. For more information relating to investment immigration, contact Green and Spiegel.



About:

Green and Spiegel, LLC is a law firm specializing in North American immigration law. The U.S. headquarters is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in Colorado, Ohio, and Rhode Island. From large corporate employee transfers to difficult family sponsorships and humanitarian applications for permanent residence, Green and Spiegel can help. With top legal minds in corporate employee transfers, removal/deportation, immigrant investment, family immigration, immigration compliance, and resolving inadmissibility issues, the professionals at Green and Spiegel have been recognized as industry leaders. Philadelphia, PA, December 02, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Green and Spiegel attorney Matthew Galati has successfully utilized the Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) option to secure an E-2 Visa for Mr. M.L., originally from Mainland China. This unique CBI route enabled the successful Chinese businessman to open an educational company in a major city in the Northeastern U.S., an immigration option not previously available to him because of his nationality.“We were thrilled to receive the positive news from the Consulate,” said Philadelphia-based immigration attorney, Matthew Galati. “The E-2 visa is a win-win classification that results in the creation of American jobs. It’s a shame it is only open to certain nationalities. Fortunately, Grenada provides a relatively fast and straightforward immigration option. I couldn’t be happier for my client and his family in welcoming them to the U.S.”For most foreign entrepreneurs, the E-2 non-immigrant investor visa is the easiest route to open a business in the United States. However, unlike most visa categories, the E-2 visa is only available to certain nationalities around the world. In order to be able to even apply for an E-2 visa, there must be a treaty in place between the U.S. and the country of the applicant’s passport. Unfortunately, the U.S. lacks treaties with some of the world’s most populous countries that are home to millions of prospective entrepreneurs, including P.R. China, India, Brazil, Vietnam, and Russia, to name a few. Moreover, long EB-5 backlogs for certain countries, especially P.R. China, make the immigrant investor route an impractical option.There is no existing treaty between the U.S. and China, so ML utilized Grenada’s CBI program whereby he was able to secure a passport. Working with a professional network including business plan writers and accountants, Green and Spiegel was able to put together a comprehensive E-2 application package that was submitted for adjudication before the U.S. consulate in Guangzhou, China. Shortly after submission, ML received his E-2 visa, enabling him to actively manage his company and provide valuable educational opportunities to American children.Green and Spiegel is an immigration law firm dedicated to representing investors and entrepreneurs from around the world. Their skilled attorneys, such as Matthew Galati, are able to craft creative solutions enabling immigrants to actualize their American Dream., especially when those options are not readily apparent. For more information relating to investment immigration, contact Green and Spiegel.About:Green and Spiegel, LLC is a law firm specializing in North American immigration law. The U.S. headquarters is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in Colorado, Ohio, and Rhode Island. From large corporate employee transfers to difficult family sponsorships and humanitarian applications for permanent residence, Green and Spiegel can help. With top legal minds in corporate employee transfers, removal/deportation, immigrant investment, family immigration, immigration compliance, and resolving inadmissibility issues, the professionals at Green and Spiegel have been recognized as industry leaders. Contact Information Green and Spiegel, LLC

Emily Harris

(215) 395-8959



www.gands.com/en-us/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Green and Spiegel, LLC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend