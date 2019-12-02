Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Nicky Dare Press Release

Receive press releases from Nicky Dare: By Email RSS Feeds: iDARE Celebrates GivingTuesday with #GivingToSaveLives, Joining Millions Around the World Participating the Global Generosity Movement

iDARE joins annual #GivingTuesday to continue grassroots effort in educating the global awareness of Disaster Preparedness by #GivingToSaveLives

Santa Clarita, CA, December 02, 2019 --(



GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 3rd, and throughout the year. iDARE has partnered with annual #GivingTuesday for the past years, and this year iDARE would like to continue grassroots efforts in educating the global awareness of Disaster Preparedness by #GivingToSaveLives.



“Our goal is to save lives. And to continue educating our community to staying prepared, both in natural and made man disasters. This requires a continued coordinated efforts by all of us in communities working together collaboratively. Disaster Preparedness is a survival and life savings plan. This challenge is one of the most effective ways to accomplish such goal.



“Disaster does not recognize who or what you are. Disaster does not recognize your title, your financial status, social status, age, gender, ethnicity... We are all in this together,” Nicky Dare, Founder of iDARE®, Inc.



GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 14.2 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved. "GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."



Those who are interested in joining iDARE®, Inc.’s #GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://charity.gofundme.com/givingtosavelives. Please use their hashtags #iDAREcares and #GivingToSaveLives when posting on your social media.



To learn more about #GivingToSaveLives participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, please visit:



Website: www.iDAREworld.org

LinkedIn: www.LinkedIn.com/c/iDAREworld

Twitter: twitter.com/iDAREworld

Instagram: Instagram.com/iDAREworld

YouTube: YouTube.com/c/iDAREinc



About iDARE®, Inc.

iDARE®, Inc., a registered non-profit 501(c)(3), is organized and operated exclusively for charitable and education purposes. It is funded completely by public and private grants and donations. Our team is comprised of results- oriented philanthropists, community leaders, and passionate social entrepreneurs seeking scalable solutions to major social challenges. Our mission is to live a sustainable life that embraces safety and disaster preparedness planning with adaptability, resilience, empowerment through emergency management education. iDARE is an acronym for integrity Diversity Adaptation Resilience Empowerment.



About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe. To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, please visit:



Website: www.givingtuesday.org

GivingTuesday Kids Website: www.givingtuesdaykids.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday

Twitter: twitter.com/GivingTuesday

Instagram: instagram.com/GivingTuesday Santa Clarita, CA, December 02, 2019 --( PR.com )-- This GivingTuesday, iDARE will inspire generosity by #GivingToSaveLives joining millions around the world participating the global generosity movement.GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 3rd, and throughout the year. iDARE has partnered with annual #GivingTuesday for the past years, and this year iDARE would like to continue grassroots efforts in educating the global awareness of Disaster Preparedness by #GivingToSaveLives.“Our goal is to save lives. And to continue educating our community to staying prepared, both in natural and made man disasters. This requires a continued coordinated efforts by all of us in communities working together collaboratively. Disaster Preparedness is a survival and life savings plan. This challenge is one of the most effective ways to accomplish such goal.“Disaster does not recognize who or what you are. Disaster does not recognize your title, your financial status, social status, age, gender, ethnicity... We are all in this together,” Nicky Dare, Founder of iDARE®, Inc.GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 14.2 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved. "GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."Those who are interested in joining iDARE®, Inc.’s #GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://charity.gofundme.com/givingtosavelives. Please use their hashtags #iDAREcares and #GivingToSaveLives when posting on your social media.To learn more about #GivingToSaveLives participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, please visit:Website: www.iDAREworld.orgLinkedIn: www.LinkedIn.com/c/iDAREworldTwitter: twitter.com/iDAREworldInstagram: Instagram.com/iDAREworldYouTube: YouTube.com/c/iDAREincAbout iDARE®, Inc.iDARE®, Inc., a registered non-profit 501(c)(3), is organized and operated exclusively for charitable and education purposes. It is funded completely by public and private grants and donations. Our team is comprised of results- oriented philanthropists, community leaders, and passionate social entrepreneurs seeking scalable solutions to major social challenges. Our mission is to live a sustainable life that embraces safety and disaster preparedness planning with adaptability, resilience, empowerment through emergency management education. iDARE is an acronym for integrity Diversity Adaptation Resilience Empowerment.About GivingTuesdayGivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe. To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, please visit:Website: www.givingtuesday.orgGivingTuesday Kids Website: www.givingtuesdaykids.orgFacebook: www.facebook.com/GivingTuesdayTwitter: twitter.com/GivingTuesdayInstagram: instagram.com/GivingTuesday Contact Information iDARE®, Inc.

Susan Barnes

818-714-1235



https://www.iDAREworld.org

Susan Barnes or Maria can be contacted

email: info@idareworld.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Nicky Dare Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend