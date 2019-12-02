PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Only 10 Exhibit Booths Remain for AAMSI's 2020 Medicare Supplement Industry Summit


The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance announced that only 10 exhibit booths remain for the organization's 2020 national Medicare insurance conference. AAMSI reports the 2020 conference will include 124 exhibit spaces, an increase from the 85 at the 2019 industry event.

Los Angeles, CA, December 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Of the 124 exhibit booth spaces at the 12th National Medicare Supplement Insurance Industry Summit, only 10 remain available according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"The 2020 Medigap national conference will certainly be the largest gathering for the industry," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The conference will take place May 13-15, 2020 in Schaumburg, Illinois that is located about 12 miles west of Chicago's O'Hare airport.

According to AAMSI, this year's conference that took place in Atlanta offered 85 exhibit booth spaces. "We clearly did not have enough space for all who wanted a presence and decided to look for a larger venue," Slome shares. "Booth spaces for the 2020 event were reserved at a record pace and indeed we only have 10 spaces remaining."

The National Medicare supplement insurance industry conference brings together 1,000 attendees who focus on various aspects of the Medicare insurance industry. "The event is specifically created for those who sell, market, deal with regulatory, pricing, administrative and claims issues," Slome explains.

"I believe the growth in interest is due to both the growth of the Medicare insurance marketplace as well as the many changes that impact Medicare and Medicare insurance options," Slome states. "We'll bring together industry experts to address these changes and their implications on the future at the event."

Information regarding exhibiting at the conference can be accessed online by visiting the Association's main conference webpage at https://medicaresupp.org/2020-conference-exhibit/.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance organizes the national Medigap industry conference and hosts the nation's leading Find A Local Medicare Agent online directory. The organization is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
