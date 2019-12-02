Former Water Group Principal, Tab Edwards, Reunites with the Firm as an Adviser

Press Releases Water Group LLC Press Release

Tab Edwards joins the Advisory Board of the Water Group, the Philadelphia-based Consultancy of which he was a founding Principal.

One of the first acts enabled with Edwards in his advisory capacity was an added emphasis on performance improvement services. "Clients loved the work we'd done in the area of performance improvement, so it makes sense to focus more heavily in that area," he said, "It'll help the firm deliver even greater value to its clients." Philadelphia, PA, December 02, 2019 --( PR.com )-- In April, 2019, Former Water Group Principal, Tab Edwards, reengaged with the firm in an advisory capacity. Edwards, who helped form the firm in 2008 with Michael Maupin and Bobby Smith, left the firm in 2016, but agreed to continue to advise the firm at a time when the firm was most challenged.According to Edwards, "After the major industry shake-ups that occurred prior to my departure, and my desire to spend more time working with start-ups and under-served small businesses, I changed course to do just that. The people at the firm and I are like family - we built the firm up from a couple of engaged clients to a revenue-generating firm with many Fortune 500 clients. So, it's great that I will still be engaging with them moving forward, just in a different capacity."One of the first acts enabled with Edwards in his advisory capacity was an added emphasis on performance improvement services. "Clients loved the work we'd done in the area of performance improvement, so it makes sense to focus more heavily in that area," he said, "It'll help the firm deliver even greater value to its clients." Contact Information The Water Group

