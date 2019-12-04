Now Edit Programmable NFC Tags with the New iOS 13

Press Releases NFC Tagify Press Release

With the release of the new iOS 13 on 19th September, people using NFC tags have something new to be excited about. Now reading and programming an NFC tag is possible using your iPhone. iPhone 7 and above come with NFC functionality, and can be updated to iOS 13. These updates have been a game-changer for iPhone users. With iOS 11, reading the main memory section of the tag was only possible. Now iPhone users have the flexibility to re-program tags and also read the UID with the new update. Just like Android, iPhone requires dedicated apps to edit programmable NFC tags.



This enhancement to the already present NFC reader in iPhones means, users can now access more features in their NFC tags. iPhones are compatible with all forum chips including NTAG, ICODE, FeliCa and MIFARE. All these tags can be separately bought for various uses, like business cards, key fobs and other customized NFC products. These NFC enabled products can hold vital information in small amounts, which even iPhone users can now program.



For people who are looking to buy NFC products, programming services, or even information about encoding NFC tags with the new iPhone update, can visit https://nfctagify.com/ for the best in class products and services. One can also call them at +44 1600 800 080.



About the Company:

