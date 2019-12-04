SocksLane Compression Socks Recommended by Reviews as Great Travel Socks

Press Releases SocksLane Press Release

Portland, OR, December 04, 2019



One way to gauge customer satisfaction is online engagement, made much easier these days thanks to online storefronts and improved access that customers in decades past didn't really have. On Amazon.com, one avenue to get SocksLane socks aside from the company's own websites, the 15-20mmHg knee-high cotton compression socks have been good sellers, and customers have not been shy about sharing their satisfying experiences, which is why there are now more than 1,400 reviews.



SocksLane cotton compression socks have had customers noting that these are among the most comfortable compression socks they have ever used, among other effusive descriptions. The company has worked hard over the last few years to keep new product types and offerings coming out to respond to demand, in order to keep living up to its watchword of customer satisfaction. The benefits of cotton compression socks can apply to a multitude of people from various walks of life, and indeed the almost 1,500 reviews on Amazon alone reflect the diversity of the clientele from around the world.



User She-Who-Shops notes that the only thing keeping her from buying more is the lack of variety, which speaks to the functionality of the cotton compression provided by the socks, which are "not as tight in the toes as many compression socks." Other reviewers note that the socks have banished their nightly leg cramps (Suzrs), helped them go on flights without feet swelling (lauren), and are easy to get on and off without special gadgets (Libertysings).



