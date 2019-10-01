ThruGuidance Provides Free Meals for Kids Ages 1 - 18 During the Winter Break

Los Angeles, CA, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- According to California Food Policy Advocates’ Nutrition and Food Insecurity Profile, 84,166 kids residing in Los Angeles County fall into a nutrition gap while out of school. These children missed out on access to nutritious meals that combat hunger and food insecurity, support year-round learning, and help prevent obesity.
For some kids, the only healthy meal they may consume is a meal offered at school during the academic year. With winter break around the corner, ThruGuidance’s Nutritious life Meals Program is getting ready to provide no-cost meals to youth in the community through its Winter Food Services Program.
Check out the locations below that they'll be offering free meals to children ages 1 - 18.
Rio San Gabriel YMCA
9338 Gotham Ave
Downey, CA. 90241
12/23/2019 - 1/3/2020
Excluding 12/25 and 1/1
Breakfast: 8:30AM
Lunch: 12:00PM
Ketchum-Downtown YMCA of Metropolitan of Los Angeles
401 S. Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
12/23/2019 - 1/10/2019
Excluding 12/25 and 1/1
Breakfast: 10:00AM
Lunch: 1:00PM