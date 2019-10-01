PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc.

Press Release

ThruGuidance Provides Free Meals for Kids Ages 1 - 18 During the Winter Break


ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc. announces sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are under 18 years of age to surrounding areas in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles, CA, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- According to California Food Policy Advocates’ Nutrition and Food Insecurity Profile, 84,166 kids residing in Los Angeles County fall into a nutrition gap while out of school. These children missed out on access to nutritious meals that combat hunger and food insecurity, support year-round learning, and help prevent obesity.

For some kids, the only healthy meal they may consume is a meal offered at school during the academic year. With winter break around the corner, ThruGuidance’s Nutritious life Meals Program is getting ready to provide no-cost meals to youth in the community through its Winter Food Services Program.

Check out the locations below that they'll be offering free meals to children ages 1 - 18.

Rio San Gabriel YMCA
9338 Gotham Ave
Downey, CA. 90241
12/23/2019 - 1/3/2020
Excluding 12/25 and 1/1
Breakfast: 8:30AM
Lunch: 12:00PM

Ketchum-Downtown YMCA of Metropolitan of Los Angeles
401 S. Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
12/23/2019 - 1/10/2019
Excluding 12/25 and 1/1
Breakfast: 10:00AM
Lunch: 1:00PM
Contact Information
ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc.
Courtney Lockridge
(323) 657-7677
Contact
www.nutritiouslife.org

