ThruGuidance Provides Free Meals for Kids Ages 1 - 18 During the Winter Break

ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc. announces sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are under 18 years of age to surrounding areas in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles, CA, December 04, 2019



For some kids, the only healthy meal they may consume is a meal offered at school during the academic year. With winter break around the corner, ThruGuidance’s Nutritious life Meals Program is getting ready to provide no-cost meals to youth in the community through its Winter Food Services Program.



Check out the locations below that they'll be offering free meals to children ages 1 - 18.



Rio San Gabriel YMCA

9338 Gotham Ave

Downey, CA. 90241

12/23/2019 - 1/3/2020

Excluding 12/25 and 1/1

Breakfast: 8:30AM

Lunch: 12:00PM



Ketchum-Downtown YMCA of Metropolitan of Los Angeles

401 S. Hope St

Los Angeles, CA 90071

12/23/2019 - 1/10/2019

Excluding 12/25 and 1/1

Breakfast: 10:00AM

According to California Food Policy Advocates' Nutrition and Food Insecurity Profile, 84,166 kids residing in Los Angeles County fall into a nutrition gap while out of school. These children missed out on access to nutritious meals that combat hunger and food insecurity, support year-round learning, and help prevent obesity.

Contact Information ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc.

Courtney Lockridge

(323) 657-7677



www.nutritiouslife.org



