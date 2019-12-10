PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Personalized School Gear Available to EEACS Students


The Allentown charter school features an online school spirit store with t-shirts, duffel bags, and more.

Allentown, PA, December 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- With several varsity sports to cheer on, students at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown can now find spirit gear from an online store powered by Spirit Shop. The online store features over 200 personalized spirit items like t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and duffel bags.

“We want to foster school spirit and encourage our students to cheer on their peers, get involved, and show their Raptor pride,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school.

School spirit apparel is available in kids’, men’s, and ladies’ sizes. Popular items include jackets, jerseys, and baseball caps. Accessories like rally towels and backpacks are also available.

A stadium filled with Raptor apparel helps give student-athletes a confidence boost, says Lysek.

“Our teams know they have loved ones and friends cheering them on, win or lose,” he adds.

To see the Lehigh Valley charter school’s online apparel store, visit https://ee-raptors.org/main/enterstore/. Sales and promotions are held throughout the year.

About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
Contact Information
Executive Education Academy Charter School
Bruce Johnson
610-841-7044, Ext. 2046
Contact
https://www.ee-schools.org

