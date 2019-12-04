Keep Irving Beautiful, Irving YMCA Seniors Partner for America Recycles Day

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Irving, TX, December 04, 2019 --(



America Recycles Day (ARD) is a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling in the United States. It is a KIB program, and as the local Keep America Beautiful affiliate, KIB is one of hundreds of similar organizations across the country that holds events to celebrate ARD.



KIB supplied blue recycling bags, which the seniors filed with recyclable materials and delivered to the YMCA during the first two weeks of November. The event officially ended on Nov. 15. Solid Waste Services provided a roll-off container at the YMCA and weighed the materials collected.



The seniors collected a total of 460 pounds of recyclables and were honored for their efforts with the breakfast provided by KIB. One lucky senior won the prize drawing - a Keep Texas Beautiful Christmas ornament.



“This is another example of a partnership that is so important to Keep Irving Beautiful,” said KIB board member Margie Stipes. “Working together on a local level with the YMCA seniors and Solid Waste Services, and having the support of the national organization made this event a success. KIB appreciates the YMCA and the seniors who participate in this event each year.”



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a "green event," visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



