Gempler's Celebrates Giving Tuesday Through Support of Farmer Veteran Coalition and MOSES

Portion of sales from exclusive Locally Grown Shirts will be donated to Farmer Veteran Coalition and Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service.

Madison, WI, December 04, 2019



For Gempler’s, running a small business is about a lot more than just making money. It is about helping other small businesses such as Locally Grown thrive. It is also about supporting the missions of like-minded organizations: Gempler’s will donate a portion of sales from Locally Grown shirts to Farmer Veteran Coalition and MOSES.



Farmer Veteran Coalition is a national, non-governmental non-profit organization that mobilizes veterans to feed America by transitioning them from military service to farming.



Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES) is a Wisconsin based non-profit organization that promotes organic and sustainable agriculture by providing the education, expertise and resources farmers need to succeed. Among their popular programs are a farmer to farmer mentoring service, and “In Her Boots,” which offers workshops and networking opportunities for women farmers.



Gempler’s, an independent business based outside of Madison, WI, celebrates its 80th year in 2019. Gemplers is under new ownership and back to its roots as a Mid-Western company rooted in Mid-Western values.



Quality, problem-solving products don't just find their way to shelves on their own; it's trained and discerning people that put them there. That's why Gempler's collaborated with Locally Grown, a company in Des Moines, Iowa to create exclusive shirts. Locally Grown makes products that promote buying local, eating local, supporting local farmers and sharing state pride. They do all their manufacturing in the USA with eco-friendly materials and fair working conditions.

