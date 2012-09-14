PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

STEM Cultivation's v2 STEM Box Reaches Production Milestone STEM Cultivation’s vertical hydroponic agri-tech platform enables leading Nevada cannabis brand to bring new products to market faster, and for less cost, compared to traditional indoor growing methods. STEM Cultivation, Inc. has emerged from stealth today to announce a breakthrough in growing... - December 12, 2019 - STEM Cultivation, Inc.

Gempler's Celebrates Giving Tuesday Through Support of Farmer Veteran Coalition and MOSES Portion of sales from exclusive Locally Grown Shirts will be donated to Farmer Veteran Coalition and Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service. - December 04, 2019 - Gempler's

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Recognized as an Honored Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments and self-storage. About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks With over 20 years experience,... - November 05, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Locus Agricultural Solutions’ Organic Soil “Probiotic” Named a Finalist for 2019 Best New Biological Product Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Advanced Viticulture Adopts Naviz Analytics nVino Integrated Viticulture Management Naviz Analytics and Advanced Viticulture have partnered to delivery better quality, real time data to owners, growers and vineyard managers at an affordable price. Advanced Viticulture has standardized on the Naviz Analytics nVino platform for all their customers. - October 15, 2019 - Naviz Analytics

ZKSciences Plant Growth Accelerator Technology Enters Formal Trials ZKSciences has started formal third-party plant trials of its patent-pending ZK GrowFactor(TM) plant growth accelerator technology. ZK GrowFactor is a family of engineered zeolites that have shown phenomenal potential for increasing plant yields, improving the appearance of flowers and ornamental plants,... - October 03, 2019 - ZKSciences

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Celebrated as a Top Executive for Eight Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been celebrated as a Top Executive for eight consecutive years, 2013 through 2019 and honored with early admission for 2020, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and great success for in the fields of agriculture,... - September 12, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

International Indoor & Controlled Environment Agriculture Set for September Summit in Durban, South Africa Urban Agri World 2019 Summit, the third edition of the conference series highlighting progressive farming developments for the indoor agriculture industry, will be held next month on 17-18 September 2019 at the Durban International Convention Centre (Durban ICC), South Africa. This is the region's leading... - August 30, 2019 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

Hover-Davis Announces Its 30 Year Anniversary, Displays New Feeder and Material Automation Solutions at SMTA International Hover-Davis, the global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic component and media delivery solutions, will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at SMTA International Electronics Exhibition on September 23-26 where it will display its latest feeder and material automation solutions. In partnership... - August 28, 2019 - Hover-Davis

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Farm Management System Offers Fully Automated Remote Irrigation Solution With many years of experience, Farm Management System offers a complete way to remotely monitor and control your irrigation equipment. - August 25, 2019 - Farm Management System

preCharge, Inc. and Kaneh LLC Enter Into Partnership Agreement Digital Currency meets Hempseed Oil, two industry pioneers have joined forces to bring together two emerging industries on the cutting edge of technology and commerce. - July 15, 2019 - preCharge Inc.

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Honored as a Prominent Business Leader for Three Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been honored as a Prominent Business Leader for three consecutive years, 2018, 2019 and with esteemed early admission for 2020, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and great success for in the fields of agriculture,... - June 14, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Wickham Tractor Co. Becomes Top Land Pride Dealer in Colorado Wickham Tractor Co. was recognized this week as a top dealership for Land Pride implements in 2018. - June 12, 2019 - Wickham Tractor Co.

Pro Grain Equipment Announces Strategic Partnership with General Implement Distributors of Utah General Implement has collaborated with Pro Grain Equipment to sell baggers and extractors in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. - June 12, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment

Greenoak Expands Its Dealer Network in the State of California, USA Greenoak Equipment North America is pleased to announce the addition of two new dealers in the state of California. Smart Dairy Systems in Hilmar and Mid State Surge in Escalon have now joined the growing family of dealers across North America. The state of California has seen a significant growth in... - June 08, 2019 - Greenoak Dairy Equipment North America

New York Long Island Tree Service is Fully Equipped and Prepared for Emergency Tree Removal When Strong Winds Take Down Trees This Year 2019 The company has the crew fully loaded and ready to remove trees from the road when wind storms knock them down and cause problems for residents. - June 04, 2019 - New York Long Island Tree Service

In Order to Combat Overtourism in Biei, Hokkaido Farmers Launch Crowdfunding Project on Japankuru Funding to Help Re-Educate Visitors to the Area Each year 1,600,000 visitors go to Hokkaido to see the beautiful farms in Biei. It is a unique area scattered with hilly farmland that feature amazing fields of not just crops but beautiful flowers. It is because of these beautiful fields that people flock to the area for a once in a lifetime opportunity. Now the people of Biei are looking to protect the farmland so future generations can also enjoy this amazing area. - May 31, 2019 - Japankuru Funding

New USHIO Hilux Gro™ 600W Double-Ended Lamps for Plant Growth Maximize potential in smaller spaces or increase supplemental lighting efficiency with Hilux Gro horticulture series lamps. - May 22, 2019 - USHIO America, Inc.

AAA Tree Service, a Local and Loyal Company to Long Island, is Tirelessly Removing Dangerous Trees Out of the Way The company has employed its manpower for the removal of dangerous trees that can fall on roads during wind storms and block traffic or cause serious injuries among nearby residents. - May 21, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

A True 10% Organic Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer, Ferticell® Explorer™ Liquid Agroplasma Inc.® has pushed the envelope with another agriculture industry-leading product, Ferticell® Explorer™ 10-0-0. They have a truly innovative, first ever CDFA-OIM (California Department of Food and Agriculture Organic Input Materials) certified organic liquid nitrogen fertilizer over 3-5.5%. - May 09, 2019 - Agroplasma Inc.

Hl Agro Heads Over to IFT19, Touting Business for Its Agri Products India's leading exporter of sesame seeds, starch & corn derivatives, HL Agro Products broadcasts its programmed exhibit at IFT19 Meeting & Food Expo and showcase its functional ingredients, sourcing & support capabilities in New Orleans, LA, USA. - May 07, 2019 - HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

Green Hemp Farms Starts 150 Acre Hemp Cultivation and 500,000 Clones Green Hemp Farms has 2 extraction / distillation facilities; 300L CO2 extraction in Delta, Colorado and Ethos-6 Alcohol extraction in Louisville, Kentucky. This year in 2019, under the guidance of COO, Mr. Keith Sprau, Green Hemp Farms is cultivating 150 acres for Hemp as well as preparing 500,000 clones consisting of 6 strains with CBD 12% to 16%. - April 29, 2019 - Green Hemp Farms

Pro Grain Equipment Announces New Partnership Pro Grain Equipment Partners with Price Bros. Equipment to Serve Midwestern United States Farmers. - April 24, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment

BASF & Trimac Invest in BULKY to Revolutionize Bulk Freight Logistics Bulky, the first bulk freight matching consortium, will improve on-time deliveries, fleet utilization and driver retention. - April 22, 2019 - Bulky

Worms Wriggle Into Dairy Management Plan with WSCC Grant Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington announced today that they have installed a BioFiltro water treatment system at J&K Dairy in Sunnyside, WA. Primary funding for this new project comes from the Washington State Conservation Commission. - April 20, 2019 - Organix, Inc.

TeleSense Acquires Webstech to Extend Into European Market Now with the Largest Remote-Sensed Dataset in the World, AI Platform Will Help Avoid Grain Spoilage Throughout the Global Supply Chain - April 15, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.

Pure Yolks Announces Availability of Its Certified Organic Eggs at Spencer’s Pure Yolks, committed to providing consumers with farm fresh organic eggs at an affordable price, announces increased retail expansion of its organic egg line with its availability at Spencer’s-a chain of retail stores. (https://www.pureyolks.com). Pure yolks provides its hens with organic, non-GMO... - April 12, 2019 - Pure Yolks

Country Pavilions from China, Czech Rep., EU, Germany, Italy, Nordics and UK at Agritech Expo Zambia The upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia will feature specialised farming products, services and technology with country pavilions and stands from the European Union, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries and from China and Thailand. - April 03, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Welcomes iDE Zambia in Chisamba in April iDE Zambia has just come on board as a silver sponsor for the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia, taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. - March 23, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Denali BioSolutions Offers New Organic Product YieldBuilder Denali BioSolutions Inc. is proud to announce the release of YieldBuilder™. The innovative product of Denali BioSolutions Inc. leads the edge of the sustainable farming and organic growth. Offering environmentally friendly alternatives to farmers, organic growers, hydroponic growers, turf applications, and home gardeners. All products are manufactured here locally at our 12,000 square foot facility in Northern Minnesota. - March 20, 2019 - Denali BioSolutions

Agritech Expo Zambia Launches Its Free AgriTEACH Workshop Programme Line-Up The full workshop programme has been launched for the free AgriTEACH training sessions at Agritech Expo Zambia that is taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. AgriTEACH workshops are focused on skills development, aimed at addressing current farming challenges and offer practical, smart and... - March 16, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Celebrated as a Top Executive for Three Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas is being celebrated as a Top Executive for three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and success for over 20 years in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments and... - March 14, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Dennis V. Blehm Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dennis V. Blehm of Hemet, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agriculture. About Dennis V. Blehm, President Dennis Blehm has over 40 years experience in... - February 27, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Country Pavilions to Bring Latest Farming Technology to Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April Agritech Expo Zambia will this year international exhibitors, including country pavilions so far from Germany, China, Czech Republic, the European Union, Italy and the UK, - February 24, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia