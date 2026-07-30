Agriculture News
Cultivate an interest in agriculture with news about companies that manufacture planting and harvesting machinery, commercial shovels and tractors. Learn about chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, expos, innovations, training, technology, partnerships and services developed for growers.
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
MCS Products Highlights Automated Fly Control Systems as Livestock Producers Respond to Growing New World Screwworm Concerns
MCS Products Highlights Automated Fly Control Systems as Livestock Producers Respond to Growing New World Screwworm Concerns - Screw worm fly, new world screwworm, flies, livestock, ranching, cattle, cow, beef industry, dairy industry. - June 09, 2026 - MCS Mosquito Control Systems
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
P.L. Light Systems Celebrates 45 Years of Horticultural Lighting Leadership in North America
P.L. Light Systems is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a North American manufacturer of commercial horticultural lighting systems. This milestone represents 45 years of stimulating, supporting, and sustaining growth in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). - April 18, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Kamal Biswas Joins Regller as Chief Executive Officer to Redefine FDA-Regulated Manufacturing Quality with AI
Regller LLC, an AI-driven quality maturity SaaS platform for FDA-regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Kamal Biswas as its Chief Executive Officer. Kamal co-founded Regller and previously served on its board. With over 25 years of leadership experience across life sciences and technology, he brings deep expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality and compliance, management consulting to major pharma companies, and enterprise-scale AI and digital transformation. - March 31, 2026 - Regller
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Plant for Hunger Month and Harvest for Hunger Month
New National Observances Unite the Gardening Industry Around America’s Hunger Crisis — at No Cost to Participants - March 30, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Cedar Mulch Depot Starts Direct to Customer Mulch Delivery
Starting immediately customers can order cedar mulch and nuggets straight from the web and delivered right to their home or job site. - March 01, 2026 - Cedar Mulch Depot
PathogenDx Launches Unified Salmonella Testing System at IPPE 2026, Delivering Practical Solutions for Detection, Quantitation, and Serotyping
As USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) intensifies efforts to reduce Salmonella contamination in poultry products, and industry stakeholders seek practical, science-based tools to meet evolving expectations, PathogenDx today announced the launch of its Unified Salmonella Testing System at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)—the world’s largest poultry industry event. - January 13, 2026 - PathogenDx
LeafEngines™ and SoilSidekick Pro™ Launch Environmental Intelligence Platform
LeafEngines™ and SoilSidekick Pro™ proudly announce the launch of their integrated agricultural intelligence platform, delivering cutting-edge environmental insights to plant identification and agricultural applications. By leveraging proprietary on-device AI models and real-time data from federal and state environmental monitoring networks, the platform empowers developers with hyper-local, privacy-preserving agricultural intelligence at rapid response speeds. - January 06, 2026 - SoilSidekick Pro
Shreekant Patil Leads Nashik’s Agri-Food Leap, Pushing PM Sampada Scheme Testing Labs and Irradiation Infrastructure in the Region
Building a Future-Ready Agri-Food Sector: Shreekant Patil’s Leadership, PMKSY Irradiation Infrastructure, and Food Testing Lab with New Technology in Nashik - December 27, 2025 - PARENTNashik
The Dorper Sheep Society Advances the Way Ranchers Think About Resources
The American Dorper Sheep Breeders' Society illustrates an innovative way to increase the ROI for everyday ranchers. Adding Dorper Sheep to a cattle operation now shows that you can double the return on your land resources. These two coexist without harm to either species while adding value to your land and pocketbook. Adding sheep to a cattle operation can diversify assets with a quick return on investment. - December 24, 2025 - ADSBS
Marketing Angle to Exhibit at FarmCon 2026, Showcasing Proven Strategies for Rural Business Growth and Outreach
Marketing Angle, a full-service marketing agency focused on rural growth, will be an exhibitor at FarmCon 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, this January. Known for its data-driven strategies and passion for supporting businesses in agriculture and conservation, Marketing Angle brings real-world success stories to the table—making them a standout resource for startups, established brands, and nonprofits alike. - December 16, 2025 - Marketing Angle
Nashville Lavender Pioneer Gigi de Lugo Secures Majority Ownership of Permanent Farm in Joelton, Tennessee
Gigi de Lugo, the visionary Southern lavender horticulturist and founder of Gigi’s Lavender Nursery & Farm, today announces that she has strengthened her long-term control of the farm’s permanent home in Joelton, Tennessee, through the recent acquisition of additional member shares in Joelton Farm, LLC. As Managing Member, Gigi now holds an 80% majority beneficial ownership interest in the property on which her acclaimed lavender nursery and farm operate. - November 20, 2025 - TLx The Lavender Exchange
London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support the Industry’s Shift Toward Efficiency-Led Growth
London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub, a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve... - November 19, 2025 - London Consulting Group West
Stryve Foods, Inc. (OTC: SNAX) Full-Year 2025 Outlook Reflects Strong Operational Turnaround and Margin Expansion
Stryve Demonstrates Significant Financial Progress Since 2022 Transformation and Initiates Formal Review of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value - November 18, 2025 - Stryve Foods, Inc.
Farm Supply Company Launches Website and Television Advertising Campaign
CEO Michael Mendes Announces Farm Supply Companies Expanded Online Presence with New Website and Launches New Television Campaign - November 17, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner Returns December 4, 2025 in Arbuckle, California
The Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner will be held December 4, 2025 at the Arbuckle Golf Club in Arbuckle, CA, featuring dinner, an auction, and entertainment by comedian Patrick McDermott to support agricultural research in California’s Sacramento Valley. - October 27, 2025 - JCS Marketing Inc.
The 78th Annual Arizona National Livestock Show – a Celebration of Agriculture and Community
The Arizona National Livestock Show brings together farmers, ranchers, and families from across the country to celebrate agriculture through livestock competitions, rodeo events, and youth programs. Highlights include the Ranch Rodeo, Stockdog Trials, livestock judging contests, and the new Welding Competition. - October 23, 2025 - Arizona National Livestock Show
Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health. - October 21, 2025 - ArboStar
Opti-Harvest Highlights Urgent Challenges Facing U.S. Winegrowers and Climate-Smart Solutions to Protect Yields and Profitability
America’s wine industry is entering one of its most challenging periods in decades, with growers in California and Washington State facing shrinking demand, oversupply, and rising costs. Yet climate-smart technologies are providing new hope for efficiency, sustainability, and... - October 16, 2025 - Opt-Harvest
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Unveils Joan of Arc Statues to Benefit Veterans
Bulldog Steel Fabrication unveiled two 20-foot steel Joan of Arc statues to benefit Iron Horse Charities, supporting U.S. veterans and families. Depicting Joan in armor with sword raised, each statue bears her crest and historic signature. The statues were painted with a striking scheme by the MCHS Visual Arts class. - September 16, 2025 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Farm Supply Company Names Evan Moffitt as Director of Sales
CEO Michael Mendes Aims to Expand Farm Supply Companies Sales Capacity - September 09, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Minor Use Foundation Announces New Board Members - Three Distinguished Leaders in Food Safety, Sustainability, and International Policy to Join
The Minor Use Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to crop protection tools for farmers growing nutritious fruits, vegetables, nuts, and spices, is proud to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. The addition of Klaus Kunz, Phyllis... - August 31, 2025 - Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
LivestockCity Announces Online Livestock Auction Closing on Labor Day Weekend
The sale consists of a diverse offering of cattle, horses, sheep, goats, donkeys, and more. - August 29, 2025 - LivestockCity, Inc.
MCS Austin is Prepared to Provide Strategic Support for Screw Worm Fly Control and Prevention in Texas
MCS Austin, an Austin-based provider of advanced pest management solutions and member of Go Texan, today announced its commitment to supporting state and federal agencies in the control and prevention of screw worm fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax) infestations. With an increasing concern about the... - August 25, 2025 - MCS Mosquito Control Systems
Groundwork Mats Expands Nationally, Bringing Comfort Performance Flooring from Equestrian Roots to Gyms, Workspaces, Retail, and Industrial Markets
Groundwork Mats has expanded nationwide, moving beyond its equestrian roots to serve gyms, workspaces, retail, and industrial markets. Made from a proprietary EVA foam and rubber blend, the lightweight mats offer grip, comfort, and anti-fatigue support with easy interlocking installation. Designed to boost safety, productivity, and wellness, they’re in stock now with free quotes and samples for qualified businesses. - August 19, 2025 - Groundwork Mats
60 Years of Innovation: Netafim India Leads the Way in Precision Irrigation and Farmer Empowerment
Netafim India, part of Netafim Orbia, marks 60 years of innovation with a large-scale farmer education programme across 10 states, targeting over 1 lakh farmers, including smallholders and women. Having reached 1.2M farmers and 1.3M hectares under smart irrigation, Netafim’s solutions boost yields by 30–40% and cut water use by up to 50%. Celebrations include employee volunteering, skill-building, and showcasing innovations like GrowSphere™ and Toofan dripline. - August 18, 2025 - Netafim India Pvt. Ltd.
JBW Agrotech to Unveil Bertolini Two-Wheel Tractor at Penn State Ag Progress Days
JBW Agrotech will display several models of the Bertolini two-wheel tractors along with implements and a rear tine tiller at the Penn State Ag Progress Days, Aug 12-14 in State College, PA. - August 13, 2025 - JBW Agrotech
Brother Filtration Ships 200+ Stainless Steel Filter Housings for Industrial Use
Brother Filtration, a global leader in industrial filtration solutions, has successfully completed the delivery of more than 200 stainless steel filter housings to a prominent water management technology provider in Brazil. - August 11, 2025 - Brother Filtration
Grain ProTrade GmbH Consolidates Global Presence in Grain, Oilseed, and Edible Oil Trading
Grain-ProTrade GmbH is your global partner for trading high-quality grain products. They connect farmers and producers with buyers worldwide, creating an efficient and transparent supply chain. - July 31, 2025 - Grain ProTrade
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Farm Supply Company CEO Michael J. Mendes Announce Appointment of Wettlaufer as New CFO
Farm Supply Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Debbie Wettlaufer as its new Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned leader with extensive experience in accounting, finance and operational strategy, Wettlaufer brings more than two decades of experience driving growth and financial... - July 22, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Avalon Energy Group and Sulzer Form Strategic Alliance and Partnership to Advance Global Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Avalon selects BioFlux™ technology for its 100 KTA Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in Uruguayand secures global right to deploy BioFlux technology in SAF plants across Latin America, India, South Africa, Kenya, Eswatini, and the United States. Sulzer licenses BioFlux technology globally under an exclusive cooperation agreement with Duke Technologies LLC. - July 09, 2025 - Avalon Energy Group LLC
Visionary Entrepreneur to Sell Hundreds of Acres at St. David Springs Land Auction Online-Only Auction; Closes May 29, 2025
Rodger Ford, a trailblazing entrepreneur, is offering a rare opportunity to purchase prime Arizona land at an online-only auction from May 1 through May 29, 2025. In partnership with Arizona brokers Alain Hartmann, John Payne, and Stewart Larsen, Ford will auction 14 "Lifestyle Farm Blocks," ranging in size from approximately 11± to 105± acres. These parcels allow buyers to embrace a rural lifestyle while still being close to the Tucson metropolitan area. - May 04, 2025 - United Country Real Estate
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Featured in the P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Spring 2025 Magazine
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas, an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), is featured in the spring 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of agriculture, real estate,... - April 09, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Liquid 208 Announces Grand Opening, Bringing 30+ Years of Expertise in Landscape and Pest Services to the Treasure Valley
Liquid 208 proudly announces its grand opening, bringing over 30 years of combined expertise in landscape and pest services to the Treasure Valley. Founded by industry veterans Richard Parker and Mitch Guiberson, the company is committed to elevating outdoor spaces with superior craftsmanship, high-quality products, and innovative solutions. Offering a full range of services, Liquid 208 sets a new industry standard with its client-focused, detail-driven approach. - April 03, 2025 - Liquid 208 LLC.
Introducing Tilla: The Farm Management App for Modern Farmers
Tilla is a precision farm management app that helps farmers mark and track field hazards, tasks, and real-time conditions using satellite imagery. With features like GPS-based pinning, team collaboration, and subscription-based admin controls, Tilla streamlines farm operations for increased efficiency and safety. - April 03, 2025 - Tilla, LLC
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies Integrate CO2 Heat Pump Technology to Make Supercritical CO2 Technology a Low Cost Solution
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies have successfully engineered, integrated and installed electric heat pumps using CO2 - R744 - as the upcycled, natural refrigerant. The technology partnership means that Thar Process' clients can benefit from lower operating costs. Thar is known for it's innovative use of CO2 for extracting flavors, fragrances, medicinal and therapeutic compounds both in it's GMP certified facility in Pittsburgh and at client sites globally. - March 24, 2025 - Thar Process
Turning Risk to Opportunity: Sustainable Expert Insights on Indonesia's Path to EUDR Compliance
Although the EUDR has been delayed, it provides businesses and smallholders time to adapt to enhance the traceability system and strengthen producers' capacity to ensure compliance. These approaches are not limited to Indonesia, they can be replicated globally to help businesses and producers navigate sustainability regulations and remain competitive in international markets. - March 20, 2025 - KOLTIVA
Riverside County Farm Bureau Celebrates National Ag Week
National Ag Week, honors farmers' contributions to food security and the economy. In Riverside County, agriculture spans 188,000 acres and generated $1.5 billion in 2023. Established in 1973, the day raises awareness of agriculture’s impact on daily life. The Riverside County Farm Bureau advocates for farmers, supporting policies that sustain the industry and educate the public on its importance. - March 19, 2025 - Riverside County Farm Bureau
Koltiva Sparks Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on EU Deforestation Regulation and Industry-Wide Sustainability Compliance
Stakeholders from various sectors of the agricultural industry gathered at KOLTIVA's "BeyondTraceability Talks," a discussion forum aimed at addressing critical gaps in regulatory compliance for a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector. The discussion, centered around the topic... - March 12, 2025 - KOLTIVA
Gloogal Market Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Promote Trade and Its Growing Slate of Online and Offline Services
The new design makes it easier than ever for small and medium enterprises to engage in cross border transactions. - February 21, 2025 - Gloogal Market
Spirulina Source Releases New Series of Reports on the Microalgae Investment Landscape Today
This new series of reports for the global investment community will help investors and entrepreneurs navigate thus microalgae landscape. Opportunities in 12 industry sectors: applications, companies, their products, investors, and funding. Investor funded companies by global region. - February 10, 2025 - Spirulina Source
Midwestern BioAg and Grow Source Expand Relationship to Enhance Agricultural Solutions in the Upper Midwest
Midwestern BioAg, a leader in agriculture soil solutions, is pleased to announce an expanded channel partner relationship with Grow Source, LLC. Our expanded partnership supports Midwestern BioAg’s shift in focus to enhance channel partner growth and builds on the existing collaboration with Grow Source to further strengthen their ability to offer innovative, soil-enhancing products to a broader range of customers across the upper Midwest. - February 07, 2025 - Midwestern BioAg
Fast Catch Calf Catcher Launches Innovative Calf Lift Attachment to Enhance Ranching Efficiency and Safety
Fast Catch Calf Catcher is proud to introduce its latest innovation, a new calf lift attachment designed to further simplify the calf working process. This cutting-edge accessory is a direct response to customer needs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making cattle producers' jobs more... - February 04, 2025 - Fast Catch