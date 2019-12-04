Market Research and Strategy Firm S2 Research Publishes Research Guide for Marketers

Press Releases S2 Research Press Release

Las Vegas, NV, December 04, 2019 --(



Founded in 2019, S2 Research helps marketers and researchers achieve better results through clearer communication. Traditionally, marketing functions by conducting market research, developing a strategy, implementing that strategy, and then repeating the process. The pace of modern marketing combined with increasingly complex market research tactics, unfortunately, has forced most marketers to skip the research phase entirely. S2 Research aims to change that.



The firm’s new white paper helps marketers conduct better market research in anticipation of 2020. For many marketers, the end of the year is characterized by planning for the year ahead. The new report includes a variety of research techniques that can be immediately employed within that planning process, such as one-on-one customer communication strategies, observational methods and simple data analysis tactics.



The strategies are designed to help marketers from all aspects of the industry. From advertising, public relations, media, social, grassroots, direct and a blend of any and all, the techniques listed are designed to benefit nearly every marketing tactician.



To obtain a copy of S2 Research’s free report "Six Simple Market Research Strategies for Marketing Planning," visit them online at S2Research.com.



About S2 Research

S2 Research is a market research firm that was started with marketers in mind. We’re experienced marketing strategists who are fluent in research – or maybe it’s the other way around. We speak data, and we craft messaging. We do complex analyses, and we deliver creative actions. We assist brands in unlocking ideas, we help agencies deliver their top creativity, and we work with marketers to build groundbreaking strategies.



Matt Seltzer

702-494-8936



www.s2research.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewseltzer/



