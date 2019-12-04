Michelle Guinn Announces New Book Launch and New Speaking Engagement

Press Releases Ever Inspire, LLC Press Release

Along with the upcoming book launch, Guinn is scheduled to speak at the Small Business Expo in Houston, TX on December 10, 2019, where she will be speaking about the new book during her Change Your Habits, Change Your Life workshop. The Small Business Expo is America’s biggest business to business trade show, conference & networking event for small business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups and anyone that works for a Small Business or who is inspired to start their own Business.



The Small Business Expo has been recognized four years in a row as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held company and is celebrating its Ten-Year Anniversary.



Guinn is a Daily Habits Specialist and Coach who has found her passion helping others become even more successful through developing an absolutely clear vision on their business and their life. Her clients learn not only how to set goals, but why they've chosen those goals. We specifically look at habits and whether existing habits are going to move you closer to or farther away from your goals. And finally, we take a look at those disruptors that prevent you from creating the habits that you say you want, for the goals your working to achieve, for the vision that's super important to you. Connect with Ever Inspire for your free gift "21 Questions to Extraordinary Goal Setting." Text HABITS to 26786.

