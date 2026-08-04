Entrepreneurial Development News
Want to know how to succeed in business? Access entrepreneurial development news about leadership, launching side hustles, creating perfect pitches, developing a business mindset, managing projects and more. This section highlights influencers, seminars, events and opportunities that enhance an entrepreneurs’ ability to achieve success.
Dr. Karmetria Burton Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She was selected for this distinction for her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified speaker, bestselling author,... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Amber L. Houghton of Navarre, Florida has been Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P .O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize
Amber L. Houghton of Navarre, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P .O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of coaching. Houghton... - June 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Liliya Ziano Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Liliya Ziano of Boca Raton, Florida, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the pet care industry. Ziano will be included in... - June 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
Jaclyn Romo Launches Built for Authority, a Transformative New Online Course Designed to Help Entrepreneurs Build Credibility, Visibility, and Lasting Influence
Jaclyn Romo launches Built For Authority, an online program for entrepreneurs who want to increase sales through social media. - May 31, 2026 - Built For Authorty
Shreekant Patil Inaugurates Project Competition and Shares Industry Insights at SNJB’s Industry–Institute Event
Veteran Shreekant Patil founder of PARENTNashik emphasizes skill development, industry collaboration, and self-employment during Industry–Institute meet at SNJB college. - May 23, 2026 - PARENTNashik
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Raleigh’s Rapid Growth Sparks TriMkt Expansion
Businesses are paying attention to Raleigh, North Carolina, as it rapidly establishes itself as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Raleigh's population has increased by more than 15% over the last ten years, with thousands of new people moving there every year in pursuit of... - April 23, 2026 - TriMkt
Greener Roofing & Solar Donates $30,000 Roof to Be Strong International, Expanding Impact for 16,000 Families
Be Strong International (BSI) welcomed community leaders, partners, and supporters on April 10 to celebrate a $30,000 roof donation from Greener Roofing & Solar, a critical investment that strengthens the organization’s ability to serve more than 16,000 families annually across South Florida. - April 14, 2026 - Be Strong International, Inc.
Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving. - April 08, 2026 - Healing Through Action
EMG.AI Announces Entrepreneurship Platform and Resource Partnership with Villanova University
EMG.AI, the AI agent for entrepreneurs with its patent-pending Entrepreneurs Roadmap, and EdTech Entrepreneurs Platform announced today a partnership with Villanova University and their entrepreneur program. - April 01, 2026 - EMG.AI
Momentum Builds for 2026 Women in Business Conference as Regional Leaders Prepare to Convene
Momentum is rapidly building for the 2026 Women in Business Conference, hosted by Southern Crescent Women In Business (SCWIB), set to take place on Thursday, March 26, 2026. With strong early interest from across metro Atlanta and the Southern Crescent region, the conference is positioning itself... - March 19, 2026 - Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc.
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Knightdale Rotary Launches Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series to Support Local Business Growth
The Rotary Club of Knightdale has announced the launch of its new Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series, a multi-session program designed to help entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals strengthen leadership skills and grow their businesses. The Elevate 360 series offers a structured mix of virtual and in-person sessions, providing participants with practical tools, strategic insights, and valuable networking opportunities. - March 17, 2026 - Rotary Club of Knightdale
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing to Advance Commercialization of its Innovative Pharmaco-Mechanical Lysis Technology (PML). Thrombolex, a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced the closing of a $50 million Series A equity financing led by OrbiMed, with strong support from current investors and co-founders. - March 16, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League
Shreekant Patil Empowers HAL Nashik Supply During National Productivity Week 2026
PARENTNashik Founder CEng. Shreekant Patil guides HAL Nashik supply chain on MSME clusters as growth engines during National Productivity Week 2026, Govt. Subsidy Schemes, port strategies. - March 14, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Veteran and Female Owned Pest Control Company Launches in Brevard County, Florida
American Family Pest Control LLC is a Veteran and Female Owned, family operated pest control company now serving Brevard County and Indian River County, Florida. The company provides professional pest control, rodent exclusion, rat removal, and wildlife services backed by over 50 years of combined local experience and an ACE-certified entomologist. - February 06, 2026 - American Family Pest Control
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Portfolio.YVR Launches Issue 10, Marking Its First Monthly Edition
Issue 10 launches Portfolio.YVR’s monthly era, spotlighting BC entrepreneurs through advertising-free storytelling for a global business audience. - January 29, 2026 - Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Named an Esteemed Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas, is recognized as an Esteemed Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She has been selected for her outstanding contributions and remarkable success in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments, and... - January 20, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Velinwood Publishing Debuts Fantasy Series Exploring "Methodology as Mythology"
Velinwood Publishing announces a seven-volume fantasy series that reimagines how stories can encode and preserve collaborative experiences. The collection explores what their founder calls "intellectual sovereignty in storytelling"- narratives that function as both entertainment and documentation. - January 07, 2026 - Velinwood Publishing
Tru Image Celebrates Major Milestone with 3 Millionth Vehicle Cloned
Tru Images is celebrating the 3 millionth vehicle image set for cloning. Subscribing dealers have combined to utilize the Tru Images' software for a total of 3,000,000 total vehicles highlighting an enormous cost savings of approximately $50M. - December 23, 2025 - Tru Images Inc.
Sumo Streaming Announces New Monetization and Engagement Features for Creators
Sumo Streaming announced a series of platform updates designed to expand monetization options and engagement tools for content creators. The updates include the rollout of Social Sumo, the introduction of paid dislikes, and additional creator earning features such as Fortune Cookies. Social Sumo... - December 18, 2025 - Sumo Streaming
Epicenter and CodeCrew Partner with Uncomplicated Inc. to Launch Venture Studio for Emerging Developers
In a bold new partnership, Epicenter and CodeCrew are teaming up with Uncomplicated Inc., a newly launched venture studio founded by Memphis tech veteran Brian Swanson, to deliver an immersive, real-world startup experience for junior developers. Together, the partners aim to expand Memphis’s... - December 10, 2025 - Uncomplicated Inc
Franklin Templeton and Wand AI Forge Multi-Year Partnership to Advance Agentic AI in Asset Management
Strategic collaboration moves from pilot programs to full-scale enterprise deployment of agentic AI across Franklin Templeton’s global platform. Franklin Templeton, a global leader in asset management, today announced a strategic partnership with Wand AI to deploy agentic AI across its... - November 09, 2025 - Wand
HPWP Group and HeartProfit Expand Partnership to Advance Compassionate Leadership and Mental Wellbeing in the Workplace
HPWP Group, a leader in creating high-performance workplace cultures, and HeartProfit, a movement dedicated to transforming business culture through compassionate leadership, today announced an expansion of their ongoing partnership to make HeartProfit’s certification in Compassionate Leadership and Mental Wellbeing available to HPWP Group alumni through a new, accelerated pathway. - November 02, 2025 - HPWP Group
Florida Families Save Thousands as American High School Academy Expands Tuition-Free Dual Enrollment Partnership with Local Colleges and Univerisites
American High School Academy (AHSA), a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA®-Approved private school with over 10,000 graduates, expands its Dual Enrollment Partnership with local colleges and universities. The program lets Florida students earn college credits tuition-free while Step Up for Students covers high school tuition—helping families save thousands and graduate debt-free. - October 16, 2025 - American High School Academy
SMART Feedback – Unlocking and Leveraging Organizational Potential
Boosting efficiency, effectiveness, and performance in companies with precision. - October 14, 2025 - smart-fed ag
Cloudonix and Minutes Network Partner to Advance Agentic Voice AI Adoption by Enterprises at Tech Week SF/AI Week New York
New York, US – October 7, 2025. Cloudonix, a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider enabling fast and seamless adoption of Agentic Voice AI telephony solutions by enterprises, SMEs, and contact centers and making it seamless , today announced a strategic partnership with... - October 14, 2025 - Cloudonix
Lahint: a Saudi Startup Achieving Regional Expansion and International Accreditations in GovTech
Lahint for Business Services, a Saudi GovTech startup founded in 2023 and based in Dammam, achieved major milestones in 2025, including four ISO certifications, accreditation from SDAIA as an AI service provider with the Waee badge, and listing among Asia’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Brands. The company also signed agreements in Saudi Arabia and Oman, expanding its regional presence while targeting automation of 50 government services by 2026. - September 24, 2025 - Lahint
Club Moda Highlights Essential Resort and Cruise Wear for Summer Travel
Club Moda, a South Florida–based resort wear company, has unveiled its latest collection of vacation-ready apparel designed for cruises, tropical destinations, and upscale coastal resorts. The collection emphasizes breathable fabrics, versatile styling, and sustainable practices, with key pieces including kaftans, maxi dresses, mini dresses, cover-ups, and beach pants. - September 18, 2025 - Club Moda USA
Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay & Southwest Florida Launches Executive and Performance Coaching to Meet Growing Leadership Demands
Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay & SWFL introduces Executive and Performance Coaching to help leaders execute faster, strengthen presence, and turn training into measurable results for organizations. - September 17, 2025 - Rick J. Gallegos & Associates
UnaWork Launches Public Platform After Successful Beta, Ushering in a New Era of Network-Based Workforce Platforms..
UnaWork, an innovative workforce solution, today announced the official launch of its network-based workforce platform following the successful completion of its beta program. With its forward-thinking design and transformative approach to modern employment, UnaWork is now live and available for... - September 11, 2025 - UnaWork
Shreekant Patil Leads Seminar on Export Opportunities for Nashik Exporters
Shreekant Patil conducted a seminar on export opportunities, procedures, and govt schemes for over 30 exporters at Maratha Businessmen Forum, Nashik. - August 31, 2025 - PARENTNashik
Structum by BiFin Launches Structum SPV-as-a-Service Platform to Streamline Global Investment Structuring
Structum, powered by BiFin Technologies, has officially launched its SPV-as-a-Service™ platform, offering a compliance-native for global investors, venture capital firms, and enterprises. The platform simplifies the formation, management, and compliance of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), enabling users to raise, manage, and deploy capital with greater transparency. - August 28, 2025 - BiTechnologies
Huisman Auctions Announces Fleet Liquidation of Ford E-450 Step Vans Across California
Huisman Auctions announces an online fleet liquidation of 2008–2011 Ford E-450 Step Vans located in Sacramento, Fresno, and San Leandro, CA. Ideal for food truck conversions, delivery fleets, or mobile businesses, these vans range from running units to project-ready vehicles. Auction closes Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 1 PM (PT). Whitelist Auction – pre-approval required. Huisman Auctions: Helping You Make Space for Whatever Comes Next. - August 23, 2025 - Huisman Auctions, Inc.
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Ryan Rydell Returns to the National Spotlight on The Blox to Showcase a Industry Shaking Business Opportunity
My City Guide Expands Into Four States While the Man Behind the Mission Shares His Journey on National Reality TV Competition - June 26, 2025 - My City Guide
AgozTech Launches Rugged RFID Reader Holster to Support Warehouse and Retail Operations
AgozTech LLC has launched a rugged RFID Reader Holster designed for warehouse, logistics, and retail professionals who rely on handheld RFID devices for inventory and asset management. Built from durable materials and developed based on direct customer feedback, the new holster offers secure, hands-free access, enhanced device protection, and improved worker efficiency. It is compatible with a wide range of RFID reader models and available for purchase now. - June 17, 2025 - AgozTech LLC
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine to Feature Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks in the Summer 2025 Issue
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine will feature Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas in the summer 2025 issue. An esteemed and long-standing member of the organization, Knapp-Fricks will be recognized for her outstanding contributions and great... - June 11, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Sapkal Pharmacy Institute Hosts Shreekant Patil for Startup Masterclass
Shreekant Patil, leading Startup India Mentor, guided R. G. Sapkal Institute of Pharmacy students on startup planning, legalities, and ethics. He highlighted government initiatives and opportunities for innovation in pharmacy. - May 19, 2025 - PARENTNashik
"This Is What Leaders Do" Launch
New from KeyPress Publishing: This Is What Leaders Do by Russell E. Justice offers a practical, no-nonsense guide to leadership that works. Based on 60+ years of experience, Justice introduces the ACI method to help leaders simplify their approach, focus their teams, and drive lasting improvement. For anyone leading a team—this is your roadmap to results. Now available in paperback. - May 14, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Applications Now Open for the 2025 Innov8League Global Innovation Competition
Innov8League, a leading global platform for breakthrough ideas and future-focused solutions, is now accepting applications for its 2025 innovation competition. The event brings together bold thinkers and expert judges from around the world in a fully virtual showcase of innovation, impact, and... - May 11, 2025 - Innov8League
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Launches Young Entrepreneurs Club & Kid-Preneur Leadership Academy Pop-Up Market
The GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute (GBDCEI) is proud to announce two revamped programs Young Entrepreneurs Club &Pop-Up Market and the Kid-Preneur Leadership Academy both dynamic programs are designed to showcase and empower the next generation of innovators and leaders. The programs are open... - May 09, 2025 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.