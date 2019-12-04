PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
L7TR

Press Release

Receive press releases from L7TR: By Email RSS Feeds:

L7TR Announces the Integration of WebRTC to Its VPS+ and PXO+ Product Suites


Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of WebRTC to its VPS+ and PXO+ product suites.

Manchester, NH, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The latest versions of PXO+ and VPS+ have now WebRTC support. WebRTC is a technology that provides web browsers and mobile applications with real-time communication via simple application programming interfaces. This new addition to the L7TR products enables PXO+ and VPS+ to interop with WebRTC enabled Real Time Communication networks and hosts as well as media servers and other devices with streaming capabilities.

"WebRTC is key component in state-of-the-art audio and voice communication scenarios including conferencing and the latest Internet of Things (IoT) applications," said Claude St.Pierre, VP of Business Development at Visual ProtoStack, "and as such it is a critical key component of our products," he added that WebRTC now integrates the rich stack of RTC and IoT protocols provided by L7TR suites PXO+ and VPS+.

Both PXO+ and VPS+ are free for personal and academic use, they can be downloaded at https://www.l7tr.com (videos and more information available on website).
Contact Information
L7TR
Claude St.-Pierre
1-302-601-1188
Contact
https://www.l7tr.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from L7TR
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help