Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of WebRTC to its VPS+ and PXO+ product suites.

"WebRTC is key component in state-of-the-art audio and voice communication scenarios including conferencing and the latest Internet of Things (IoT) applications," said Claude St.Pierre, VP of Business Development at Visual ProtoStack, "and as such it is a critical key component of our products," he added that WebRTC now integrates the rich stack of RTC and IoT protocols provided by L7TR suites PXO+ and VPS+.



Both PXO+ and VPS+ are free for personal and academic use, they can be downloaded at https://www.l7tr.com (videos and more information available on website).

