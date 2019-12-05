Third-Generation Family Member Becomes President of Laboratory Testing Inc.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Laboratory Testing Inc. Press Release

Philadelphia, PA, December 05, 2019 --(



Mike McVaugh began working with his father back in 1982, when Bob co-owned the NDT division of Carson Helicopter. After buying his partner’s share of the business and moving to a larger location in 1984, Bob McVaugh changed the company’s name to Laboratory Testing Inc. The company quickly expanded into many new types of metal testing services, growing its capabilities well beyond its original non-destructive testing (NDT) services.



Mike was the NDT Manager during his early years with LTI. After his father passed away in 1994, Mike took over the role of president and CEO. The company has continued to grow under his leadership, tripling in size to 195 employees and expanding its square footage from 30,000 to over 170,000 sq. ft. The company has also diversified through acquisitions, including Fracture Technology Associates (FTA) in 2017, which offers fatigue crack growth and fracture toughness testing software and hardware systems, and TAC Technical Instrument Corporation (TACTIC) in 2018, a manufacturer of immersion ultrasonic testing systems.



Brandon McVaugh began working part time for the family business while still in high school and college. He earned a bachelor's degree in business from Delaware Valley University, and then took a position with The Vanguard Group in Valley Forge, PA for the next five years, where he held various leadership positions in operations. This experience fulfilled a family policy that requires each third-generation family member to work at least five years outside the business before they can apply for a position at Laboratory Testing Inc. He returned to LTI in January 2010 as the Customer Service Supervisor, a new full-time position for the company.



Before his most recent promotion to president, Brandon followed a well-planned career path within the company that included a series of advancements where he was able to gain exposure to all of the production areas of the business and expand his management skills. He spent five years managing the Mechanical Testing Department and the Machine Shop, and three years as director of operations with responsibility for overseeing all testing, machining and calibration departments. He also led the efforts to acquire the FTA and TACTIC divisions.



The third generation of this family-run business includes six grandchildren of Robert McVaugh, Sr. Three of them, including Brandon, are currently employed by LTI. This younger generation is just as dedicated to continuing the family business and preserving its commitment to quality and customer service as the previous generations.



Sharon Bentzley

215-716-7398



www.labtesting.com



