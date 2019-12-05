DSI Panel on the Joint Tactical Networking Center’s Role in Ensuring Interoperable Waveform Communication

San Diego, CA, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- DSI’s Joint Networks Summit will feature a panel discussion focusing on “Joint Tactical Networking Center’s Role in Ensuring Interoperable Waveform Communication” This panel discussion will take place on Day 1 (January 29, 2020) of the 2-day summit.
Moderator:
- Mr. Mat Guerrieri, JTNC Acting Director
Panelists:
- Mr. Bill Brickner, Director, DoD Communications Standards and Technical Analysis JTNC
- Mr. Greg Rassatt, Director, DoD Information Repository and Export JTNC
- Mr. Jim Evangelos, Deputy Director, DoD Communications Standards JTNC
2020 Confirmed Speakers Include:
- RDML Jeffrey S. Scheidt, Commander, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center
- CAPT Kerrie Trebbe, Chief of C4IT, USCG Pacific Area
- CAPT Shaun A. Swartz, Program Manager, MIDS Program Office US Navy, US Navy
- CAPT Shawn Roberts, Commander, JITC
- Mat Guerrieri, JTNC Acting Director
- Lt Col Michael Orenchick, USAF, Deputy Commander, 505th Test and Evaluation Group
- Stephan Lapic, Chief Scientist, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific
Topics will include:
- Aligning, Integrating, and Advancing the Navy’s Information Warfare Capabilities
- Ensuring Operational C4I Capability for the US Pacific Fleet
- Providing and Protecting the Coast Guard’s Critical Communication Infrastructure
- Leveraging C4 Capabilities to Achieve Mission Success and Overcome the Tyranny of Distance
- Leveraging MilSatCom Technologies to Strengthen and Enhance Joint Networking Capabilities
- The Role of Resilient and Interoperable Network Capabilities in Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Missions
Seating is limited
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Joint Networks Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at jointnetworks.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Summit is closed to Press/No recordings**