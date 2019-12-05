ISR Community Convening at DSI’s 8th Annual Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium

Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce their 8th annual Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium taking place this February 12-13, 2020, at the American Institute of Architects in Washington, D.C. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Delivering ISR at the Speed of Need.”

Washington, DC, December 05, 2019 --(



DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the ISR and intelligence communities.



2020 Confirmed Speakers Include:

Major General Peter Lambert, USAF, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, headquarters U.S. Air Force

Alexander Miller, SES, Science and Technology Advisor, Army G-2

Jeffrey Jennings, SES, Deputy to the Commanding General, United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

Colonel Melissa Stone, USAF, Commander, 363rd ISR Wing

Paul Metzger, Artificial Intelligence Lead, MIT Lincoln Laboratory



Topics will include:

- Expanding American ISR Capacities in Support of Great Power Competition

- Advancing Army ISR Capabilities in an Evolving Threat Environment

- Exploiting AI to Improve the Speed, Completeness, and Accuracy of ISR Processing

- Training Intelligence Professionals for Near-Peer Intelligence Operations

- Marine Corps ISR Requirements for Amphibious Operations

- Acquiring Systems to Enhance Warfighter’s Understanding of the Battlefield

- Attaining Actionable ISR in Denied Air Space

- Improving Partner Nation Intelligence in a Near-Peer Fight



Seating is limited –

To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at autoisr.dsigroup.org/



Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.



