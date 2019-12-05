Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Games You Can Play: Experience the Meaning of Winning-Next Generation Leadership Strategy in Sports" by John W. Grisby

Thame, United Kingdom, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- About "Games You Can Play: Experience the Meaning of Winning - Next Generation Leadership Strategy in Sports"
"Games You Can Play (GYCP)" is the guidebook for next-generation leadership in sports "4.0" – the sector’s Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Sports is facing "perfect storm" scenarios similar to every industry - problems, complexity and accelerated change. Here Professor of Practice John Grisby integrates science with practical, real-world application, showing how you can better lead, strategise, manage, direct, train, organise, coach, develop, compete and win in sports "4.0."
This is the only book you can buy that unifies every aspect of sports leadership - from socio-cultural to human scientific and competitive environments - into a holistic approach. Once adopted, the "Games You Can Play" strategy allows you to effectively lead sports organisations, teams, and individual athletes.
If you only ever buy one leadership principles manual, this should be it.
Unique aspects about this book:
GYCP is the core reading book for the Sports Leadership Project 4.0- a next-generation leadership capacity/capability CPD programme for sports industry professionals (accredited/certified).
Intended for "hands-on" practice-based professionals;
- Continual Professional Development
- Post Graduate
- Executive Development/Education
- Practical guidebook designed to provide a strategic framework to design personal leadership development
- Integrate scientific study, theory with real-world practice
- Meet the needs of sport leadership practitioners in all global context and cultures
- Stimulate thinking and demonstrate application with real case studies
- Apply functionally to any sport
This work is available worldwide via Amazon worldwide:
Paperback (154 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 0.9 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781913289393
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GYCP
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019
Audiobook available in Spring 2020
About the Author – John W. Grisby
John is both a Professor of Practice and Managing Partner at Grey Matter Global Ltd., a leadership strategy consultancy. He helps prepare/shift sports businesses and leaders from pre-digital age skills "3.0" to digital age skills "4.0."
He is an expert integrating unified science and academic/theory with real-world application to solve difficult problems and achieve results. John has extensive experience in diverse global business/sport, economic, linguistic and sociocultural contexts.
He has published business and sport leadership articles internationally, which include: Chartered Management Institute Insights, Global Professional Tennis Coaching Association (GPTCA), International Journal of Sport Science and Coaching (IJSCC) English Rugby Football Union Technical Coaching Journal (RFU), and the Journal of London Football Coaches' Association (LFCA).
John was a (USA) state-ranked athlete in three sports. Like most athletes in the USA, he was introduced to physical and mental performance approaches in early development. He learned/ developed methods like mental focus, mental toughness and the "Inner Game." He later co-delivered a project with Myles Downey to establish the "Inner Game of Coaching" in the world of professional sports coaching (football, rugby and tennis).
