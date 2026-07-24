Sports News
The wonderful world of sports! News about the business and entertainment aspects of sports, from baseball and basketball to hunting, fishing and snowboarding.
Caldwell University to Induct Six Into Athletics Hall of Fame November 6
Soccer’s Fraser, Softball’s (Jackson) Scull, Basketball’s (Lynch) Emmons, (Chatman) Jones, Volleyball’s Roth Gain Ultimate Student-Athlete Honors in 10th Hall Class; Former Women’s Basketball Coach Cimino Also Feted for Success on Court and Support of CU Athletics. - July 24, 2026 - Caldwell University
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight. Leading pickleball personality brand announces apparel and collectibles partners, with products launching this fall alongside a dedicated Amazon storefront. - July 22, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
Global Rating Authority Authenticates and Grades Rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, Creating a Permanent Record for the One-of-One Card
Global Rating Authority has authenticated and graded the rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, awarding it a GRA 9 Mint. GRA created a permanent certification record documenting the card’s identity, condition, high-resolution imagery, and unique 1/1 status—providing collectors, insurers, and future owners with greater transparency, traceability, and confidence. - July 20, 2026 - Global Rating Authority
Italian Red Clay Tradition Finds a New Home in California: Coach Zibu Ncube and Manfredi Vergine Developing American Tennis Talent
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine and California coach Zibu Ncube are bringing the European red-clay tradition to Southern California. Training on a rare backyard red clay court, they emphasize footwork, patience, endurance, and long-term development. - July 14, 2026 - The Tennis Compound
American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students. - July 04, 2026 - American High School Academy
Worldwide Fitness Supplements Launches Premium Sports Nutrition Line to Help Athletes and Everyday Fitness Enthusiasts Reach Their Goals
Worldwide Fitness Supplements announces a growing selection of high-quality sports nutrition products designed to support strength, recovery, performance, and overall wellness. Worldwide Fitness Supplements, a division of Worldwide Fitness LLC, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its... - June 30, 2026 - Worldwide Fitness
Positive Athlete to Honor North Texas' Most Positive Student-Athletes and Coaches at 2026 Awards Experience on June 30 in Frisco
Positive Athlete will conclude its 2025-26 North Texas program year on June 30 by honoring the region's most positive student-athletes and coaches during the 2026 North Texas Positive Athlete Awards Experience at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco. The... - June 26, 2026 - Positive Athlete
Sports Logo Design Studio Now Live with Ice Shaker
Consumers, athletes, teams and sports organizations can now customize Ice Shaker drinking bottles with hyper-individualized laser engraved Sports Logo designs. - June 15, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data
Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step. - June 12, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
PADL Launches New Adventure Passport for Visitors Traveling to Florida During the FIFA World Cup 2026™
New adventure passport combines unlimited kayaking and paddleboarding with premium sailing, wing foiling, windsurfing, and biking experiences across Florida. - June 10, 2026 - PADL LLC
AWE to Air Live the WBC World Title Rematch of Kevin Lerena v. Ryad Merhy this Saturday
A Wealth of Entertainment, AWE, is proud to announce that this Saturday, May 30th, AWE is airing live the WBC World Title fight featuring Kevin Lerena (34-4-0) verses Ryad Merhy (35-3-0). This highly anticipated mandatory rematch between two heavy sluggers in the super-cruiserweight class (up to 224lbs), will be a high stakes epic battle with Lerena’s WBC World Title on the line. The fight card, airing live and exclusively on AWE in the United States, begins at 3 pm Eastern, noon Pacific. - May 28, 2026 - A Wealth of Entertainment
World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships. - May 28, 2026 - World Long Drive
Gotham Motorsports Dominates Maranello Cup at International GT Race Weekend at Lime Rock Park with Ferrari
Gotham Motorsports - Racing with Ferrari's in Racing America's International GT series at Lime Rock Park, CT this memorial day week. The two Gotham Motorsports Ferraris placed 1st and 2nd the for the Maranello Cup. - May 28, 2026 - Gotham Motorsports
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Zen Host Properties' Luxury Retreat in Marietta, GA, Puts Baseball Tournament Families Minutes from the Diamond
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 4-acre, 5 bedroom vacation rental, offers a home base for East Cobb Baseball families. - May 23, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
CSE and You Are Here Unite Under Single Brand as Agency Celebrates 40 Years
Sports and entertainment agency CSE and experiential marketing agency You Are Here (YAH) today announced they are coming together under a unified CSE brand, bringing brand marketing and talent representation capabilities closer together. - May 22, 2026 - CSE
The Club That Helped Build American Soccer — Celebrating 50 Years
Nomads Soccer Club of San Diego was founded in 1976 and has since become one of the most influential youth soccer organizations in US history. Five US Youth Soccer National Championships, two professional league titles, and an alumni list that includes Steve Cherundolo, Jovan Kirovski, Frankie Hejduk, Earl Edwards Jr., and Eric Avila. - May 21, 2026 - Nomads Soccer Club
card-scout.io Launches Free Card Collection Management Tool for Trading Card Collectors
card-scout.io Launches Free Platform to Help Trading Card Collectors Organize and Track Their Collections - May 11, 2026 - card-scout.io
Positive Athlete Announces 2025-26 North Texas Positive Athletes of the Year
Positive Athlete announced its 2025-26 North Texas Positive Athletes of the Year, honoring 32 standout student-athletes and coaches across DFW for leadership, resilience, service, and character. The program received 1,000+ nominations from 307 schools across 37 sports, recognizing individuals who exemplify positivity both on and off the field. - May 10, 2026 - Positive Athlete
The Golf Auction to Feature Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight in Auction
More Than 700 Golf Memorabilia Lots Plus Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight Included in May 8–17 Auction - May 09, 2026 - The Golf Auction
PersonalHour Launches AI-Powered Pilates App and Connected Home Fitness Ecosystem
PersonalHour has launched an AI-powered Pilates training app and a connected home fitness ecosystem, combining reformer equipment, artificial intelligence, and on-demand training. The launch reflects a broader industry shift toward home-based fitness and positions the company within a growing category of technology-driven wellness solutions. - May 02, 2026 - PersonalHour
New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car. - April 29, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Harbinger Sports Partners Announces $450 Million Initial Closing of Its Fund I Strategy
Harbinger Sports Partners (“Harbinger”) today announced the successful initial closing of the Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I strategy (the “Fund I Strategy”). Following the closing, Harbinger has secured over $450 million in assets under management related to the Fund I... - April 23, 2026 - Harbinger Sports Partners
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
Ground Agents Solutions S.L. Launches MyCantera, an AI-Powered Management Platform for Soccer Clubs
Ground Agents Solutions S.L. has launched MyCantera (mycantera.com), an AI-powered SaaS platform that gives youth and amateur soccer clubs the tools of rofessional academies: squad management, match RSVPs, registration, Stripe payments, and an AI coaching assistant. Built by Director Juan Sanchez with Ramy Karmouta as Head of Strategic Partnerships, MyCantera is free to start and integrates directly with Odisea Tours for training trips to Spain. - April 22, 2026 - Ground Agents Solutions Sl
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Arizona-based home services provider joins local businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
BMAC Industries / TapeSource Supports Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
BMAC Industries / TapeSource is supporting the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The partnership reflects a continued commitment to community involvement and helping provide specialized pediatric care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Sanderson Ford and Arizona Business Leaders Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Sanderson Ford and Arizona business leaders are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together the business community to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 20, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Abel Funeral Services Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Abel Funeral Services is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together local businesses and community leaders to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 20, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Maria Droste Counseling Center to Host Inaugural Pickleball for Mental Health Tournament in Denver
On May 2, MDCC will host its inaugural Pickleball for Mental Health event at Mile Hi Pickleball, bringing the community together for a round-robin tournament, silent auction, and local engagement during Mental Health Awareness Month. Proceeds support affordable, sliding-scale therapy for Denver residents, expanding access to care regardless of ability to pay. - April 16, 2026 - Maria Droste Counseling Center
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Launches "Pitch In with Paschal ProPath" Campaign to Support Youth Sports Access Across the Region
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a whole-home service provider and the official air, plumbing, and electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is proud to announce the launch of Pitch In with Paschal ProPath — a community-driven campaign that turns every Paschal membership into a direct contribution to local youth sports organizations. - April 08, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Swishbox to Bring High Energy Mobile Basketball Arcade Experience to Selfie Fest on April 11
SwishBox is joining Selfie Fest to deliver an electrifying outdoor experience for Jacksonville. Guests can explore local vendors, enjoy live music, dive into creative installations, and compete in SwishBox’s mobile basketball arcade. This community‑driven celebration blends creativity, competition, and culture, giving families, creators, and players an unforgettable day of fun, connection, and high‑energy vibes. - April 07, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
Marietta's Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, Managed by Zen Host Properties, Opens Its Doors to FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans Descending on Atlanta
As the world prepares to descend on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one Marietta estate is positioning itself as a game-day home base for fans seeking both stadium excitement and sanctuary-level serenity. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom private estate nestled on four... - March 30, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
TriMkt Launches “Your Next Arena” Campaign Focused on Athlete to Career Transition
TriMkt, a marketing and sales consulting firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has launched a new thought leadership campaign focused on the successful transition of collegiate athletes into the corporate world. The initiative, titled “Your Next Arena: From College Athletics to the Corporate... - March 29, 2026 - TriMkt
Turf Tek Expands, Names Bethpage Athletic Director John Franchi to Business Development Role
Franchi joins Turf Tek as the company expands its outdoor and synthetic turf solutions. - March 17, 2026 - Turf Tek
Industry Legend Bodybuilding.com Launches Bodybuilding Health Plus, Expanding into Personalized Metabolic, Wellness, and Quality-of-Life Support
Bodybuilding.com, a trusted leader in fitness and performance for over two decades, today announced the launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus, a new service designed to expand access to personalized health and wellness solutions. The platform introduces innovative offerings in metabolic health,... - March 16, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League
Bodybuilding.com Announces Bodybuilding Health Plus Partnership
Bodybuilding.com today announced its new health services partnership. The launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus will officially go live on March 16, marking a significant expansion into personalized metabolic, wellness, and sexual health support. Bodybuilding Health Plus broadens the company’s... - March 14, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Web Marketing Association Launches 30th Annual WebAwards to Honor Top Websites of 2026
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2026 across 86 industry categories. Judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, and usability, the WebAwards celebrate excellence in website development worldwide. Entries are accepted through May 29, 2026, with winners announced in September. - March 12, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. - February 25, 2026 - Cris Cyborg
Sports Logo Launches Design Studio for Merchants Selling Customizable Products
The Sports Logo Design Studio allows consumers to create hyper-individualized custom sports logos that can be place on apparel, merchandise and used for social media and athlete branding. - February 18, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
New "Playball Baseball Game" Music Video Revives a Classic Baseball Singalong for the 2026 Season
Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher releases an AI-enhanced music video timed for Spring Training—built around a family-inspired baseball anthem written decades ago. - February 17, 2026 - Alan Ross Frisher
Rush Order Tees Sets Sustainability Benchmark, Powering More Than 75% of Its Operations with Sprawling Solar Infrastructure
Rush Order Tees, a leading national provider of custom apparel and on-demand printing services, has completed installation of a large-scale solar canopy that will power its 63,000-square-foot production facility with renewable energy. With every usable square foot of its roof already devoted to... - February 14, 2026 - Rush Order Tees
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
Life Cube Unveils the YURTi™ Shelter: the Ultimate Defense Against Cold-Weather Power Grid Failure
Life Cube Introduces Insulated Emergency Shelter for Cold-Weather Use Life Cube Inc. announced Tuesday the launch of the YURTi, a portable, insulated shelter designed to mitigate hypothermia risks during winter power outages and travel emergencies. The unit is engineered to maintain internal... - January 28, 2026 - Life Cube, Inc.
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Racin’ for a Livin’ Returns, Introducing THE LINEUP Driver Discovery Program
Racin' for a Livin', the pioneering fan-driven motorsports platform founded in 2004, has returned with THE LINEUP driver discovery program. Originally attracting millions of visitors and evaluated by major broadcast networks, the platform now operates under JVThunderCat Media. Category winners receive $10,000 and a championship belt. Recently named Official Partner of Chili Bowl Nationals 2026 through FloRacing. Stock car submissions open now through January 27. - January 20, 2026 - JVThundercat Media LLC
Harbinger Sports Partners Launches on iCapital® Marketplace, Expanding Institutional Access to Sports Team Ownership
Harbinger Sports Partners, a private investment firm focused on minority ownership stakes in premier U.S. professional sports franchises, announced today that it is now available on iCapital Marketplace. The launch of Harbinger on iCapital Marketplace reflects the continued evolution of sports... - January 14, 2026 - Harbinger Sports Partners
Bowmen Sports Opens 17th North Texas Location at The Rec of Grapevine
Bowmen Sports (founded 2003) announced the opening of its 17th North Texas location at The Rec of Grapevine. Founded in 2003, the company has offered Private PE programming since 2009 and provides youth sports instruction focused on fundamentals, movement, and confidence-building for school-age athletes, especially beginners. - January 12, 2026 - Bowmen Sports