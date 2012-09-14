PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

Historic Tennis Book "The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis" Now for Sale John Newcombe contributed foreword to new book written by man who helped create an organization that won a Nobel Peace Prize. - December 12, 2019 - New Chapter Press

Fitness on the Go Thrives in an “Amazon Prime Culture” Canadian fitness company embraces the convenience and ease-of-use that today’s culture expects and appreciates. - December 08, 2019 - Fitness on the Go

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Games You Can Play: Experience the Meaning of Winning-Next Generation Leadership Strategy in Sports" by John W. Grisby Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Games You Can Play – a guidebook" by Professor of Practice, John W. Grisby. - December 05, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Empowerment Event for La Roca FC Female Coaches and Players PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

BrainCo Partners with World Class Athletes on Neuroscience Training BrainCo is proud to announce its partnerships with world-class athletes Jessica Lucero and Christian Lucero. Jessica is a two time Pan American Champion and a 3x American Record Holder, 4x National Champion and a member of the United States Weightlifting Team. Christian is a CrossFit Game regional athlete,... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

Neight C. Casperson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Neight C. Casperson of Ogden, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ski wear apparel. About Neight C. Casperson Neight Casperson is the self-employed owner and... - November 20, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program — 30 Years and Running Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020. Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open. Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS

K&S Sportswear: A Hole in One for Charity K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. - November 19, 2019 - K&S Sportswear

Under Armour Flag Football Returns to East Valley for Winter Season Under the Lights, a national K-8 coed youth sports organization, empowered by Under Armour, will begin its second flag football season locally on January 10, 2020. Parents can currently register their children for the Winter season. The season includes seven regular season games, plus playoffs. All... - November 15, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler

Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Announces Opening of 2019-20 Season and Special Events Lineup Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer

Business Celebrates with Paid Vacations In celebration of a successful year of business, some of the New Age Marketing team jet sets to Cancun, Mexico. During their three-day retreat they attended an award ceremony and enjoyed fine dining as well as relaxation time on the breathtaking beaches of the Cancun Coast. Interests were sparked once... - October 31, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO

VOS Digital Media Group Announces Expansion Into Latin American Markets Brazil Office - First in Wider Latin American Expansion for Digital Media Distribution - October 30, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Blue Shark Vodka Joins Wilmington Sharks' Santa Jaws Event Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

La Roca FC Hires Utah’s First Director of High Performance Andrew Harestad named Director of High Performance for La Roca FC. - October 22, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

6AM Run Aims to Close 2019 Strong Come meet 6AM Run CEO and Founder Hami. Say hello to Rob who creates the content, and lastly meet new VP of Business Development Tim. The 6AM Run team will make its 1st ever stop at the Marine Corps Marathon Expo in DC on 10/25-10/26, Booth #113. Next up on 10/31-11/2 is the TCS NYC Marathon Expo, Booth #415. 6AM Run closes Marathon season on November 22 and 23 at the Philadelphia Marathon Expo, booth #200. - October 21, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

Fan Health Network Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Fan Health Network to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. - October 18, 2019 - Fan Health Network

International Stars Sleep on Magniflex Mattresses Sleep and sports team up to provide ultimate relaxation before the big game. - October 17, 2019 - Magniflex USA Ltd.

Bike-Friendly New Zealand Getting Easier with Bike Barn Cycling is a fantastic mode of transport, because it helps you to get active while also encouraging environmentally friendly practices. Having a bike to get around on is a part of living in New Zealand; after all, what’s the point of living in a beautiful country if you can’t enjoy the great... - October 15, 2019 - Bike Barn

FantasyEsports.gg and Razer Announce Global Partnership to Deliver Innovative and Rewarding Fantasy Esports Platform FantasyEsports.gg, a global esports technology company, and Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, have announced a new partnership to deliver one of the most innovative and rewarding fantasy esports platforms to gamers around the globe. The partnership kicks off this week with... - October 12, 2019 - FantasyEsports.gg

National Institute for Fitness and Sport to Host 6th Annual Non-Sanctioned Powerlifting Competition The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will be hosting its 6th annual, non-sanctioned, Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The competition will be comprised of 3 different lifts including Squat, Bench and Dead Lift. Competition begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and is limited... - October 12, 2019 - NIFS

TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO

Teamscape Australia Creates New High Tech "Amazing Race" Style Team Building Challenge Teamscape Australia focuses on creating high-tech, engaging and innovative team building programs and experiences. Their latest team experience - the "High-Tech Amazing Race" - combines technology with team work to create an experience like no other. - October 11, 2019 - Teamscape Australia

Lend a Hand Uganda-USA Joins Forces with ARCHIVE Global to Host Its 5th Annual Poker Tournament On Thursday, October 24, Lend a Hand Uganda-USA (LAHU-USA) will be hosting its Fifth Annual Poker Tournament at Kellogg’s NYC to raise money for the expansion of the organization’s new, and already thriving Community Farm Project in Mwererwe, Uganda. Celebrity and World Series Poker Players Andy Frankenberger and Maria Konnikova will also be joining them for the 2nd year in a row. - October 10, 2019 - Lend a Hand Uganda USA

Dubai’s Most Expensive Gym Just Got a Serious Upgrade How the Super Rich workout in Dubai; “New Program packs a proper punch,” says Founder - October 08, 2019 - Alston & Clayden

Celebrity Boxing #70 VH1 Mob Wives "Nat D" Natalia DiDonata vs Dining Divas "Spicy Diva" Christine Curran Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Registration Now Open for 18th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile Open Water Swim One nautical mile open water swim from Angel Island to Sam's Anchor Cafe in Downtown Tiburon, CA. International World Champions and Olympic swimmers as well as avid open water swimmers of all ages, from six to eighty years old, converge in the San Francisco Bay to battle it out in what has been named "one of the world's most competitive open water swims." - October 07, 2019 - RCP Events, Inc.

International Professional Squash Tournament in Tring Sponsored by Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has become one of the sponsors of the 2019/20 PSA World Tour, the international squash circuit organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA). This month, the PSA World Tour tournament comes to Tring... - October 05, 2019 - Waste King

Dr. Clayton Lawrence Honored by the United States Vice President Dr. Clayton Lawrence had the honor of being greeted by the United States Vice President Michael Pence, who, as a representative of the United States, was made aware of the successes of both LEAP LLC and its partner nonprofit organization, LEAP Foundation DC. - October 03, 2019 - LEAP LLC

Rhode Island Maritime Law Firm to Offer Free Wake-Hazard Education Seminar The legal team at Fulweiler llc (saltwaterlaw.com), a Rhode Island maritime law firm representing injured workers and passengers on the East and Gulf Coasts, has announced its intention to hold a free seminar on the hazards presented by vessel wakes and waves. This spring seminar will be timed to open... - October 03, 2019 - Fulweiler llc

Kersey Kickbox Workout Goes High Tech Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club becomes the first and largest SMART Kickboxing gym in Canada, with an exclusive partnership with Impact Wrap. This technology platform will level up the members workout with data proven results. - September 30, 2019 - Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club

Diversity in Equestrian Sport: ACREF Adds Tom Bass Seminar to the DOTAE 2019 Program An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Dan Krevsky of HITT-SHIELD PG Appears on the FanStream Sports Show Dan Krevsky of HITT-PG, LLC. was recently featured on the FanStream Sports Show with cohosts JP Peterson and Chris Pinson streaming in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Krevsky detailed his company’s product, the HITT-SHIELD Defender Sports Cap. Designed to reduce impact trauma by up to 80%, their product is... - September 27, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

Lakefront Living–On the Lake Realty Celebrates Active Lakefront Lifestyle with Release of New Rarity Bay Video Rarity Bay on Tellico Lake in Eastern Tennessee is fast becoming the region’s first choice for anyone seeking an active lifestyle in a premium residential community. - September 26, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Philanthropist, Fashion Icon, Lily Lisa Attends Celebration of Olympian 1st Gentleman of China, Alex Hua, in Beijing Fashion icon, producer Lily Lisa was honored to travel from Los Angeles to Beijing to join an intimate celebration introducing Alex Hua as “1st Gentleman of China” qualified for the second time at the 2020 Olympics in Japan. - September 24, 2019 - Lily Lisa

Inventor of “Games of Genius” Coming to R.I., Oct. 10 Free Seminar, Open to the Public Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts